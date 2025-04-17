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Indicators

Net Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Artyom Trishkin

4.2 (65)
Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql5 and mql4
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Reliable, high quality. Help you check your strategy in StrategyTester, offer options to increase profitability. I write as a tester, and for demo and live trading.
176 articles 23 codes 21 topics 19966 comments
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Views:
4543
Rating:
(4)
Published:
NetVolume.mq5 (3.08 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Net Volume indicator:


Net volume can be used to show where buyers and sellers are putting the most money at any given point in time. Positive net volume can show that growth and buying pressure exceeds selling pressure. Negative net volume shows the opposite. Net volume is designed to measure the selling or buying pressure of an asset over a period of time within each period.

In the indicator settings you can choose whether you want to use tick or real volume for calculation.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49334

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