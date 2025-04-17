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RiskManager with InfoPanel and Support - expert for MetaTrader 5

Anatoliy Migachyov
Anatoliy Migachyov

Anatoliy Migachyov

3 codes 4 topics 136 comments
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The code provides control over risks, as I did not try to display information on the panel on the chart, as you can see on the screen in the log is information, but not displayed on the chart, I think for experienced progers to fix it will not be difficult.


The main parameters of the bot are shown on the screen above, here everyone individually for himself will choose the necessary ones.



The bot also has the implementation of clickable links, in this case to support the author.


Good luck with your tests, I am waiting for your improvements!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56126

Panel for Calculating History Profit Panel for Calculating History Profit

This CalculateHistoryProfit script version 1.0 is designed to calculate profit for a specified period using a chart panel.

Volatility Stop Volatility Stop

Volatility Stop - indicator of stop levels by volatility

Better volume Better volume

Better Volume is an advanced indicator designed to analyse the behaviour of volume on price charts. It combines volume information with metrics such as candlestick range and moving averages to identify important patterns in the market, such as buy/sell climaxes, churn and weak candles. With its dynamic visual interface and volume categorisation, the indicator offers valuable insights for traders who want to make informed decisions based on volume flow.

AveragePrice AveragePrice

Indicator for calculating the average price of open positions, you can use the magic number if you want to separate the positions of just one robot, but the zero number is for manual operations.