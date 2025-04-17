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Countdown 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
1 - Flexible display modes:
- Commentary: Displays the countdown directly in the top left corner of the chart.
- Chart Edges: Positions the stopwatch in any corner of the chart, allowing for a fixed view.
- Near Price: The stopwatch dynamically follows the price in real time, ensuring that it is always visible close to the market action.
2. Time Zone Compatibility:
- The indicator automatically adjusts the time to the Brasilia time zone (UTC-3), including automatic adjustment for daylight saving time (DST).
3. Smart Countdown:
- Calculates the time remaining until the next candlestick when the market is open.
- Calculates the time remaining until the next market open when the market is closed, including weekday and weekend adjustments.
4. Full Customisation:
- Choose the colour, font size and anchor point of the text.
- Configure market opening and closing times to suit your preferred market.
5. Intuitive Interface:
- Simple, well-documented input parameters make it easy to set up and use the indicator.
How to set up
1 Installation:
- Download the `Countdown.mq5` file and copy it to the `Indicators` folder in MetaTrader 5.
- Restart the terminal and add the indicator to the desired chart.
2. Input Parameters:
- Timer Position: Choose between "Commentary", "Chart Borders" or "Next to Price".
- Text Colour: Customise the colour of the timer to improve visibility.
- Font Size: Adjust the text size to your preference.
- Opening and Closing Times: Enter the market's opening and closing times in HH:MM format (e.g. 09:00).
3. Use:
- When the market is open, the indicator will display the countdown until the next candlestick.
- When the market is closed, the indicator will display the time remaining until the next open.
Benefits
- Accuracy: Calculates the time remaining accurately, taking into account time zones and automatic adjustments.
- Versatility: Works on any timeframe and financial asset.
- Ease of Use: Intuitive interface and clear parameters allow for quick configuration.
- Dynamic Visualisation: The "Near Price" mode ensures that the timer always keeps up with market action.
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/57731
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