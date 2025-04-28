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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SignalAI - Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5
The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.CTJM Candle Timer
This indicator will shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.
Random Trader with Customizable Risk/Reward Ratio, Break-Even
The EA opens positions randomly (50/50 chance for Buy or Sell) when no position is open.Brooky Trend Strength for MT5
This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.