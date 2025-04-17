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Indicators

SMI Ergodic Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Artyom Trishkin

4.2 (65)
Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql5 and mql4
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Reliable, high quality. Help you check your strategy in StrategyTester, offer options to increase profitability. I write as a tester, and for demo and live trading.
176 articles 23 codes 21 topics 19966 comments
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The SMI Ergodic Oscillator indicator displays the difference between the True Strength Index and its exponentially smoothed signal line.

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Long Length - primary smoothing period for TSI calculation
  • Short Length - secondary smoothing period for TSI calculation.
  • Signal Line Length - period of signal line smoothing for SMI calculation.

The ergodic oscillator gives the following signals related to the zero level crossing:

  • Finding the oscillator line for a long time in the zone below zero and then crossing it from bottom to top indicates the possibility of opening a long position;

  • Similarly, when the oscillator is above zero level for a long time and then crosses it from top to bottom, it indicates a favourable moment to open a short position.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49404

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