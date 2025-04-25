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CTJM Candle Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A moving average of pure tick volume with histogram bars tracking bullish/bearish candle colorICT_conceptsEA by Emil
Takes trades based on ICT silverbullet and 2022 model with trailing stops and partials, also keeps entry according to OTE, and risk minimal. It works in a small time window of silver bullet especially NY session, and if no trade found, 2022 model and fibonacci OTE jumps in to get a trade. But entry is so only after confirmation with these models being there, hence trades will be less for minimal drawdown and high winrate. To know more about these strategies, you may visit Inner Circle Trader YouTube channel.
The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.SignalAI - Indicator
This Indicator shows Buy or Sell Signal