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Manual Position Tracking Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
Manual Position Tracking Panel.mq5 (136.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Controls\
CheckGroupKVN.mqh (28.85 KB) view
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Idea of the Expert Advisor Utility

The panel sorts BUY positions in ascending order and SELL positions in price order. The sorted positions are displayed in the panel: a maximum of five BUY and five SELL positions.

    Manual Position Tracking Panel

    Fig. 1. Manual Position Tracking Panel

    Positions are selected via checkboxes. Three actions are available for selected positions:

    • Remove Take Profit
    • Set Take Profit (the value is set in the input parameter'Take Profit') from the opening price.
    • Set Take Profit to the Breakeven point

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/36412

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