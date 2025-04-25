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Indicators

CTJM Candle Timer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Jivarajah Tharamarajah
Jivarajah Tharamarajah

Jivarajah Tharamarajah

5 (2)
TJ into the Trading Industry is more than 10 years. Every market movement TJ is aware of a perfect trade position to gain nice profits.
Join Captain TJ and let's grow together. Follow me @
2 products 1 code 4 comments
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator will shows the time remaining of candle (any timeframe)

overview

Volume MA with candle color tracking Volume MA with candle color tracking

A moving average of pure tick volume with histogram bars tracking bullish/bearish candle color

ICT_conceptsEA by Emil ICT_conceptsEA by Emil

Takes trades based on ICT silverbullet and 2022 model with trailing stops and partials, also keeps entry according to OTE, and risk minimal. It works in a small time window of silver bullet especially NY session, and if no trade found, 2022 model and fibonacci OTE jumps in to get a trade. But entry is so only after confirmation with these models being there, hence trades will be less for minimal drawdown and high winrate. To know more about these strategies, you may visit Inner Circle Trader YouTube channel.

Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5

The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.

SignalAI - Indicator SignalAI - Indicator

This Indicator shows Buy or Sell Signal