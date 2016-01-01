FileSave

Writes to a binary file all elements of an array passed as a parameter. The function allows you to quickly write arrays of numeric types or simple structures as one string.

bool FileSave(

const string file_name,

void& buffer[],

int common_flag=0

);

Parameters

file_name

[in] The name of the file, to the data array will be written.

buffer

[in] An array of numeric types or simple structures.

common_flag=0

[in] A file flag indicating the operation mode. If the parameter is not specified, the file will be written to the subfolder MQL5\Files (or to <testing_agent_directory>\MQL5\Files in case of testing).

Return Value

In case of failure returns false.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileSave.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input int ticks_to_save=1000; // Number of ticks

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string filename=_Symbol+"_ticks.bin";

MqlTick ticks[];

//---

int copied=CopyTicks(_Symbol,ticks,COPY_TICKS_ALL,0,ticks_to_save);

if(copied!=-1)

{

PrintFormat(" CopyTicks(%s) copied %d ticks",_Symbol,copied);

//--- If the tick history is synchronized, the error code is equal to zero

if(!GetLastError()==0)

PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized, error=%d",_Symbol,copied,_LastError);

//--- Writing ticks to a file

if(!FileSave(filename,ticks,FILE_COMMON))

PrintFormat("FileSave() failed, error=%d",GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed CopyTicks(%s), Error=",_Symbol,GetLastError());

//--- Now reading the ticks back to the file

ArrayFree(ticks);

long count=FileLoad(filename,ticks,FILE_COMMON);

if(count!=-1)

{

Print("Time\tBid\tAsk\tLast\tVolume\tms\tflags");

for(int i=0;i<count;i++)

{

PrintFormat("%s.%03I64u:\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%I64u\t0x%04x",

TimeToString(ticks[i].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),ticks[i].time_msc%1000,

ticks[i].bid,ticks[i].ask,ticks[i].last,ticks[i].volume,ticks[i].flags);

}

}

}

