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Indicators

Second Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii

Aleksandr Slavskii

5 (43)
https://t.me/sss222aaa
Всё будет хорошо, но это не точно.
7 products 2 articles 23 codes 26 topics 1747 comments
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Published:
SecondBars.mq5 (38.52 KB) view
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The indicator draws an arbitrary seconds timeframe on the chart.

In the settings:

Number of days-if you set too many days, it may take a long time to calculate.

Timeframe in seconds.

Choice to display bars or candlesticks.


I compared it with the charts of the reference utility, the indicator seems to draw candlesticks correctly.

You should understand that this is not a full-fledged seconds chart, but only an indicator.

You can't put other indicators on it. If you install other indicators, they will show the values of the chart timeframe, not the seconds chart.


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48962

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