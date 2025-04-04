There are times when you need to run the Expert Advisor on multiple symbols. For this purpose there is a mode "All symbols selected in the Market Watch window" in the MT5-tester. This allows you to run the same EA settings on different symbols.





But sometimes you need to make many different runs of MT5-tester. This library allows you to do it.





Features.



You can set any number of combinations of symbols, timeframes, intervals. And conduct not only single runs on them, but also optimisation, including forward.





Scenarios.



Research on which symbols and/or intervals and/or timeframes the TS shows good results.

Performing optimisations on consecutive intervals in order to evaluate the auto-optimisation prospects of the TS.



Usage.

We configure MT5-Tester as we need. The picture shows that Optimisation will be carried out by full brute force on real ticks at a certain interval.

Create a list of required optimisations. For example, you can run an Expert Advisor from the delivery of this library. With the settings as shown in the picture, it will run optimisation on all symbols from the Market Watch, and for each symbol it will optimise on M1 and M15 timeframes.

The result will be like this

And now you can safely see the results of optimisation using the standard MT5-tester tools.

Programming.

Example1. Let's consider a very simple example first.

#include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MultiTester.mqh> void SetTesterSettings() { TesterSettings.Add( "AUDCAD" ); TesterSettings.Add( "EURUSD" , PERIOD_H1 ); TesterSettings.Add( "GBPUSD" , PERIOD_M6 , D'2019.07.01' , D'2019.09.01' ); }

The result of running this EA will be three calls of the Tester with the settings that are read in the source code.





Example2.

Let's analyse the source code of the Expert Advisor, the demonstration of launching which is given in the beginning.

#include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MultiTester.mqh> sinput bool Period_M1 = false ; sinput bool Period_M5 = false ; sinput bool Period_M15 = false ; sinput bool false ; void SetTesterSettings() { for ( int i = SymbolsTotal ( true ) - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { const string Name = SymbolName (i, true ); if (!OnlyCustomSymbols || SymbolInfoInteger (Name, SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) { if (Period_M1) TesterSettings.Add(Name, PERIOD_M1 ); if (Period_M5) TesterSettings.Add(Name, PERIOD_M5 ); if (Period_M15) TesterSettings.Add(Name, PERIOD_M15 ); if (!Period_M1 && !Period_M5 && !Period_M15) TesterSettings.Add(Name); } } }

The second example generates a list of tasks based on the marked TFs and symbols in the Market Watch. Again, let's look at the comments in the source code.





So, all we need to do is to write this string

#include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MultiTester.mqh>





and write only one function that generates tasks in an intuitive way.

void SetTesterSettings()





Features.

