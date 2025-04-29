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Brooky Trend Strength for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.
Detailed instructions for use are at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9735
The EA opens positions randomly (50/50 chance for Buy or Sell) when no position is open.SignalAI - Indicator
This Indicator shows Buy or Sell Signal
A simple and effective Expert Advisor based on Stochastic Oscillator reversal signals on the H1 timeframe. Buy signals are triggered when %K crosses above %D below the 20 level. Sell signals are triggered when %K crosses below %D above the 80 level. Risk is calculated based on the account balance, with the lot size set to 0.1 (adjustable as needed). Take Profit (TP) is set to 300 points for all positions. Stop Loss (SL) is dynamically calculated based on the opposite crossover signal. The position is closed when a crossover in the opposite direction occurs, as well as when TP or SL is reachedRisk Management EA Based on ATR Volatility
Professional Expert Advisor that automatically manages risk and calculates position size based on real market volatility (ATR). Intelligent capital protection system with dynamic stop loss mechanism, suitable for traders who want strict risk control.