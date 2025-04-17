My first code on the site, which requires improvement. The idea to create an ideal tool for traders, in the work on the main component of any trading system-Risk Manager

Better Volume is an advanced indicator designed to analyse the behaviour of volume on price charts. It combines volume information with metrics such as candlestick range and moving averages to identify important patterns in the market, such as buy/sell climaxes, churn and weak candles. With its dynamic visual interface and volume categorisation, the indicator offers valuable insights for traders who want to make informed decisions based on volume flow.