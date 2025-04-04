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Manual Position Tracking Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Idea of the Expert Advisor Utility
The panel sorts BUY positions in ascending order and SELL positions in price order. The sorted positions are displayed in the panel: a maximum of five BUY and five SELL positions.
Fig. 1. Manual Position Tracking Panel
Positions are selected via checkboxes. Three actions are available for selected positions:
- Remove Take Profit
- Set Take Profit (the value is set in the input parameter'Take Profit') from the opening price.
- Set Take Profit to the Breakeven point
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/36412
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