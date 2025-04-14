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Indicators

Kuskus Starlight - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Marteo Gonzales Cosme
Marteo Gonzales Cosme

Marteo Gonzales Cosme

I am a self-taught MQL5 developer and active trader with a strong focus on building efficient, rules-based trading tools for the MetaTrader 5 platform. My development work emphasizes reliability, code readability, and performance optimization—tailored for real-world trading applications.
2 codes 3 topics 15 comments
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Indicator Name  : Kuskus Starlight

Description  :
Kuskus Starlight is a technical indicator that functions as an oscillator, utilizing a Fisher price transformation to assist traders in identifying potential market trends and reversals. It is normalized over a specified range of periods, with adjustable smoothing parameters to tailor its responsiveness. This indicator is particularly valued for its role as a confirmation tool within trading systems, aiding in validating potential trade signals.

Background  :
I discovered the Kuskus Starlight indicator through Stonehill Forex and the No Nonsense Forex (NNFX) YouTube channel. Both platforms highlight their utility as a confirmation indicator within their trading systems. According to Stonehill Forex, the indicator dates back to 2007, while NNFX references its release in 2017.

For a detailed overview and application of the Kuskus Starlight indicator, you can refer to the following resources:

Why I Coded It  :
As a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) user, I was unable to find a version of the Kuskus Starlight indicator compatible with MT5. Recognizing its potential value for traders in the MT5 environment, I took the initiative to code it myself, ensuring that its functionality and integrity align with the original algorithm.

Original MT4 Code and Algorithm  :
The original version of this indicator, designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), was posted by Scriptor and can be found here:  Kuskus  Starlight  - MQL4  Code  Base. My MT5 adaptation is based on this code and preserves its core principles while making it accessible to the MT5 community.

I hope this MT5 version of Kuskus Starlight proves to be a valuable addition to your trading toolkit!

Indicator Settings: DrawType Options
Indicator Settings


DrawType Options: Line


DrawType Options: Histogram

DrawType Options: StaryStaryNight

Arrow Type Options: Many Arrow type to choose from

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