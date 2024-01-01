FileLoad

Reads all data of a specified binary file into a passed array of numeric types or simple structures. The function allows you to quickly read data of a known type into the appropriate array.

long FileLoad(

const string file_name,

void& buffer[],

int common_flag=0

);

Parameters

file_name

[in] The name of the file from which data will be read.

buffer

[out] An array of numeric types or simple structures.

common_flag=0

[in] A file flag indicating the operation mode. If the parameter is not specified, the file is searched in the subfolder MQL5\Files (or in <testing_agent_directory>\MQL5\Files in case of testing).

Return Value

The number of elements read or -1 in case of an error.

Note

The FileLoad() function reads from a file the number of bytes multiple of the array element size. Suppose the file size is 10 bytes, and the function reads data into an array of type double (sizeof(double)=8). In this case the function will read only 8 bytes, the remaining 2 bytes at the end of the file will be dropped, and the function FileLoad() will return 1 (1 element read).

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileLoad.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input int bars_to_save=10; // Number of bars

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string filename=_Symbol+"_rates.bin";

MqlRates rates[];

//---

int copied=CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,bars_to_save,rates);

if(copied!=-1)

{

PrintFormat(" CopyRates(%s) copied %d bars",_Symbol,copied);

//--- Writing quotes to a file

if(!FileSave(filename,rates,FILE_COMMON))

PrintFormat("FileSave() failed, error=%d",GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed CopyRates(%s), error=",_Symbol,GetLastError());

//--- Now reading these quotes back to the file

ArrayFree(rates);

long count=FileLoad(filename,rates,FILE_COMMON);

if(count!=-1)

{

Print("Time\tOpen\tHigh\tLow\tClose\tTick Voulme\tSpread\tReal Volume");

for(int i=0;i<count;i++)

{

PrintFormat("%s\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%G\t%I64u\t%d\t%I64u",

TimeToString(rates[i].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

rates[i].open,rates[i].high,rates[i].low,rates[i].close,

rates[i].tick_volume,rates[i].spread,rates[i].real_volume);

}

}

}

See also

Structures and Classes, FileReadArray, FileReadStruct, FileSave