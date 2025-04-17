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SMI Ergodic Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The SMI Ergodic Oscillator indicator displays the difference between the True Strength Index and its exponentially smoothed signal line.
It has three adjustable parameters:
- Long Length - primary smoothing period for TSI calculation
- Short Length - secondary smoothing period for TSI calculation.
- Signal Line Length - period of signal line smoothing for SMI calculation.
The ergodic oscillator gives the following signals related to the zero level crossing:
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Finding the oscillator line for a long time in the zone below zero and then crossing it from bottom to top indicates the possibility of opening a long position;
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Similarly, when the oscillator is above zero level for a long time and then crosses it from top to bottom, it indicates a favourable moment to open a short position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49404
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