Manual charting and trading toolkit (Part I). Preparation: structure description and helper class

Introduction

I am a manual trader. I prefer to analyze charts not using complex formulas and indicators, but manually, i.e. graphically. This helps me be more flexible in trading, notice some things which are hard to formalize, easily switch between timeframes if I see that the movement is increasing or slowing down, know the probable price behavior long before I enter a trade.

Basically, I use different combinations of trend lines (pitchfork, fan, levels and so on). So, I created a convenient tool enabling quick drawing of trend lines, literally with one keystroke. Now I would like to share this tool with the community.

Video presentation. How it works





General concept. Setting a task

So, we are creating a tool that helps to perform the most frequent operations using keyboard shortcuts.

Which tasks can be implemented? For example:

draw a simple horizontal line by pressing the " H " key (" H orizontal"), and to draw a vertical line by pressing " i " (simply because it looks like a vertical line)



" key (" orizontal"), and to draw a vertical line by pressing " " (simply because it looks like a vertical line) draw horizontal lines of a certain length (NOT infinite) starting at any point on the chart

draw vertical levels at a certain (arbitrary) distance from the starting point



switch timeframes and rearrange layers on the chart using keys

draw Fibonacci fan with the preset levels, at the nearest extreme points

draw trend lines at the nearest extreme points; their length should be a multiple of the distance between the extreme points; in some cases the line can also be a ray

draw Andrews' pitchforks of various types (standard, Schiff, reverse Schiff pitchfork - for fast trends) (see. the video)

for extreme points of pitchforks, lines and fans, there should be an ability to customize the order of extreme points (the number of bars, on the left and on the right separately)

a graphical interface that allows customizing the parameters of required lines and extreme points without opening the settings window

a set of order managing functions: open an order based on percent of deposit, automatically set stop levels when opening a market order or when a pending order having no stop level triggers, enable partial position closure by levels, trailing stop and so on



Of course, most of the tasks can be automated using scripts. I have a few of them. You can find them below, in the article attachment. However, I prefer a different approach.

In any Expert Advisor or indicator, we can create the OnChartEvent method containing description of reactions to any events: keystrokes, mouse movements, creation or deletion of graphical objects.

That is why I decided to create a program as include files. All functions and variables are distributed over several classes to make them easier to access. At this point, I only need classes for convenient grouping of functions. That is why, in this first implementation, we will not use complex things like inheritance or factories. It is only a collection.



Furthermore, I want to create a cross-platform class which can run both in MQL4 and MQL5.





Structure of the Program

The library contains five related files. All files are located under the "Shortcuts" folder in the Include directory. Their names are shown in the figure: GlobalVariables.mqh, Graphics.mqh, Mouse.mqh, Shortcuts.mqh, Utilites.mqh.

The main library file (Shortcuts.mqh)





The main file of the program is "Shortcuts.mqh". Logic of reaction to keystrokes will be written in this file. This is the file that should be connected to an Expert Advisor. All auxiliary files will also be included in it.

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" #include "GlobalVariables.mqh" #include "Mouse.mqh" #include "Utilites.mqh" #include "Graphics.mqh" class CShortcuts { private : CGraphics m_graphics; public : CShortcuts(); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); }; CShortcuts:: CShortcuts ( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); } void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { } } CShortcuts shortcuts;

The file contains the CShortcuts class description.

All helper classes are connected at the beginning of the file



The class has only two methods. The first one is the OnChartEvent event handler, in which all keystroke and mouse movement events will be handled. The second one is the default constructor, in which mouse movements can be handled.

After class description, a shortcuts variable is created, which should be used in the OnChartEvent method of the main Expert Advisor, when the library is connected.



The connection requires two lines:

#include <Shortcuts\Shortcuts.mqh> void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { shortcuts. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }

The first line connects the class file. The second line transfers event handling control to the class.

After that the Expert Advisor is ready to work - it can be compiled and used for drawing lines.





Mouse movement handling class



The class will store all basic parameters of the current cursor position: coordinates X, Y in pixels and in price/time, bar number on which the pointer is positioned, and so one - all these are stored in the "Mouse.mqh" file.

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CMouse { private : static int m_x; static int m_y; static int m_barNumber; static bool m_below; static bool m_above; static datetime m_currentTime; static double m_currentPrice; public : static void SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ); static int X( void ) { return m_x;} static int Y( void ) { return m_y;} static double Price( void ) { return m_currentPrice;} static datetime Time( void ) { return m_currentTime;} static int Bar( void ) { return m_barNumber;} static bool Below( void ) { return m_below;} static bool Above( void ) { return m_above;} }; int CMouse::m_x= 0 ; int CMouse::m_y= 0 ; int CMouse::m_barNumber= 0 ; bool CMouse::m_below= false ; bool CMouse::m_above= false ; datetime CMouse::m_currentTime= 0 ; double CMouse::m_currentPrice= 0 ; static void CMouse::SetCurrentParameters( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , ( int )lparam, ( int )dparam, window, m_currentTime, m_currentPrice ); m_x=( int )lparam; m_y=( int )dparam; m_barNumber= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , m_currentTime ); m_below=m_currentPrice< iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); m_above=m_currentPrice> iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,m_barNumber); }

This class can be used from any place within a program, because its methods are declared as static. There is no need to create an instance of this class to use it.

Description of the Expert Advisor settings block. The GlobalVariables.mqh file







All settings available to the user are stored in the GlobalVariables.mqh file.

The next article will provide descriptions of much more settings, as we will add more objects for drawing.

Below is the code of settings which are used in the current version:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input string Others= "=== Other parameters ===" ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; string Trend_Line_Prefix= "Trend_" ; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

Auxiliary functions





The program has a lot of functions which are not directly related to charting, but they help find extreme points, switch timeframes and so on. All these functions are implemented in the "Utilites.mqh" file.

The Utilites.mqh file header



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CUtilites { public : static void ChangeTimeframes( bool isUp); static int GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString); static void ChangeChartZIndex( void ); static int GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , bool is_search_right= false , bool is_up= false , int left_side_bars= 1 , int right_side_bars= 1 , string symbol= NULL , ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static color GetTimeFrameColor( long allDownPeriodsValue); static long GetAllLowerTimeframes( int NeededTimeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); static void SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &p1, int &p2); static void StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ); static string GetCurrentObjectName( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ); static int GetNextObjectNumber( const string _prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, bool true ); static int GetBarsPixelDistance( void ); static string GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ); };

The function sequentially changes the period of the chart





First functions in this file are simple. For example, the function that sequentially changes the periods of the current graph, looks as follows:

static void CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( bool _isUp) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes[] = { PERIOD_CURRENT , PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 , PERIOD_MN1 }; int period = Period (); int shift = ArrayBsearch (timeframes,period); if (_isUp && shift < ArraySize (timeframes)- 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[++shift]); } else if (!_isUp && shift > 1 ) { ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , NULL ,timeframes[--shift]); } }

Firstly, an array of all timeframes specified in the default toolbar, is described in the function. If you wish to switch between all timeframes available in the MetaTrader 5, appropriate constants should be written to the array. However, in this case compatibility may be lost and the library may stop working with MQL4.



Next, we use standard functions to obtain the current period and to find it on the list.

Then chart timeframes are switched using the standard ChartSetSymbolPeriod function, to which the period following the current one is passed.

Other functions used in the code should be clear without explanation. This is simply code.

A few simple functions

static int CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar( string keyString) { string keyValue = keyString; StringToUpper (keyValue); return ( StringGetCharacter (keyValue, 0 )); } static void CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex( void ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND , !( bool ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FOREGROUND ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } static string CUtilites::GetTimeframeSymbolName( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES _timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES current_timeframe; string result = "" ; if (_timeframe == PERIOD_CURRENT ) { current_timeframe = Period (); } else { current_timeframe = _timeframe; } switch (current_timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_M2 : return "M2" ; case PERIOD_M3 : return "M3" ; case PERIOD_M4 : return "M4" ; case PERIOD_M5 : return "M5" ; case PERIOD_M6 : return "M6" ; case PERIOD_M10 : return "M10" ; case PERIOD_M12 : return "M12" ; case PERIOD_M15 : return "M15" ; case PERIOD_M20 : return "M20" ; case PERIOD_M30 : return "M30" ; case PERIOD_H1 : return "H1" ; case PERIOD_H2 : return "M1" ; case PERIOD_H3 : return "H3" ; case PERIOD_H4 : return "H4" ; case PERIOD_H6 : return "H6" ; case PERIOD_H8 : return "H8" ; case PERIOD_D1 : return "D1" ; case PERIOD_W1 : return "W1" ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return "MN1" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } static color CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( long _all_down_periods_value) { if (Is_Different_Colors) { switch (( int )_all_down_periods_value) { case OBJ_PERIOD_M1 : return (m1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M5: return (m5_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M15: return (m15_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_M30: return (m30_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H1: return (h1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_H4: return (h4_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_D1: return (d1_color); case PERIOD_LOWER_W1: return (w1_color); case OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : return (mn1_color); default : return (common_color); } } else { return (common_color); } }

Extremum searching function and its application





The next function helps to find extreme points. Depending on parameters, the extremum points can be either to the right or to the left of the mouse pointer. Also, you can specify the desired number of bars to the left and to the right of the extremum.

static int CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( int starting_number= 0 , const bool is_search_right= false , const bool is_up= false , const int left_side_bars= 1 , const int right_side_bars= 1 , const string symbol= NULL , const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= PERIOD_CURRENT ) { int i, nextExtremum, sign = is_search_right ? - 1 : 1 ; if ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && !is_search_right) ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "wrong direction" ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 2 ); } else { while ((starting_number-right_side_bars< 0 && !is_search_right) || (starting_number+left_side_bars> iBars (symbol,timeframe) && is_search_right) ) { starting_number +=sign; } } i=starting_number; while (i-right_side_bars>= 0 && i+left_side_bars< iBars (symbol,timeframe) ) { if (is_up) { nextExtremum = iHighest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_HIGH , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } else { nextExtremum = iLowest ( Symbol (), Period (), MODE_LOW , left_side_bars+right_side_bars+ 1 , i-right_side_bars ); } if (nextExtremum == i) { return nextExtremum; } else if (is_search_right) { if (nextExtremum<i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i--; } } else { if (nextExtremum>i) { i=nextExtremum; } else { i++; } } } if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Can't find extremum: " , "an incorrect starting point or wrong border conditions." ); Print ( "left_side_bars = " ,left_side_bars, "; " , "right_side_bars = " ,right_side_bars); } return (- 1 ); }

To draw trend lines, we need a function that finds the two nearest extreme points to the right of the mouse. This function can use the previous one:

static void CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( bool _is_up, int &_p1, int &_p2 ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); _p1=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar_number, true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); _p2=CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( _p1- 1 , true , _is_up, Fractal_Size_Left, Fractal_Size_Right ); if (_p2< 0 ) { _p2= 0 ; } }

Generating object names





In order to be able to draw series of the same objects, the objects must have unique names. The most efficient way is to use a prefix corresponding to this object type, and to add a unique number to it. Prefixes for different object types are listed in GlobalVariables.mqh.

Numbers are generated by the appropriate function.

int CUtilites::GetNextObjectNumber( const string prefix, const ENUM_OBJECT object_type, bool true ) { int count = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ,object_type), i, current_element_number, total_elements = 0 ; string current_element_name = "" , comment_text = "" ; if (only_prefixed) { for (i= 0 ; i<count; i++) { current_element_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ,object_type); if ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, 0 , StringLen (prefix))==prefix) { current_element_number= ( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (current_element_name, StringLen (prefix), - 1 ) ); if (current_element_number!=total_elements) { break ; } total_elements++; } } } else { total_elements = ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,- 1 ,object_type); do { current_element_name = GetCurrentObjectName( prefix, object_type, total_elements ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ) { total_elements++; } } while ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,current_element_name)>= 0 ); } return (total_elements); }

Two search algorithms are implemented in the code. The first algorithm (the main one for this library) checks all objects corresponding to the type and having the specified prefix. Once it finds a free number, the algorithm returns it to the user. This allows filling "gaps" in numbering.

However, this algorithm is not suitable for the case when there can be several objects with the same number but with different suffixes. In earlier versions, when I used scripts to draw objects, I used such naming for pitchfork sets.



Therefore, the library has the second search method. The algorithm takes the total number of objects of this type and checks if there is a name starting with the same prefix and having the same index. If yes, the number is increased by 1 until a free value is found.

And when there is a number (or when it can be easily obtained using a function), a name can be easily created.

string CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( string _prefix, ENUM_OBJECT _type= OBJ_TREND , int _number = - 1 ) { int Current_Line_Number; string Current_Line_Name= IntegerToString ( PeriodSeconds ()/ 60 )+ "_" +_prefix; if (_number< 0 ) { Current_Line_Number = GetNextObjectNumber(Current_Line_Name,_type); } else { Current_Line_Number = _number; } Current_Line_Name += IntegerToString (Current_Line_Number, 4 , StringGetCharacter ( "0" , 0 )); return (Current_Line_Name); }

The distance between adjacent bars (in pixels)





Sometimes it is necessary to calculate the distance to a certain point in the future. One of the most reliable ways is to calculate the distance in pixels between two adjacent bars and then to multiply it by the required coefficient (the desired number of bars for the indent).

The distance between adjacent bars can be calculated using the following function:

int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { double price; datetime time1,time2; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int deltha; price = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); time1 = CMouse::Time(); if (CMouse::Bar()< Bars ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT )){ time2 = time1+ PeriodSeconds (); } else { time2 = time1; time1 = time1- PeriodSeconds (); } ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time1,price,x1,y1); ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 ,time2,price,x2,y2); deltha = MathAbs (x2-x1); return (deltha); }

Function converting a string to an array of doubles





The most convenient way to set up Fibonacci levels using EA parameters, is to use strings which consist of comma separated values. However, MQL requires double number to be used for setting the level.

The following function can help in extracting number from a string.



static void CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray( string _haystack, double &_result[], const string _delimiter= "," ) { string haystack_pieces[]; int pieces_count, i; string current_number= "" ; pieces_count= StringSplit (_haystack, StringGetCharacter (_delimiter, 0 ),haystack_pieces); if (pieces_count> 0 ) { ArrayResize (_result,pieces_count); for (i= 0 ; i<pieces_count; i++) { StringTrimLeft (haystack_pieces[i]); StringTrimRight (haystack_pieces[i]); _result[i]= StringToDouble (haystack_pieces[i]); } } else { ArrayResize (_result, 1 ); _result[ 0 ]= 0 ; } }

Drawing class: example of using utility functions



The article turns out to be lengthy, that is why most of the drawing functions will be described in the next article. However, in order to test some of the created functions, I will add here the code that draws simple straight lines (based on two nearest extrema).



Graphics.mqh file header



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7468" class CGraphics { private : bool m_Is_Trend_Ray; bool m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create; private : void CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ); public : CGraphics(); bool TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ); void DrawTrendLine( void ); bool IsRay() { return m_Is_Trend_Ray;} void IsRay( bool _is_ray) {m_Is_Trend_Ray = _is_ray;} bool IsChangeTimeframe( void ) { return m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create;} void IsChangeTimeframe( bool _is_tf_change) {m_Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = _is_tf_change;} };

Function setting general parameters for any newly created object

void CGraphics::CurrentObjectDecorate( const string _name, const color _color= clrNONE , const int _width = 1 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE _style = STYLE_SOLID ) { long timeframes; color currentColor; if (Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create) { timeframes = CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes(); } else { timeframes = OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; } if (_color != clrNONE ) { currentColor = _color; } else { currentColor = CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(timeframes); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,currentColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,timeframes); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,Is_Select_On_Create); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,_style); }

Straight line plotting function



bool CGraphics::TrendCreate( const long chart_ID= 0 , const string name= "TrendLine" , const int sub_window= 0 , datetime time1= 0 , double price1= 0 , datetime time2= 0 , double price2= 0 , const color clr= clrRed , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const int width= 1 , const bool back= false , const bool selection= true , const bool ray_right= false , const bool hidden= true , const long z_order= 0 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_TREND ,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Can't create trend line! Error code = " , GetLastError ()); } return ( false ); } CurrentObjectDecorate(name,clr,width,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,ray_right); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); }

Let's use this common function as a basis and create another function that draws a straight line by two adjacent extreme points.



void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(Trend_Line_Prefix, OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; int x1,x2,y1,y2; int window= 0 ; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Please pay attention to the CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers function call, which obtains bar numbers for points 1 and 2. Its code was described earlier. The rest seems clear so there is no need to add a long description

The final function draws a simple line based on two points. Depending on the Is_Trend_Ray global parameter, (described in the GlobalVariables.mqh file), the line will be either a ray extended to the right or a short segment between two extreme points.

Let's add the possibility to extend the line using a keyboard.





Creating a control block: setting the OnChartEvent method



Now that the basic functions are ready, we can customize keyboard shortcuts.

In Shortcuts.mqh, write the CShortcuts::OnChartEvent method.

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE : CMouse::SetCurrentParameters(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); break ; case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Up_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( true ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Down_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes( false ); }; if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Z_Index_Key) == lparam) { CUtilites::ChangeChartZIndex(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Switch_Trend_Ray_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.IsRay(!m_graphics.IsRay()); } break ; } }

Keys used in the current library implementation



Action

Key Means

Move timeframe up by main TFs (from the panel of TFs) U U p Move timeframe down D D own Change chart Z level (chart on top of all objects or not) Z Z order Draw a sloping trend line based on two unidirectional extreme points closest to the mouse T T rend line

Switch ray mode for new lines

R key R ay

Conclusion

The attached file contains the current version of the library. Also, the attachment includes three scripts.

The first one is Del-All-Graphics . It deletes all graphic objects from the current window. In my terminal I set the Ctrl+A keyboard shortcut (All) for this script.

. It deletes all graphic objects from the current window. In my terminal I set the The second script is Del-All-Prefixed . It allows deleting all objects with a prefix (for example, all trend lines or objects starting with H1). I call it using Alt+R (Remove).

. It allows deleting all objects with a prefix (for example, all trend lines or objects starting with H1). I call it using (Remove). And finally, the third script (DeselectAllObjects) allows deselecting all objects in the current window. My keyboard shortcut is Ctrl+D (Deselect as in Photoshop).

It is better to connect the library to an Expert Advisor, not an indicator, because if you connect to an indicator and try to use this indicator together with some other Expert Advisor, this may cause severe slowdowns. At least this was in my case. Of course, there might have been some other errors.

What will be implemented further.

The second version of the library will describe the implementation of the useful objects shown in the video. Some objects are primitive (like vertical or horizontal lines), other objects, such as lines of a specific the length, required more effort. Some of them still do not always work properly because of the "output error" or for some other reason. I will describe my decisions, and, of course, your feedback is welcome.

The third version will contain a graphical interface for configuring the parameters.

The fourth version, if it ever appears, will pr4esent a full-fledged assistant EA which will facilitate manual trading. I need advice from the community. I am not sure that I will apply any new ideas compared to existing solutions. Of course, I will draw the interface myself. However, all this applies to manual trading. So, do you think this development will be useful?

