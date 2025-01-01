MaxPos (Get method)

Gets the value of "MaxPos" (maximal position) of the CScroll control.

int MaxPos() const

Return Value

New value of "MaxPos" property.

MaxPos (Set method)

Sets the value of "MaxPos" (maximal position) of the CScroll control.

void MaxPos(

const int value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of "MaxPos" property.

Return Value

None.