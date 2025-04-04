Inspired by the message

The indicator calculates the angle between the trend line and the horizontal. On the X axis - minute bars are taken, regardless of the timeframe, on the Y axis - points.

Please note that local minima or maxima on the lower timeframes may not coincide with the beginning of the bar on the higher TFs.

Because of this, the indicator values may not differ significantly on different TFs.





The second variant of the indicator calculates the average rate of price change - pips/minute.

How to use this indicator? I don't know. Imho, absolutely useless thing.

I added a basement. However, the same useless.







