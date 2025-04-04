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Indicators

Angle and Speed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
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Views:
5046
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Angle&Speed.mq5 (12.35 KB) view
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Inspired by the message

Angle

The indicator calculates the angle between the trend line and the horizontal. On the X axis - minute bars are taken, regardless of the timeframe, on the Y axis - points.

м1

Please note that local minima or maxima on the lower timeframes may not coincide with the beginning of the bar on the higher TFs.

Because of this, the indicator values may not differ significantly on different TFs.


The second variant of the indicator calculates the average rate of price change - pips/minute.

м1+

How to use this indicator? I don't know. Imho, absolutely useless thing.

I added a basement. However, the same useless.

cellar


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49985

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