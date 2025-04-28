Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8452
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Custom MA Cross with RSI Indicator for MT5 is a versatile trading tool designed to help traders identify trend changes and filter entries using momentum. This indicator combines two moving averages (MA) with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering clear buy and sell signals.
Features:
- Customizable Moving Averages: Select the type (SMA, EMA, etc.), periods, and price source for each moving average.
- Crossover Alerts: Receive visual and optional sound alerts when the fast MA crosses above or below the slow MA.
- RSI Filter: Only shows signals when the RSI is above/below user-defined levels, helping you avoid false entries during weak trends.
- On-Chart Signals: Buy/sell arrows appear directly on the chart at the crossover point when RSI conditions are met.
- User-Friendly Settings: Simple input options suitable for both beginners and advanced traders.
How It Works:
1. The indicator tracks two moving averages.
2. When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and RSI is above the set level, a buy signal appears.
3. When the fast MA crosses below the slow MA and RSI is below the set level, a sell signal appears.
4. All signals are visible on the chart for easy reference.
Benefits:
- Enhances trend-following strategies.
- Filters out weak or choppy market conditions.
- Helps traders enter trades with greater confidence.
Suitable for all timeframes and currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
You can customize with colors of your choice:
This indicator will shows the time remaining until the end of the candle. You can choose colour and the font size.Volume MA with candle color tracking
A moving average of pure tick volume with histogram bars tracking bullish/bearish candle color
This Indicator shows Buy or Sell SignalRandom Trader with Customizable Risk/Reward Ratio, Break-Even
The EA opens positions randomly (50/50 chance for Buy or Sell) when no position is open.