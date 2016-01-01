DocumentationSections
FileSave

Writes to a binary file all elements of an array passed as a parameter. The function allows you to quickly write arrays of numeric types or simple structures as one string.

bool  FileSave(
   const string  file_name,         // File name
   void&         buffer[],          // An array of numeric types or simple structures
   int           common_flag=0      // A file flag, by default files are written to <data_folder>\MQL5\Files\
   );

Parameters

file_name

[in]  The name of the file, to the data array will be written.

buffer

[in]  An array of numeric types or simple structures.

common_flag=0

[in] A file flag indicating the operation mode. If the parameter is not specified, the file will be written to the subfolder MQL5\Files (or to <testing_agent_directory>\MQL5\Files in case of testing).

Return Value

In case of failure returns false.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                Demo_FileSave.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input int      ticks_to_save=1000; // Number of ticks
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string  filename=_Symbol+"_ticks.bin";
   MqlTick ticks[];
u//---
   int copied=CopyTicks(_Symbol,ticks,COPY_TICKS_ALL,0,ticks_to_save);
   if(copied!=-1)
     {
      PrintFormat(" CopyTicks(%s) copied %d ticks",_Symbol,copied);
      //--- If the tick history is synchronized, the error code is equal to zero
      if(!GetLastError()==0)
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized, error=%d",_Symbol,copied,_LastError);
      //---  Writing ticks to a file
      if(!FileSave(filename,ticks,FILE_COMMON))
         PrintFormat("FileSave() failed, error=%d",GetLastError());
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed CopyTicks(%s), Error=",_Symbol,GetLastError());
//--- Now reading the ticks back to the file
   ArrayFree(ticks);
   long count=FileLoad(filename,ticks,FILE_COMMON);
   if(count!=-1)
     {
      Print("Time\tBid\tAsk\tLast\tVolume\tms\tflags");
      for(int i=0;i<count;i++)
        {
         PrintFormat("%s.%03I64u:\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%I64u\t0x%04x",
         TimeToString(ticks[i].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),ticks[i].time_msc%1000,
         ticks[i].bid,ticks[i].ask,ticks[i].last,ticks[i].volume,ticks[i].flags);
        }
     }
  }

