Trading strategy

The Expert Advisor uses two indicators: iCHO (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and custom CCIDualOnMA. CHO is used as a trend indicator and also, when the indicator crosses zero, to close positions. The 'CCIDualOnMA' indicator is used as a filter to add positions. Both indicators are created on the specified'Working timeframe' - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment of birth of a new bar (if necessary for the parameters 'Trailing on ...' and'Search signals on ...').

Trading signals:

Closing positions when the CHO indicator crosses zero :

Crossing Positions: Reverse Trade mode Crossing from bottom to top 'false' -> close all SELL positions ('Allowed only BUY positions' OR'Allowed BUY and SELL positions') -> open BUY position

'true' -> close all BUY positions ('Allowed only SELL positions' OR'Allowed BUY and SELL positions') -> open SELL position



Top-down intersection 'false' -> close all BUY positions ('Allowed only SELL positions' OR'Allowed BUY and SELL positions') -> open SELL position

'true' -> close all SELL positions ('Allowed only BUY positions' OR 'Allowed BUY and SELL positions') -> open BUY position

Normal signals (adding a position)

The CHO indicator is above zero and the fast CCI crosses the slow CCI from bottom to top and the fast one is below zero - a signal to open BUY.

The CHO indicator is below zero and the fast CCI crosses the slow CCI from top to bottom and the fast one is above zero - signal to open SELL.





Fig. 1. iCHO Trend CCIDualOnMA Filter





Features:

The Expert Advisor can be optimised by working time frame ( 'Working time frame')

frame ( frame') There can be only one 'market entry' trade per bar (this is an internal parameter, it is not included in the input parameters and it has nothing to do with the 'Only one positions ' parameter).

' parameter). When working in the 'inside bar ' mode (the ' Search signals on ... ' parameter is 'bar #0 (at every tick) ') the current bar is bar #0, when working in the 'only when a new bar is born ' mode ( the ' Search signals on ... ' parameter is ' bar #1 (on a new bar) ') the current bar is bar #1.

' mode (the parameter 'bar ') the current bar is bar #0, when working in the ' mode the ') the bar is bar #1. Parameter 'Trade mode: ' - restriction on which side to trade. It can take the values 'Allowed only BUY positions ', ' Allowed only SELL positions ' and 'Allowed BUY and SELL positions '.

- restriction on which side to trade. It can take the values ', ' ' '. The'Use time control' parameter - time interval for searching for trading signals from'Start Hour'::'Start Minute' to'End Hour'::'End Minute'. The time range can be set both within a day and with a transition through a day

Now let's learn more about each group of parameters:

Trading settings:

'Working timeframe' -working timeframe. The timeframe on which indicators are created and on which a new bar is searched.

Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing are set inPoints. Any of the parameters ('Stop Loss','Take Profit','Trailing Stop') can be disabled - to do this, set the selected parameter to '0.0'.

How trailing works is shown in pictures in the TrailingStop code.

Position size management (lot calculation)

Lot can be either constant ('Money management' set to'Constant lot' and set lot size in'The value for "Money management"') or dynamic - in percentage of risk perdeal('Money management' set to'Risk in percent for a deal' and set risk percentage in'The value for "Money management"'). It is also possible to set a constant lot equal to the minimum lot - 'Money management' is set to'Lots Min'.

Time control:

This section sets the time range for searching for trading signals. The time range is enabled via'Use time control' and sets the time interval for searching signals from'Start Hour'::'Start Minute' to'End Hour':::'End Minute'. The time range can be set both within a day and with a transition through a day. Does not affect trailing.

Additional features:

The'Positions: Only one' flag set to'true' allows the Expert Advisor to have no more than one position in the market.

ATTENTION: 'Positions: Only one' set to'true' does not cancel'Positions: Close opposite'set to 'true'! In other words: the opposite position(s) will be closed first.



The'Positions: Reverse' flag is responsible for reversing signals. An interesting flag 'Positions: Close opposite' - when set to'true' before opening a position, it ensures that opposite positions are removed.'Print log' outputs advanced logging of all operations. The'Freeze and StopsLevels Coefficient' parameter sets the coefficient for stop and freeze levels for cases when these levels for a symbol are equal to zero. It is recommended to use the value '3'.