Indicator for calculating the average price of open positions, you can use the magic number if you want to separate the positions of just one robot, but the zero number is for manual operations.

Countdown is an advanced indicator designed for traders who want to track the time remaining until the next candlestick or the next market open clearly and efficiently. With three flexible display modes (commentary, chart borders or next to price), this indicator offers a customisable solution to suit your trading needs.

Takes trades based on ICT silverbullet and 2022 model with trailing stops and partials, also keeps entry according to OTE, and risk minimal. It works in a small time window of silver bullet especially NY session, and if no trade found, 2022 model and fibonacci OTE jumps in to get a trade. But entry is so only after confirmation with these models being there, hence trades will be less for minimal drawdown and high winrate. To know more about these strategies, you may visit Inner Circle Trader YouTube channel.