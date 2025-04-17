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Indicators

MACD Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Francisco Gomes Da Silva

Francisco Gomes Da Silva

4.7 (203)
Welcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
34 products 8 codes 2 topics 27 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator is a fork of theDivergence Awersome Ocilatorindicator that can be downloaded via this link: https: //www.mql5.com/pt/code/56820


Youtube Tutorial Assembling this Indicator:


Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/57644

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