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Indicators

SignalAI - Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa
Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa

Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa

2 codes 2 comments
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SignalAI.mq5 (6.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It suitable on GOLD and BITCOIN with M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 Timeframes

shot1

Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5

The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.

CTJM Candle Timer CTJM Candle Timer

This indicator will shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.

Random Trader with Customizable Risk/Reward Ratio, Break-Even Random Trader with Customizable Risk/Reward Ratio, Break-Even

The EA opens positions randomly (50/50 chance for Buy or Sell) when no position is open.

Brooky Trend Strength for MT5 Brooky Trend Strength for MT5

This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.