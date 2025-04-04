The library contains two types of displays. The first, LabelsDisplay, is based on CChartObjectLabel. The second, CanvasDisplay, is based on CCanvas. The displays are optimised for rendering frequency. Besides the main Expert Advisor demonstrating the work of displays Demo.mq5, there are two more variants, CanvasVsLabelsTester.mq5, to perform measurements exclusively in the tester, on ticks. And the universal CanvasVsLabels.mq5, which performs measurements both in the tester and on the chart. These measurements can be compared with each other. For more details on comparing the speed of displays, please see the link Canvas vs Labels.





#property copyright "Copyright 2021, © Cyberdev." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberdev/seller" #property version "1.00" #include "cyberdev\ChartDisplay.mqh" enum OutType { otCanvas, otLabels }; input OutType outType = otLabels; input int nLines = 50 ; input bool optimizeUpdate = false ; input int bWidth = 406 ; input int lY_Dist = 14 ; input bool back = false ; Strings * display; CChart Chart; int OnInit () { Chart.Attach( ChartID ()); Chart.ShowGrid( false ); Chart.ColorBackground( C'194,231,197' ); Chart.ColorBarUp( clrDodgerBlue ); Chart.ColorBarDown( clrBlueViolet ); Chart.ColorCandleBull( clrDodgerBlue ); Chart.ColorCandleBear( clrBlueViolet ); Chart.ColorForeground( clrBlack ); switch (outType) { case otCanvas: display = new CanvasDisplay(); break ; case otLabels: display = new LabelsDisplay(); break ; default : return INIT_FAILED ; } if ((outType == otLabels && back && ! dynamic_cast <LabelsDisplay *>(display).createExt(nLines, 10 , 10 , bWidth, lY_Dist)) || !display.create(nLines, 10 , 15 , bWidth, lY_Dist)) return INIT_FAILED ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if ( CheckPointer (display) == POINTER_DYNAMIC ) delete display; Chart.Detach(); } #define concatenate(_rate) \ ( "Open: " + DoubleToString (rates[_rate].open, digits) + \ "; High: " + DoubleToString (rates[_rate].high, digits) + \ "; Low: " + DoubleToString (rates[_rate].low, digits) + \ "; Close: " + DoubleToString (rates[_rate].close, digits) + "." ) void OnTick () { MqlRates rates[]; int digits = ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); static datetime time = 0 ; datetime cTime; static bool firstRun = true ; bool triggered = false ; if ( CopyRates ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 2 , rates) != 2 ) return ; display.setText(concatenate( 1 )); cTime = rates[ 0 ].time; if (cTime != time) { if (!firstRun) { display.push(); display.setText(concatenate( 0 )); } time = cTime; firstRun = false ; triggered = true ; } if (outType == otLabels && optimizeUpdate) { if (triggered) display.update(); else dynamic_cast <LabelsDisplay *>(display).updateOne(); } else display.update(); }

To update the top line, you need to call the setText method of the class you are using. To shift the text to the line below, the push method of the used class is called . And to display the added/updated text on the display use the update method of any of the classes. In addition to this method, the LabelsDisplay class has an additional method updateOne, which can speed up the display more than 2 times. It is called only when the top line needs to be updated. If the push method was called, then after it you should call the update method instead of updateOne .

Input parameters



outType - display type

- display type nLines - number of lines on the display

- number of lines on the display optimiseUpdate - optimize for Labels

- for Labels bWidth - width of the display

- width of the display lY_Dist - distance between lines

- distance between lines back - background for Labels With outType you can select the display type from Canvas or Labels values. The nLines change sets the number of lines that will be saved after scrolling by the push method. The optimiseUpdate parameter enables economical updating of only one line, if the push method has not been called and therefore the rest of the lines do not need to be updated (see above). With bWidth you can set the width of the display (relevant for Canvas and Labels using background). With the lY_Dist parameter you can achieve the desired font size. The font size is taken from lY_Dist , from which the part set by the fDec coefficient is subtracted, which allows to change the real line height, not the font size, without taking into account the distance between lines. The back parameter enables the background in Labels mode.

Thus, it is possible to display information in the chart in 5 different modes.

Canvas Labels Labels with optimised text output Labels with Canvas background Labels with background , plus, optimisation

Using a background in outType: Labels mode gives about the same load as using other additional chart objects. That is, it slightly increases the time it takes to output text to the display.







