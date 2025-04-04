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MA Trend 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Development of the first version of MA Trend - added Type traiding restriction parameter:
- Only BUY - allowed to open only BUY
- Only SELL - it is allowed to open only SELL
- BUY and SELL - it is allowed to open both BUY and SELL.
The Expert Advisor works according to the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. It has many settings:
- Only one positions -only one position can be held in the market
- Reverse - reverse (flip) trading signals
- Close opposite - forced closing of opposite positions when a trading signal is received.
Formation of trading signals when all parameters are set by default:
Current ASK price is higher than the indicator value on bar #1 -> signal to open BUY position
Current BID price is less than the indicator value on bar #1 -> signal to open a SELL position.
and how it looks like in MQL5 code:
if(m_symbol.Ask()>ma[1]) m_need_open_buy=true; else if(m_symbol.Bid()<ma[1]) m_need_open_sell=true;
Example of operation when Only one positions parameters are false and true:
The following example Only one positions - true, Reverse - false and Close opposite - true: a BUY position was opened, after some time a signal to open SELL position was received. Since Close opposite is true, the BUY position was closed first (because it is opposite to the signal) and only then the SELL position was opened.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23632
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