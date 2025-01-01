DocumentationSections
MaxPos (Get method)

Gets the value of "MaxPos" (maximal position) of the CScroll control.

int  MaxPos()  const

Return Value

New value of "MaxPos" property.

MaxPos (Set method)

Sets the value of "MaxPos" (maximal position) of the CScroll control.

void  MaxPos(
   const int  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of "MaxPos" property.

Return Value

None.