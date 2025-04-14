CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Betty Naliaka Barasa
Betty Naliaka Barasa

Betty Naliaka Barasa

Long-Term Convergence Divergence Specialist | MQL5 Developer | Trading Strategist
I specialize in developing intelligent MetaTrader 5 indicators centered around Long-Term Convergence Divergence (LTCD) principles—designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and performance over noise.
1 code 3 topics 8 comments
Views:
3703
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13095
Volume Oscillator Volume Oscillator

A volume oscillator is a useful technical analysis indicator that predicts the strength or weakness of price trends

EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker

EquiPeak Drawdown Tracker is an indicator designed to monitor and record the maximum drawdown of your trading account in real time. It's not just a current drawdown indicator; it's especially useful for visually comparing your current drawdown with the maximum historical drawdown you expect or have previously recorded.

Chaikin Money Flow Chaikin Money Flow

Chaykin Money Flow (CMF)" indicator

Correlation Coefficient Correlation Coefficient

Correlation Coefficient" indicator