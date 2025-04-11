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Indiana Jones Mean Reversion EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
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The strategy

  • go short when price hits n-lookback bars high targeting mean of n-lookback.
  • go long when price hits n-lookback bars low targeting mean of n-lookback.

This is a misleading simulation conducted on one-minute OHLC:

XAUUSD Mean Reversion Test OHLC M1

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