MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback
Introduction
In our previous article, Part 1, we built a Trade Assistant Tool in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 to simplify placing pending orders. Now, we take it further by enhancing its interactivity with dynamic visual feedback. We introduce features like a draggable control panel, hover effects for intuitive navigation, and real-time order validation to ensure our trade setups are precise and market-relevant. We cover these advancements through the following subtopics:
These sections guide us toward a more responsive, intuitive, and user-friendly trading tool.
Conceptual Enhancements for Improved Interactivity
We strive to elevate our trade assistant tool by making it more intuitive and adaptable. We start with a draggable control panel that we can freely position on the trading chart. This flexibility will allow us to customize the interface to fit our workflow, whether we’re managing multiple charts or focusing on a single trade setup. Additionally, we will integrate hover effects to highlight buttons and chart elements as our cursor moves over them, providing instant visual feedback that streamlines navigation and minimizes errors.
Real-time order validation will be another key enhancement, ensuring our entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are logically aligned with current market prices before execution. This feature will boost our confidence by preventing invalid trade setups, and maintaining simplicity while enhancing precision. Together, these improvements will create a responsive, user-centric tool that supports our trading decisions and sets the stage for future advancements like risk management features. In a nutshell, below is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.
Implementation in MQL5
To achieve our objectives in MQL5, we will first need to define some extra panel objects, drag, and hover confirmation variables that we will use to keep track of the user interactions with either the panel or the price tool as below.
// Control panel object names #define PANEL_BG "PANEL_BG" //--- Define constant for panel background object name #define PANEL_HEADER "PANEL_HEADER" //--- Define constant for panel header object name #define LOT_EDIT "LOT_EDIT" //--- Define constant for lot size edit field object name #define PRICE_LABEL "PRICE_LABEL" //--- Define constant for price label object name #define SL_LABEL "SL_LABEL" //--- Define constant for stop-loss label object name #define TP_LABEL "TP_LABEL" //--- Define constant for take-profit label object name #define BUY_STOP_BTN "BUY_STOP_BTN" //--- Define constant for buy stop button object name #define SELL_STOP_BTN "SELL_STOP_BTN" //--- Define constant for sell stop button object name #define BUY_LIMIT_BTN "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" //--- Define constant for buy limit button object name #define SELL_LIMIT_BTN "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" //--- Define constant for sell limit button object name #define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" //--- Define constant for place order button object name #define CANCEL_BTN "CANCEL_BTN" //--- Define constant for cancel button object name #define CLOSE_BTN "CLOSE_BTN" //--- Define constant for close button object name // Variables for dragging panel bool panel_dragging = false; //--- Flag to track if panel is being dragged int panel_drag_x = 0, panel_drag_y = 0; //--- Mouse coordinates when drag starts int panel_start_x = 0, panel_start_y = 0; //--- Panel coordinates when drag starts // Button and rectangle hover states bool buy_stop_hovered = false; //--- Buy Stop button hover state bool sell_stop_hovered = false; //--- Sell Stop button hover state bool buy_limit_hovered = false; //--- Buy Limit button hover state bool sell_limit_hovered = false; //--- Sell Limit button hover state bool place_order_hovered = false; //--- Place Order button hover state bool cancel_hovered = false; //--- Cancel button hover state bool close_hovered = false; //--- Close button hover state bool header_hovered = false; //--- Header hover state bool rec1_hovered = false; //--- REC1 (TP) hover state bool rec3_hovered = false; //--- REC3 (Entry) hover state bool rec5_hovered = false; //--- REC5 (SL) hover state
We begin implementing the enhanced interactivity features for our tool by defining key variables that enable panel dragging and hover effects in the MetaTrader 5 interface. We use the #define directive to create a constant "PANEL_HEADER" for the panel’s header object, which serves as the draggable region of the control panel. To support dragging, we declare "panel_dragging" as a boolean flag to track when the panel is being moved, and integers "panel_drag_x", "panel_drag_y" to store the mouse coordinates at the start of a drag, and "panel_start_x", "panel_start_y" to record the panel’s initial position, allowing us to calculate its new position during movement.
We also introduce boolean variables to manage hover states for buttons and chart rectangles, including "buy_stop_hovered", "sell_stop_hovered", "buy_limit_hovered", "sell_limit_hovered", "place_order_hovered", "cancel_hovered", "close_hovered", and "header_hovered" for the respective buttons and panel header, as well as "rec1_hovered", "rec3_hovered", and "rec5_hovered" for the take-profit, entry, and stop-loss rectangles. These variables will enable us to detect when our cursor hovers over these elements, triggering visual feedback like color changes to enhance navigation and interaction within the tool’s interface. Next, we need to get the values of the price tool and validate them for trading.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if order setup is valid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isOrderValid() { if(!tool_visible) return true; //--- No validation needed if tool is not visible double current_price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID); //--- Get current bid price double entry_price = Get_Price_d(PR_HL); //--- Get entry price double sl_price = Get_Price_d(SL_HL); //--- Get stop-loss price double tp_price = Get_Price_d(TP_HL); //--- Get take-profit price if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP") { //--- Buy Stop: Entry must be above current price, TP above entry, SL below entry if(entry_price <= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) { return false; } } else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP") { //--- Sell Stop: Entry must be below current price, TP below entry, SL above entry if(entry_price >= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) { return false; } } else if(selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Buy Limit: Entry must be below current price, TP above entry, SL below entry if(entry_price >= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) { return false; } } else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT") { //--- Sell Limit: Entry must be above current price, TP below entry, SL above entry if(entry_price <= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) { return false; } } return true; //--- Order setup is valid }
Here, we implement the "isOrderValid" function to enhance our tool by validating the order setup in real time, ensuring our trades align with market conditions. We start by checking if "tool_visible" is false, returning true to skip validation when the tool isn’t active. We retrieve the current market price using the SymbolInfoDouble function with SYMBOL_BID, and get the entry ("entry_price"), stop-loss ("sl_price"), and take-profit ("tp_price") prices using the "Get_Price_d" function for "PR_HL", "SL_HL", and "TP_HL".
For "BUY_STOP", we verify "entry_price" is above "current_price", "tp_price" above "entry_price", and "sl_price" below "entry_price"; for "SELL_STOP", "entry_price" below "current_price", "tp_price" below "entry_price", and "sl_price" above "entry_price"; for "BUY_LIMIT", "entry_price" below "current_price", "tp_price" above "entry_price", and "sl_price" below "entry_price"; and for "SELL_LIMIT", "entry_price" above "current_price", "tp_price" below "entry_price", and "sl_price" above "entry_price", returning false if any condition fails, or true if the setup is valid. Then we can update the rectangle colors as per the order validity.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update rectangle colors based on order validity and hover | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void updateRectangleColors() { if(!tool_visible) return; //--- Skip if tool is not visible bool is_valid = isOrderValid(); //--- Check order validity if(!is_valid) { //--- Gray out REC1 and REC5 if order is invalid, with hover effect ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec1_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray); ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec5_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray); } else { //--- Restore original colors based on order type and hover state if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0' : clrGreen); //--- TP rectangle (dark green on hover) ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0' : clrRed); //--- SL rectangle (dark red on hover) } else { ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0' : clrGreen); //--- TP rectangle (dark green on hover) ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0' : clrRed); //--- SL rectangle (dark red on hover) } } ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec3_hovered ? C'105,105,105' : clrLightGray); //--- Entry rectangle (darker gray on hover) ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
We implement the "updateRectangleColors" function to enhance our tool’s visual feedback by updating chart rectangle colors based on order validity and hover states. We skip if "tool_visible" is false, check validity with the "isOrderValid" function, and use the ObjectSetInteger function to set "REC1" (TP) and "REC5" (SL) to gray ("clrGray" or "C'100,100,100'" if "rec1_hovered"/"rec5_hovered") if invalid, or green/red ("clrGreen"/"clrRed" or "C'0,100,0'"/"C'139,0,0'" on hover) is valid for "BUY_STOP"/"BUY_LIMIT"/sell orders, and "REC3" (entry) to light gray ("clrLightGray" or "C'105,105,105'" if "rec3_hovered"), calling ChartRedraw to refresh the chart.
After that, we need to get the hover states of the buttons as below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update button and header hover state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void updateButtonHoverState(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { // Define button names and their properties string buttons[] = {BUY_STOP_BTN, SELL_STOP_BTN, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, CANCEL_BTN, CLOSE_BTN}; bool hover_states[] = {buy_stop_hovered, sell_stop_hovered, buy_limit_hovered, sell_limit_hovered, place_order_hovered, cancel_hovered, close_hovered}; color normal_colors[] = {clrForestGreen, clrFireBrick, clrForestGreen, clrFireBrick, clrDodgerBlue, clrSlateGray, clrCrimson}; color hover_color = clrDodgerBlue; //--- Bluish color for hover color hover_border = clrBlue; //--- Bluish border for hover for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(buttons); i++) { int x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); int width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_XSIZE); int height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_YSIZE); bool is_hovered = (mouse_x >= x && mouse_x <= x + width && mouse_y >= y && mouse_y <= y + height); if(is_hovered && !hover_states[i]) { // Mouse entered button ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, hover_color); ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, hover_border); hover_states[i] = true; } else if(!is_hovered && hover_states[i]) { // Mouse left button ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, normal_colors[i]); ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); hover_states[i] = false; } } // Update header hover state int header_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int header_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); int header_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE); int header_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE); bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); if(is_header_hovered && !header_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'030,030,030'); //--- Darken header header_hovered = true; } else if(!is_header_hovered && header_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'050,050,050'); //--- Restore header color header_hovered = false; } // Update tool rectangle hover states if(tool_visible) { int x1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int y1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); int width1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE); int height1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE); int x3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int y3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); int width3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE); int height3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE); int x5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int y5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); int width5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE); int height5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE); bool is_rec1_hovered = (mouse_x >= x1 && mouse_x <= x1 + width1 && mouse_y >= y1 && mouse_y <= y1 + height1); bool is_rec3_hovered = (mouse_x >= x3 && mouse_x <= x3 + width3 && mouse_y >= y3 && mouse_y <= y3 + height3); bool is_rec5_hovered = (mouse_x >= x5 && mouse_x <= x5 + width5 && mouse_y >= y5 && mouse_y <= y5 + height5); if(is_rec1_hovered != rec1_hovered || is_rec3_hovered != rec3_hovered || is_rec5_hovered != rec5_hovered) { rec1_hovered = is_rec1_hovered; rec3_hovered = is_rec3_hovered; rec5_hovered = is_rec5_hovered; updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update colors based on hover state } } // Update hover state variables buy_stop_hovered = hover_states[0]; sell_stop_hovered = hover_states[1]; buy_limit_hovered = hover_states[2]; sell_limit_hovered = hover_states[3]; place_order_hovered = hover_states[4]; cancel_hovered = hover_states[5]; close_hovered = hover_states[6]; ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
To enhance our tool’s interactivity by managing hover effects for buttons and chart elements, we implement the "updateButtonHoverState" function. We define arrays "buttons" for button names ("BUY_STOP_BTN" to "CLOSE_BTN"), "hover_states" for their hover flags ("buy_stop_hovered" to "close_hovered"), and "normal_colors" for default colors, with "hover_color" (clrDodgerBlue) and "hover_border" ("clrBlue") for hover states.
For each button, we use the ObjectGetInteger function to get position and size, check if "mouse_x" and "mouse_y" are within bounds, and update "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" and "OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR" to "hover_color" or "normal_colors" using ObjectSetInteger, toggling "hover_states".
For the "PANEL_HEADER", we similarly check the hover state, darkening it to "C'030,030,030'" or restoring "C'050,050,050'" with ObjectSetInteger. When "tool_visible", we check "REC1", "REC3", and "REC5" bounds, updating "rec1_hovered", "rec3_hovered", and "rec5_hovered", and call "updateRectangleColors" if changed. We sync "buy_stop_hovered" to "close_hovered" with "hover_states" and call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart. Then we can call these functions within the OnChartEvent event handler so that we can get real-time updates.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert onchart event function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent( const int id, //--- Event ID const long& lparam, //--- Long parameter (e.g., x-coordinate for mouse) const double& dparam, //--- Double parameter (e.g., y-coordinate for mouse) const string& sparam //--- String parameter (e.g., object name) ) { if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle object click events // Handle order type buttons if(sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { //--- Check if Buy Stop button clicked selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP"; //--- Set order type to Buy Stop showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop"); //--- Update place order button text updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors } else if(sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) { //--- Check if Sell Stop button clicked selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP"; //--- Set order type to Sell Stop showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop"); //--- Update place order button text updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors } else if(sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) { //--- Check if Buy Limit button clicked selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT"; //--- Set order type to Buy Limit showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit"); //--- Update place order button text updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors } else if(sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) { //--- Check if Sell Limit button clicked selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT"; //--- Set order type to Sell Limit showTool(); //--- Show trading tool update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit"); //--- Update place order button text updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors } else if(sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) { //--- Check if Place Order button clicked if(isOrderValid()) { placeOrder(); //--- Execute order placement deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects showPanel(); //--- Show control panel } else { Print("Cannot place order: Invalid price setup for ", selected_order_type); } } else if(sparam == CANCEL_BTN) { //--- Check if Cancel button clicked deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects showPanel(); //--- Show control panel } else if(sparam == CLOSE_BTN) { //--- Check if Close button clicked deleteObjects(); //--- Delete tool objects deletePanel(); //--- Delete control panel ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, false); //--- Disable mouse move events } ObjectSetInteger(0, sparam, OBJPROP_STATE, false); //--- Reset button state click ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Handle mouse move events int MouseD_X = (int)lparam; //--- Get mouse x-coordinate int MouseD_Y = (int)dparam; //--- Get mouse y-coordinate int MouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Get mouse state // Update button and rectangle hover states updateButtonHoverState(MouseD_X, MouseD_Y); // Handle panel dragging int header_xd = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); int header_yd = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); int header_xs = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE); int header_ys = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE); if(prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1) { //--- Mouse button down if(MouseD_X >= header_xd && MouseD_X <= header_xd + header_xs && MouseD_Y >= header_yd && MouseD_Y <= header_yd + header_ys) { panel_dragging = true; //--- Start dragging panel_drag_x = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate panel_drag_y = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate panel_start_x = header_xd; //--- Store panel x-coordinate panel_start_y = header_yd; //--- Store panel y-coordinate ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling } } if(panel_dragging && MouseState == 1) { //--- Dragging panel int dx = MouseD_X - panel_drag_x; //--- Calculate x displacement int dy = MouseD_Y - panel_drag_y; //--- Calculate y displacement panel_x = panel_start_x + dx; //--- Update panel x-position panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; //--- Update panel y-position // Update all panel objects' positions ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y); ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y+2); ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 209); ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 1); ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 70); ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 40); ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 70); ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 95); ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130); ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 95); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 140); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 140); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 180); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 180); ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10); ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 240); ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130); ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 240); ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(MouseState == 0) { //--- Mouse button released if(panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false; //--- Stop dragging ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Re-enable chart scrolling } } if(tool_visible) { //--- Handle tool movement int XD_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC1 x-distance int YD_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC1 y-distance int XS_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC1 x-size int YS_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC1 y-size int XD_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC2 x-distance int YD_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC2 y-distance int XS_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC2 x-size int YS_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC2 y-size int XD_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC3 x-distance int YD_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC3 y-distance int XS_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC3 x-size int YS_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC3 y-size int XD_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC4 x-distance int YD_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC4 y-distance int XS_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC4 x-size int YS_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC4 y-size int XD_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //--- Get REC5 x-distance int YD_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //--- Get REC5 y-distance int XS_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //--- Get REC5 x-size int YS_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //--- Get REC5 y-size if(prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && !panel_dragging) { //--- Check for mouse button down, avoid dragging conflict mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC1 mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC1 mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1; //--- Store REC1 x-distance mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1; //--- Store REC1 y-distance mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC2 mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC2 mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2; //--- Store REC2 x-distance mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2; //--- Store REC2 y-distance mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC3 mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC3 mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3; //--- Store REC3 x-distance mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3; //--- Store REC3 y-distance mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC4 mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC4 mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4; //--- Store REC4 x-distance mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4; //--- Store REC4 y-distance mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X; //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC5 mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y; //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC5 mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5; //--- Store REC5 x-distance mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5; //--- Store REC5 y-distance if(MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 && //--- Check if mouse is within REC1 bounds MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) { movingState_R1 = true; //--- Enable REC1 movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling } if(MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 && //--- Check if mouse is within REC3 bounds MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) { movingState_R3 = true; //--- Enable REC3 movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling } if(MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 && //--- Check if mouse is within REC5 bounds MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) { movingState_R5 = true; //--- Enable REC5 movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable chart scrolling } } if(movingState_R1) { //--- Handle REC1 (TP) movement bool canMove = false; //--- Flag to check if movement is valid if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders if(YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) { //--- Ensure TP is above entry for buy orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R1 + YS_R1); //--- Update REC2 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1)); //--- Update REC2 y-size } } else { //--- Handle sell orders if(YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) { //--- Ensure TP is below entry for sell orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R3 + YS_R3); //--- Update REC4 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); //--- Update REC4 y-size } } if(canMove) { //--- If movement is valid datetime dt_TP = 0; //--- Variable for TP time double price_TP = 0; //--- Variable for TP price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP); //--- Convert chart coordinates to time and price ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_TP); //--- Update TP horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_TP); //--- Update TP horizontal line price update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update TP label text } updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(movingState_R5) { //--- Handle REC5 (SL) movement bool canMove = false; //--- Flag to check if movement is valid if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") { //--- Check for buy orders if(YD_R5 > YD_R4) { //--- Ensure SL is below entry for buy orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R3 + YS_R3); //--- Update REC4 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); //--- Update REC4 y-size } } else { //--- Handle sell orders if(YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) { //--- Ensure SL is above entry for sell orders canMove = true; //--- Allow movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R5 + YS_R5); //--- Update REC2 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5)); //--- Update REC2 y-size } } if(canMove) { //--- If movement is valid datetime dt_SL = 0; //--- Variable for SL time double price_SL = 0; //--- Variable for SL price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL); //--- Convert chart coordinates to time and price ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_SL); //--- Update SL horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_SL); //--- Update SL horizontal line price update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update SL label text } updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(movingState_R3) { //--- Handle REC3 (Entry) movement ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); //--- Update REC3 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); //--- Update REC3 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); //--- Update REC1 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); //--- Update REC2 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); //--- Update REC2 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); //--- Update REC4 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); //--- Update REC4 y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); //--- Update REC5 x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position datetime dt_PRC = 0, dt_SL1 = 0, dt_TP1 = 0; //--- Variables for time double price_PRC = 0, price_SL1 = 0, price_TP1 = 0; //--- Variables for price int window = 0; //--- Chart window ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC); //--- Convert REC3 coordinates to time and price ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1); //--- Convert REC5 coordinates to time and price ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1); //--- Convert REC1 coordinates to time and price ObjectSetInteger(0, PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_PRC); //--- Update entry horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_PRC); //--- Update entry horizontal line price ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_TP1); //--- Update TP horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_TP1); //--- Update TP horizontal line price ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_SL1); //--- Update SL horizontal line time ObjectSetDouble(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_SL1); //--- Update SL horizontal line price update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString(lot_size, 2) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); //--- Update REC3 text update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); //--- Update entry label text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update SL label text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update TP label text updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart } if(MouseState == 0) { //--- Check if mouse button is released movingState_R1 = false; //--- Disable REC1 movement movingState_R3 = false; //--- Disable REC3 movement movingState_R5 = false; //--- Disable REC5 movement ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable chart scrolling } } prevMouseState = MouseState; //--- Update previous mouse state } }
Since we had already defined the OnChartEvent function, we will just concentrate on pinpointing the enhanced logic we have added to incorporate the new interactivity features, such as panel dragging, hover state updates, and order validation. For CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we extend button click handling for "BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", and "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" by calling the "updateRectangleColors" function to reflect order validity visually, and for "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", we add a check with the "isOrderValid" function, logging an error via the Print function if invalid, preventing erroneous trades as visualized below.
We also introduce the "updateButtonHoverState" function after clicks to refresh hover effects, using "lparam" and "dparam" for mouse coordinates. For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we add panel dragging by checking if the mouse click is within "PANEL_HEADER" bounds (obtained via ObjectGetInteger), setting "panel_dragging" to true, storing coordinates in "panel_drag_x", "panel_drag_y", "panel_start_x", and "panel_start_y", and disabling scrolling with ChartSetInteger.
While dragging ("panel_dragging" and "MouseState" 1), we calculate displacement ("dx", "dy"), update "panel_x" and "panel_y", and reposition all panel objects ("PANEL_BG", "PANEL_HEADER", "CLOSE_BTN", "LOT_EDIT", etc.) using ObjectSetInteger, calling ChartRedraw to update the chart. On mouse release, we reset "panel_dragging" and re-enable scrolling. We ensure rectangle dragging (for "REC1", "REC3", "REC5") avoids conflicts with panel dragging by checking "!panel_dragging", and update colors with "updateRectangleColors" during "movingState_R1", "movingState_R5", and "movingState_R3" to reflect hover and validity states.
We have highlighted some of the snippets that are crucial to note. Here is a visualization.
Also, since we have used the header panel object, here is how we create it.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create control panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void createControlPanel() { // Background rectangle ObjectCreate(0, PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create panel background rectangle ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x); //--- Set background x-position ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y); //--- Set background y-position ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 250); //--- Set background width ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 280); //--- Set background height ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'070,070,070'); //--- Set background color ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrWhite); //--- Set border color ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Set background to foreground // Header rectangle (inside panel) createButton(PANEL_HEADER,"",panel_x+2,panel_y+2,250-4,28-3,clrBlue,C'050,050,050',12,C'050,050,050',false); createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString(203), panel_x + 209, panel_y + 1, 40, 25, clrWhite, clrCrimson, 12, clrBlack, false, "Wingdings"); //--- Create close button //--- }
In the "createControlPanel" function, we add a "PANEL_HEADER" button to our tool’s control panel using the "createButton" function, placed at "panel_x+2", "panel_y+2" with size 246x25, styled with blue text (clrBlue), dark gray background/border ("C'050,050,050'"), and no label, enabling panel dragging in OnChartEvent. The other thing that we need to do is destroy the panel as below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete control panel objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void deletePanel() { ObjectDelete(0, PANEL_BG); //--- Delete panel background ObjectDelete(0, PANEL_HEADER); //--- Delete panel header ObjectDelete(0, LOT_EDIT); //--- Delete lot edit field ObjectDelete(0, PRICE_LABEL); //--- Delete price label ObjectDelete(0, SL_LABEL); //--- Delete SL label ObjectDelete(0, TP_LABEL); //--- Delete TP label ObjectDelete(0, BUY_STOP_BTN); //--- Delete Buy Stop button ObjectDelete(0, SELL_STOP_BTN); //--- Delete Sell Stop button ObjectDelete(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN); //--- Delete Buy Limit button ObjectDelete(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN); //--- Delete Sell Limit button ObjectDelete(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN); //--- Delete Place Order button ObjectDelete(0, CANCEL_BTN); //--- Delete Cancel button ObjectDelete(0, CLOSE_BTN); //--- Delete Close button ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we update the "deletePanel" function to ensure our tool’s control panel is properly cleaned up by removing all associated objects, including the new header that we have introduced recently. We use the ObjectDelete function to remove the panel background ("PANEL_BG"), the newly added header ("PANEL_HEADER"), the lot size input field ("LOT_EDIT"), labels ("PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", "TP_LABEL"), and buttons ("BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "CANCEL_BTN", "CLOSE_BTN") from the MetaTrader 5 chart.
Finally, we call the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, ensuring a clean interface after deletion. Also, when showing the tool, we have to consider the hover effects to ensure they remain salient as below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Show control panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void showPanel() { // Ensure panel is in foreground ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show panel background ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show panel header ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show lot edit field ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show price label ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show SL label ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show TP label ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Buy Stop button ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Sell Stop button ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Buy Limit button ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Sell Limit button ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Place Order button ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Cancel button ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Close button // Reset button hover states buy_stop_hovered = false; sell_stop_hovered = false; buy_limit_hovered = false; sell_limit_hovered = false; place_order_hovered = false; cancel_hovered = false; close_hovered = false; header_hovered = false; // Reset button colors ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrForestGreen); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrFireBrick); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrForestGreen); ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrFireBrick); ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrDodgerBlue); ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrSlateGray); ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, clrCrimson); ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack); ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'050,050,050'); // Reset panel state update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: -"); //--- Reset entry label text update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: -"); //--- Reset SL label text update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: -"); //--- Reset TP label text update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order"); //--- Reset Place Order button text selected_order_type = ""; //--- Clear selected order type tool_visible = false; //--- Hide tool ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Ensure mouse move events are enabled ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart }
We enhance the "showPanel" function to manage the display and state reset of our tool’s control panel, incorporating the new "PANEL_HEADER" and hover state management introduced to support the tool’s improved interactivity. We begin by ensuring all panel elements are visible by using the ObjectSetInteger function to set the OBJPROP_BACK property to false for the panel background ("PANEL_BG"), the newly added header ("PANEL_HEADER"), the lot size input field ("LOT_EDIT"), price-related labels ("PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", "TP_LABEL"), and all buttons ("BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "CANCEL_BTN", "CLOSE_BTN"), bringing them to the foreground of the chart.
To maintain a clean and predictable interface, we reset the hover states by setting the boolean variables "buy_stop_hovered", "sell_stop_hovered", "buy_limit_hovered", "sell_limit_hovered", "place_order_hovered", "cancel_hovered", "close_hovered", and "header_hovered" to false, ensuring no residual hover effects persist when the panel is shown.
We then restore the default visual appearance of the buttons and header by using the "ObjectSetInteger" function to set OBJPROP_BGCOLOR to their original colors: "clrForestGreen" for "BUY_STOP_BTN" and "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "clrFireBrick" for "SELL_STOP_BTN" and "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "clrDodgerBlue" for "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "clrSlateGray" for "CANCEL_BTN", "clrCrimson" for "CLOSE_BTN", and a dark gray ("C'050,050,050'") for "PANEL_HEADER".
We also set OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR to "clrBlack" for all buttons to ensure a consistent, non-hovered appearance.
To reset the panel’s functional state, we call the "update_Text" function to set the "PRICE_LABEL" to "Entry: -", "SL_LABEL" to "SL: -", "TP_LABEL" to "TP: -", and "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" to "Place Order", clearing any previous trade setup information. We clear the "selected_order_type" variable to ensure no order type is pre-selected, set "tool_visible" to false to hide the chart tool, and use the ChartSetInteger function to enable CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE events, ensuring the panel is ready for hover and drag interactions.
Finally, we call the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, rendering the panel in its default state, fully prepared for our next interaction. Upon compilation, here is the outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we can be able to dynamically validate the orders via the price tool and change its colors to alert the user that prices are out of bounds. Also, we can see that we can be able to drag the panel and the price tool dynamically, and upon hovering the buttons, we can get their ranges and change colors based on the button ranges dynamically, hence achieving our objective. What now remains is testing the interactivity of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our Trade Assistant Tool in MQL5 with dynamic visual feedback, incorporating a draggable panel, hover effects, and real-time order validation to make our pending order placement more intuitive and precise. We’ve demonstrated the design and implementation of these improvements, ensuring their reliability through thorough backtesting tailored to our trading needs. You can customize this tool to suit your style, significantly improving your order placement efficiency in the trading charts.
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I found a bug, when tp or sl is close to the edge of entry, it can't move anymore, this is a big bug, has the author found this problem?
I found a bug, when tp or sl approaches the edge of the input, it cannot move further, this is a big mistake, has the author found this problem?