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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Betty Naliaka BarasaLong-Term Convergence Divergence Specialist | MQL5 Developer | Trading Strategist
I specialize in developing intelligent MetaTrader 5 indicators centered around Long-Term Convergence Divergence (LTCD) principles—designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and performance over noise.
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