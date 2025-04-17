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RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The code provides control over risks, as I did not try to display information on the panel on the chart, as you can see on the screen in the log is information, but not displayed on the chart, I think for experienced progers to fix it will not be difficult.
The main parameters of the bot are shown on the screen above, here everyone individually for himself will choose the necessary ones.
The bot also has the implementation of clickable links, in this case to support the author.
Good luck with your tests, I am waiting for your improvements!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56126
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