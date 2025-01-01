DocumentationSections
OnThumbDragEnd

The virtual handler of the control "ThumbDragEnd" (drag process finished) event.

virtual bool  OnThumbDragEnd()

Return Value

true - event processed, otherwise - false.

Note

The "ThumbDragEnd" occurs when the drag operation of the scroll bar control (thumb button) is finished.