OnThumbDragEnd The virtual handler of the control "ThumbDragEnd" (drag process finished) event. virtual bool OnThumbDragEnd() Return Value true - event processed, otherwise - false. Note The "ThumbDragEnd" occurs when the drag operation of the scroll bar control (thumb button) is finished. OnThumbDragProcess CalcPos