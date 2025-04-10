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Second Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws an arbitrary seconds timeframe on the chart.
In the settings:
Number of days-if you set too many days, it may take a long time to calculate.
Timeframe in seconds.
Choice to display bars or candlesticks.
I compared it with the charts of the reference utility, the indicator seems to draw candlesticks correctly.
You should understand that this is not a full-fledged seconds chart, but only an indicator.
You can't put other indicators on it. If you install other indicators, they will show the values of the chart timeframe, not the seconds chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48962
This is a simple analytical (non-signal, one-time calculated) indicator that allows you to test the hypothesis that price timeseries represent a "random walk", specifically Gaussian "random walk". This can help to construct a parametric transformation of price increments into evenly distributed, more stable and predictable time series, at least in terms of volatility.Angle and Speed
The indicator shows the angle or average speed of price change.
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