CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Brooky Trend Strength for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ryan L Johnson
Ryan L Johnson

Ryan L Johnson

Beginning on March 6, 2026 I am PROGRAMMING MQL5 INDICATORS, EA's, AND SCRIPTS FOR FREE as announced in my Blog.
7 codes 13 topics 2882 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5870
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.

Detailed instructions for use are at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9735

Brooky


Random Trader with Customizable Risk/Reward Ratio, Break-Even Random Trader with Customizable Risk/Reward Ratio, Break-Even

The EA opens positions randomly (50/50 chance for Buy or Sell) when no position is open.

SignalAI - Indicator SignalAI - Indicator

This Indicator shows Buy or Sell Signal

Stoch Cross EA – Buy Below 20, Sell Above 80 (H1) Stoch Cross EA – Buy Below 20, Sell Above 80 (H1)

A simple and effective Expert Advisor based on Stochastic Oscillator reversal signals on the H1 timeframe. Buy signals are triggered when %K crosses above %D below the 20 level. Sell signals are triggered when %K crosses below %D above the 80 level. Risk is calculated based on the account balance, with the lot size set to 0.1 (adjustable as needed). Take Profit (TP) is set to 300 points for all positions. Stop Loss (SL) is dynamically calculated based on the opposite crossover signal. The position is closed when a crossover in the opposite direction occurs, as well as when TP or SL is reached

Risk Management EA Based on ATR Volatility Risk Management EA Based on ATR Volatility

Professional Expert Advisor that automatically manages risk and calculates position size based on real market volatility (ATR). Intelligent capital protection system with dynamic stop loss mechanism, suitable for traders who want strict risk control.