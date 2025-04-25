A moving average of pure tick volume with histogram bars tracking bullish/bearish candle color

Takes trades based on ICT silverbullet and 2022 model with trailing stops and partials, also keeps entry according to OTE, and risk minimal. It works in a small time window of silver bullet especially NY session, and if no trade found, 2022 model and fibonacci OTE jumps in to get a trade. But entry is so only after confirmation with these models being there, hence trades will be less for minimal drawdown and high winrate. To know more about these strategies, you may visit Inner Circle Trader YouTube channel.