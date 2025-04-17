The SMI Ergodic Oscillator indicator displays the difference between the True Strength Index and its exponentially smoothed signal line.

It has three adjustable parameters:

Long Length - primary smoothing period for TSI calculation



- primary smoothing period for TSI calculation Short Length - secondary smoothing period for TSI calculation.

- secondary smoothing period for TSI calculation. Signal Line Length - period of signal line smoothing for SMI calculation.

The ergodic oscillator gives the following signals related to the zero level crossing: Finding the oscillator line for a long time in the zone below zero and then crossing it from bottom to top indicates the possibility of opening a long position;

Similarly, when the oscillator is above zero level for a long time and then crosses it from top to bottom, it indicates a favourable moment to open a short position.









