- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileSave
Writes to a binary file all elements of an array passed as a parameter. The function allows you to quickly write arrays of numeric types or simple structures as one string.
bool FileSave(
Parameters
file_name
[in] The name of the file, to the data array will be written.
buffer
[in] An array of numeric types or simple structures.
common_flag=0
[in] A file flag indicating the operation mode. If the parameter is not specified, the file will be written to the subfolder MQL5\Files (or to <testing_agent_directory>\MQL5\Files in case of testing).
Return Value
In case of failure returns false.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
Structures and Classes, FileWriteArray, FileWriteStruct, FileLoad, FileWrite