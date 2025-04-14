What exactly is it for?

Visual reference of your EAs' performance: Manually enter your strategy's known or expected Historical Maximum Drawdown (e.g., from backtesting or previous results). This way, you'll always have a clear reference to see if your EA is within normal parameters or experiencing an unexpected situation.

Continuous monitoring of current risk: You can also use it to monitor the current drawdown in real time and check if you are exceeding critical levels that require your immediate attention.

Smart and detailed notifications: The indicator sends push notifications (to your mobile phone via the MetaTrader app) whenever a new drawdown record is set, or periodically (depending on your settings), to keep you informed without overwhelming you with unnecessary messages.

Automatic logging: Allows you to continuously log the drawdown to an external file (CSV or TXT) for later analysis.

Who is it for?

Traders who operate with automatic or semi-automatic systems and want to quickly know if their EA is performing within the maximum expected drawdown.

and want to quickly know if their EA is performing within the maximum expected drawdown. Users who need to visually check the behavior of their strategies under real-life conditions versus expectations based on previous tests.

under real-life conditions versus expectations based on previous tests. Any trader who wants to effectively manage their risk, knowing immediately when their trading goes beyond acceptable limits.

Detailed Configuration Guide (Inputs)

These are all the customizable parameters of the indicator:

Magics to monitor (-1 tracks all)

Specifies the magic numbers of the positions to track. Use -1 to monitor all of them. Initial Max DD (%)

This is where you enter your EA's known historical maximum drawdown (e.g., the highest result obtained in a long backtest). This will serve as a visual reference. Refresh Interval (seconds)

Frequency of calculation updates. MaxDD update mode

Defines how the all-time high is updated: UPDATE_MAX_DD_IF_BIGGER: Automatically updates if the current one exceeds the entered history.

NO_UPDATE_MAX_DD: Never updates the manually entered historical value, but sends notifications every 60 minutes about the current status. Send push notifications?

Enable or disable push notifications to your mobile. Fixed or peak reference?

Choose how to define the balance reference: REF_FIXED_BALANCE: Fixed balance, entered manually.

REF_PEAK_BALANCE: Always use the maximum balance reached (saved automatically). Fixed balance (0 => current)

Initial fixed balance. If you use 0, the current balance is taken when loading the indicator. Color for current DD text

Color of the current drawdown text. Color for max DD text

Historical drawdown text color. Font size (current DD)

Font size of the current drawdown. Font size (max DD)

Historical drawdown font size. Labels behind chart?

Place the texts behind the graphic. Label X (pixels)

Horizontal distance from the left edge. Label Y (pixels)

Vertical distance from the top edge. Vertical spacing

Vertical space between texts. Print logs in Journal?

Enable detailed messages in the Journal. Enable File Log

Automatically records the current drawdown to an external file. File extension (CSV or TXT)

Choose the format of the generated file.

Automatic registration in file

Drawdown values are automatically logged along with the date and time in CSV or TXT format, located in the MT5 common folder ( MetaTrader 5 Terminal/Common/Files/ ). This is ideal for analyzing your results later.

Important recommendations to get the most out of it

Always enter the expected Historical Maximum Drawdown (backtesting result, previous performance, etc.) in the input "Initial Max DD (%)" . This will allow you to quickly assess whether your EA is experiencing a normal period or needs adjustments.

(backtesting result, previous performance, etc.) in the input "Initial Max DD (%)" . This will allow you to quickly assess whether your EA is experiencing a normal period or needs adjustments. Place the indicator on a dedicated chart, monitoring all the magic numbers, or on each specific chart if you prefer independent data.

Carefully adjust the refresh rate, colors, position, and size of text for optimal viewing based on your preferences.

To receive push notifications on your mobile