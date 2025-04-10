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Indicators

PriceChanges - indicator for MetaTrader 5

fxsaber
fxsaber

fxsaber

Посты по улучшениям: https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=uluchshenie&amp;amp%3Bauthor=fxsaber&amp;amp%3Bmethod=2&amp;method=2 Посты по ошибкам: https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=oshibka&amp;amp%3Bauthor=fxsaber&amp;amp%3Bmethod=2&amp;method=2 Blog
1 article 48 codes 27 topics 22509 comments
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\MQL5\Include\fxsaber\PriceChanges\
Chart.mqh (2.42 KB) view
TwoVLines.mqh (1.19 KB) view
Error.mqh (0.56 KB) view
PriceChange.mqh (1.94 KB) view
PriceChanges.mqh (4.34 KB) view
PriceChanges.mq5 (4.05 KB) view
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This multi-symbol indicator shows the price changes of symbols from the Market Watch between two dates defined by vertical lines.


This provides a convenient opportunity to evaluate what and how much has moved/moves to better/faster represent the market situation as a whole.


Management.

The dates are supposed to be managed with the mouse. And display - through the keyboard by following keys.

    #define  KEYCODE_KEY_C          67 // |C| - KEY_C
#define  KEYCODE_NUMPAD_0       96 // |0| - NUMPAD_0
#define  KEYCODE_OPEN_BRACKET  219 // |[| - OPEN_BRACKET
#define  KEYCODE_CLOSE_BRACKET 221 // |]| - CLOSE_BRACKET


    That allows you to quickly switch between the corresponding symbols. Convenience can be felt only by launching and trying it.


    Features.

    The indicator restarts itself at startup. And self-starts when it changes the symbol.

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49132

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