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Scripts

Panel for Calculating History Profit - script for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Porphiryev
Sergey Porphiryev

Sergey Porphiryev

https://t.me/mt5ea_reviews
4 codes 6 topics 63 comments
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3008
Rating:
(4)
Published:
CalculateHistoryProfit.mq5 (0.45 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Snail000\
CalculateHistoryProfit.mqh (50.45 KB) view
\MQL5\Libraries\
MtGuiController.zip (12.03 KB)
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This CalculateHistoryProfit script version 1.0 is designed to calculate profits for a specified period using a graphical panel loaded from the external library MtGuiController.dll. Main features:
  • User can select date range, symbols and magic numbers through the graphical panel.
  • The script counts the total profit and number of trades based on the selected filters (symbols, magic numbers).
  • The results are displayed on the graphical panel including profit and number of trades.
  • The script supports preset buttons for quick selection of dates (today, week, month, year).
Suitable for traders who need to quickly evaluate the historical performance of trades by selected parameters.
I made it for myself to make it easier to understand which Expert Advisors traded how (several Expert Advisors work on the same demo account, with a fixed lot). Later I want to add here the recalculation of the maximum drawdown for the reporting period...

After installation, you need to manually remove the first line in the file Include\Snail000\CalculateHistoryProfit.mqh
and unpack the library MtGuiController.dll in the Libraries folder...

Many thanks to Vasiliy Sokolov for his implementation of the library described in the articles: https: //www.mql5. com/en/articles/6549
as well as fxsaber for the hint how to load code with external library into CodeBase!

The library was slightly modified by me, and I implemented the panel not as a separate library, but integrated it into the basic one.
Link to the github where the source code of the library is: https://github.com/5nail000/MtGui_ProfitCalculator/
Link to the library file MtGuiController.dll: https: //github.com/5nail000/MtGui_ProfitCalculator/raw/refs/heads/master/mql5/MtGuiController.dll


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/52528

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