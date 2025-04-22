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Volume MA with candle color tracking - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Conor McnamaraI started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
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It's a classic indicator which plots a moving average on volume (tick volume) instead of price. The histogram bars that describe the volume are coloured based on the price bars.
It's an MQL4 conversion and the original old code can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25462
Tick volume breaking above the moving average could indicate increased participation - signalling strong trends or volatile movements.
Tick volume staying below the moving average might suggest lower liquidity, meaning the market is quieter or consolidating.
Takes trades based on ICT silverbullet and 2022 model with trailing stops and partials, also keeps entry according to OTE, and risk minimal. It works in a small time window of silver bullet especially NY session, and if no trade found, 2022 model and fibonacci OTE jumps in to get a trade. But entry is so only after confirmation with these models being there, hence trades will be less for minimal drawdown and high winrate. To know more about these strategies, you may visit Inner Circle Trader YouTube channel.Countdown 2.0
Countdown is an advanced indicator designed for traders who want to track the time remaining until the next candlestick or the next market open clearly and efficiently. With three flexible display modes (commentary, chart borders or next to price), this indicator offers a customisable solution to suit your trading needs.
This indicator will shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5
The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.