Key Features



1 - Flexible display modes:

- Commentary: Displays the countdown directly in the top left corner of the chart.

- Chart Edges: Positions the stopwatch in any corner of the chart, allowing for a fixed view.

- Near Price: The stopwatch dynamically follows the price in real time, ensuring that it is always visible close to the market action.



2 . Time Zone Compatibility:

- The indicator automatically adjusts the time to the Brasilia time zone (UTC-3), including automatic adjustment for daylight saving time (DST).



3 . Smart Countdown :

- Calculates the time remaining until the next candlestick when the market is open.

- Calculates the time remaining until the next market open when the market is closed, including weekday and weekend adjustments.



4 . Full Customisation:

- Choose the colour, font size and anchor point of the text.

- Configure market opening and closing times to suit your preferred market.



5 . Intuitive Interface:

- Simple, well-documented input parameters make it easy to set up and use the indicator.



How to set up



1 Installation:

- Download the `Countdown.mq5` file and copy it to the `Indicators` folder in MetaTrader 5.

- Restart the terminal and add the indicator to the desired chart.



2 . Input Parameters:

- Timer Position: Choose between "Commentary", "Chart Borders" or "Next to Price".

- Text Colour: Customise the colour of the timer to improve visibility.

- Font Size: Adjust the text size to your preference.

- Opening and Closing Times: Enter the market's opening and closing times in HH:MM format (e.g. 09:00).



3 . Use:

- When the market is open, the indicator will display the countdown until the next candlestick.

- When the market is closed, the indicator will display the time remaining until the next open.



Benefits



- Accuracy: Calculates the time remaining accurately, taking into account time zones and automatic adjustments.

- Versatility: Works on any timeframe and financial asset.

- Ease of Use: Intuitive interface and clear parameters allow for quick configuration.

- Dynamic Visualisation: The "Near Price" mode ensures that the timer always keeps up with market action.









