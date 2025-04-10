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PriceChanges - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This multi-symbol indicator shows the price changes of symbols from the Market Watch between two dates defined by vertical lines.
This provides a convenient opportunity to evaluate what and how much has moved/moves to better/faster represent the market situation as a whole.
Management.
The dates are supposed to be managed with the mouse. And display - through the keyboard by following keys.
#define KEYCODE_KEY_C 67 // |C| - KEY_C #define KEYCODE_NUMPAD_0 96 // |0| - NUMPAD_0 #define KEYCODE_OPEN_BRACKET 219 // |[| - OPEN_BRACKET #define KEYCODE_CLOSE_BRACKET 221 // |]| - CLOSE_BRACKET
That allows you to quickly switch between the corresponding symbols. Convenience can be felt only by launching and trying it.
Features.
The indicator restarts itself at startup. And self-starts when it changes the symbol.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49132
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