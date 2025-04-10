This multi-symbol indicator shows the price changes of symbols from the Market Watch between two dates defined by vertical lines.





This provides a convenient opportunity to evaluate what and how much has moved/moves to better/faster represent the market situation as a whole.





Management.



The dates are supposed to be managed with the mouse. And display - through the keyboard by following keys.

#define KEYCODE_KEY_C 67 #define KEYCODE_NUMPAD_0 96 #define KEYCODE_OPEN_BRACKET 219 #define KEYCODE_CLOSE_BRACKET 221





That allows you to quickly switch between the corresponding symbols. Convenience can be felt only by launching and trying it.





Features.



The indicator restarts itself at startup. And self-starts when it changes the symbol.