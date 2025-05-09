MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback

Introduction

In our previous article, Part 1, we built a Trade Assistant Tool in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 to simplify placing pending orders. Now, we take it further by enhancing its interactivity with dynamic visual feedback. We introduce features like a draggable control panel, hover effects for intuitive navigation, and real-time order validation to ensure our trade setups are precise and market-relevant. We cover these advancements through the following subtopics:

These sections guide us toward a more responsive, intuitive, and user-friendly trading tool.





Conceptual Enhancements for Improved Interactivity

We strive to elevate our trade assistant tool by making it more intuitive and adaptable. We start with a draggable control panel that we can freely position on the trading chart. This flexibility will allow us to customize the interface to fit our workflow, whether we’re managing multiple charts or focusing on a single trade setup. Additionally, we will integrate hover effects to highlight buttons and chart elements as our cursor moves over them, providing instant visual feedback that streamlines navigation and minimizes errors.

Real-time order validation will be another key enhancement, ensuring our entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels are logically aligned with current market prices before execution. This feature will boost our confidence by preventing invalid trade setups, and maintaining simplicity while enhancing precision. Together, these improvements will create a responsive, user-centric tool that supports our trading decisions and sets the stage for future advancements like risk management features. In a nutshell, below is a visualization of what we aim to achieve.





Implementation in MQL5

To achieve our objectives in MQL5, we will first need to define some extra panel objects, drag, and hover confirmation variables that we will use to keep track of the user interactions with either the panel or the price tool as below.

#define PANEL_BG "PANEL_BG" #define PANEL_HEADER "PANEL_HEADER" #define LOT_EDIT "LOT_EDIT" #define PRICE_LABEL "PRICE_LABEL" #define SL_LABEL "SL_LABEL" #define TP_LABEL "TP_LABEL" #define BUY_STOP_BTN "BUY_STOP_BTN" #define SELL_STOP_BTN "SELL_STOP_BTN" #define BUY_LIMIT_BTN "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" #define SELL_LIMIT_BTN "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" #define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" #define CANCEL_BTN "CANCEL_BTN" #define CLOSE_BTN "CLOSE_BTN" bool panel_dragging = false ; int panel_drag_x = 0 , panel_drag_y = 0 ; int panel_start_x = 0 , panel_start_y = 0 ; bool buy_stop_hovered = false ; bool sell_stop_hovered = false ; bool buy_limit_hovered = false ; bool sell_limit_hovered = false ; bool place_order_hovered = false ; bool cancel_hovered = false ; bool close_hovered = false ; bool header_hovered = false ; bool rec1_hovered = false ; bool rec3_hovered = false ; bool rec5_hovered = false ;

We begin implementing the enhanced interactivity features for our tool by defining key variables that enable panel dragging and hover effects in the MetaTrader 5 interface. We use the #define directive to create a constant "PANEL_HEADER" for the panel’s header object, which serves as the draggable region of the control panel. To support dragging, we declare "panel_dragging" as a boolean flag to track when the panel is being moved, and integers "panel_drag_x", "panel_drag_y" to store the mouse coordinates at the start of a drag, and "panel_start_x", "panel_start_y" to record the panel’s initial position, allowing us to calculate its new position during movement.

We also introduce boolean variables to manage hover states for buttons and chart rectangles, including "buy_stop_hovered", "sell_stop_hovered", "buy_limit_hovered", "sell_limit_hovered", "place_order_hovered", "cancel_hovered", "close_hovered", and "header_hovered" for the respective buttons and panel header, as well as "rec1_hovered", "rec3_hovered", and "rec5_hovered" for the take-profit, entry, and stop-loss rectangles. These variables will enable us to detect when our cursor hovers over these elements, triggering visual feedback like color changes to enhance navigation and interaction within the tool’s interface. Next, we need to get the values of the price tool and validate them for trading.

bool isOrderValid() { if (!tool_visible) return true ; double current_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); double entry_price = Get_Price_d(PR_HL); double sl_price = Get_Price_d(SL_HL); double tp_price = Get_Price_d(TP_HL); if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" ) { if (entry_price <= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) { return false ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" ) { if (entry_price >= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) { return false ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (entry_price >= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) { return false ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT" ) { if (entry_price <= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) { return false ; } } return true ; }

Here, we implement the "isOrderValid" function to enhance our tool by validating the order setup in real time, ensuring our trades align with market conditions. We start by checking if "tool_visible" is false, returning true to skip validation when the tool isn’t active. We retrieve the current market price using the SymbolInfoDouble function with SYMBOL_BID, and get the entry ("entry_price"), stop-loss ("sl_price"), and take-profit ("tp_price") prices using the "Get_Price_d" function for "PR_HL", "SL_HL", and "TP_HL".

For "BUY_STOP", we verify "entry_price" is above "current_price", "tp_price" above "entry_price", and "sl_price" below "entry_price"; for "SELL_STOP", "entry_price" below "current_price", "tp_price" below "entry_price", and "sl_price" above "entry_price"; for "BUY_LIMIT", "entry_price" below "current_price", "tp_price" above "entry_price", and "sl_price" below "entry_price"; and for "SELL_LIMIT", "entry_price" above "current_price", "tp_price" below "entry_price", and "sl_price" above "entry_price", returning false if any condition fails, or true if the setup is valid. Then we can update the rectangle colors as per the order validity.

void updateRectangleColors() { if (!tool_visible) return ; bool is_valid = isOrderValid(); if (!is_valid) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec1_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec5_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray ); } else { if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0' : clrGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0' : clrRed ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0' : clrGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0' : clrRed ); } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec3_hovered ? C'105,105,105' : clrLightGray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We implement the "updateRectangleColors" function to enhance our tool’s visual feedback by updating chart rectangle colors based on order validity and hover states. We skip if "tool_visible" is false, check validity with the "isOrderValid" function, and use the ObjectSetInteger function to set "REC1" (TP) and "REC5" (SL) to gray ("clrGray" or "C'100,100,100'" if "rec1_hovered"/"rec5_hovered") if invalid, or green/red ("clrGreen"/"clrRed" or "C'0,100,0'"/"C'139,0,0'" on hover) is valid for "BUY_STOP"/"BUY_LIMIT"/sell orders, and "REC3" (entry) to light gray ("clrLightGray" or "C'105,105,105'" if "rec3_hovered"), calling ChartRedraw to refresh the chart.

After that, we need to get the hover states of the buttons as below.

void updateButtonHoverState( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { string buttons[] = {BUY_STOP_BTN, SELL_STOP_BTN, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, CANCEL_BTN, CLOSE_BTN}; bool hover_states[] = {buy_stop_hovered, sell_stop_hovered, buy_limit_hovered, sell_limit_hovered, place_order_hovered, cancel_hovered, close_hovered}; color normal_colors[] = { clrForestGreen , clrFireBrick , clrForestGreen , clrFireBrick , clrDodgerBlue , clrSlateGray , clrCrimson }; color hover_color = clrDodgerBlue ; color hover_border = clrBlue ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (buttons); i++) { int x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_hovered = (mouse_x >= x && mouse_x <= x + width && mouse_y >= y && mouse_y <= y + height); if (is_hovered && !hover_states[i]) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , hover_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , hover_border); hover_states[i] = true ; } else if (!is_hovered && hover_states[i]) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , normal_colors[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); hover_states[i] = false ; } } int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); if (is_header_hovered && !header_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'030,030,030' ); header_hovered = true ; } else if (!is_header_hovered && header_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'050,050,050' ); header_hovered = false ; } if (tool_visible) { int x1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int x3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int x5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_rec1_hovered = (mouse_x >= x1 && mouse_x <= x1 + width1 && mouse_y >= y1 && mouse_y <= y1 + height1); bool is_rec3_hovered = (mouse_x >= x3 && mouse_x <= x3 + width3 && mouse_y >= y3 && mouse_y <= y3 + height3); bool is_rec5_hovered = (mouse_x >= x5 && mouse_x <= x5 + width5 && mouse_y >= y5 && mouse_y <= y5 + height5); if (is_rec1_hovered != rec1_hovered || is_rec3_hovered != rec3_hovered || is_rec5_hovered != rec5_hovered) { rec1_hovered = is_rec1_hovered; rec3_hovered = is_rec3_hovered; rec5_hovered = is_rec5_hovered; updateRectangleColors(); } } buy_stop_hovered = hover_states[ 0 ]; sell_stop_hovered = hover_states[ 1 ]; buy_limit_hovered = hover_states[ 2 ]; sell_limit_hovered = hover_states[ 3 ]; place_order_hovered = hover_states[ 4 ]; cancel_hovered = hover_states[ 5 ]; close_hovered = hover_states[ 6 ]; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To enhance our tool’s interactivity by managing hover effects for buttons and chart elements, we implement the "updateButtonHoverState" function. We define arrays "buttons" for button names ("BUY_STOP_BTN" to "CLOSE_BTN"), "hover_states" for their hover flags ("buy_stop_hovered" to "close_hovered"), and "normal_colors" for default colors, with "hover_color" (clrDodgerBlue) and "hover_border" ("clrBlue") for hover states.

For each button, we use the ObjectGetInteger function to get position and size, check if "mouse_x" and "mouse_y" are within bounds, and update "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" and "OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR" to "hover_color" or "normal_colors" using ObjectSetInteger, toggling "hover_states".

For the "PANEL_HEADER", we similarly check the hover state, darkening it to "C'030,030,030'" or restoring "C'050,050,050'" with ObjectSetInteger. When "tool_visible", we check "REC1", "REC3", and "REC5" bounds, updating "rec1_hovered", "rec3_hovered", and "rec5_hovered", and call "updateRectangleColors" if changed. We sync "buy_stop_hovered" to "close_hovered" with "hover_states" and call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart. Then we can call these functions within the OnChartEvent event handler so that we can get real-time updates.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) { if (isOrderValid()) { placeOrder(); deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else { Print ( "Cannot place order: Invalid price setup for " , selected_order_type); } } else if (sparam == CANCEL_BTN) { deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else if (sparam == CLOSE_BTN) { deleteObjects(); deletePanel(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int MouseD_X = ( int )lparam; int MouseD_Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; updateButtonHoverState(MouseD_X, MouseD_Y); int header_xd = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_yd = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_xs = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_ys = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { if (MouseD_X >= header_xd && MouseD_X <= header_xd + header_xs && MouseD_Y >= header_yd && MouseD_Y <= header_yd + header_ys) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = MouseD_X; panel_drag_y = MouseD_Y; panel_start_x = header_xd; panel_start_y = header_yd; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (panel_dragging && MouseState == 1 ) { int dx = MouseD_X - panel_drag_x; int dy = MouseD_Y - panel_drag_y; panel_x = panel_start_x + dx; panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y+ 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 209 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 40 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 140 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 140 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 180 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 180 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 240 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 240 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } if (tool_visible) { int XD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && !panel_dragging) { mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1; mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1; mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2; mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2; mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3; mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3; mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4; mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4; mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5; mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5; if (MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) { movingState_R1 = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) { movingState_R3 = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) { movingState_R5 = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (movingState_R1) { bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R1 + YS_R1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1)); } } else { if (YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_TP = 0 ; double price_TP = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); } updateRectangleColors(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R5) { bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R5 > YD_R4) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } else { if (YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R5 + YS_R5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_SL = 0 ; double price_SL = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); } updateRectangleColors(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R3) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); datetime dt_PRC = 0 , dt_SL1 = 0 , dt_TP1 = 0 ; double price_PRC = 0 , price_SL1 = 0 , price_TP1 = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_PRC); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_PRC); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL1); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString (lot_size, 2 ) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); updateRectangleColors(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState_R1 = false ; movingState_R3 = false ; movingState_R5 = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } prevMouseState = MouseState; } }

Since we had already defined the OnChartEvent function, we will just concentrate on pinpointing the enhanced logic we have added to incorporate the new interactivity features, such as panel dragging, hover state updates, and order validation. For CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we extend button click handling for "BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", and "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" by calling the "updateRectangleColors" function to reflect order validity visually, and for "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", we add a check with the "isOrderValid" function, logging an error via the Print function if invalid, preventing erroneous trades as visualized below.

We also introduce the "updateButtonHoverState" function after clicks to refresh hover effects, using "lparam" and "dparam" for mouse coordinates. For CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we add panel dragging by checking if the mouse click is within "PANEL_HEADER" bounds (obtained via ObjectGetInteger), setting "panel_dragging" to true, storing coordinates in "panel_drag_x", "panel_drag_y", "panel_start_x", and "panel_start_y", and disabling scrolling with ChartSetInteger.

While dragging ("panel_dragging" and "MouseState" 1), we calculate displacement ("dx", "dy"), update "panel_x" and "panel_y", and reposition all panel objects ("PANEL_BG", "PANEL_HEADER", "CLOSE_BTN", "LOT_EDIT", etc.) using ObjectSetInteger, calling ChartRedraw to update the chart. On mouse release, we reset "panel_dragging" and re-enable scrolling. We ensure rectangle dragging (for "REC1", "REC3", "REC5") avoids conflicts with panel dragging by checking "!panel_dragging", and update colors with "updateRectangleColors" during "movingState_R1", "movingState_R5", and "movingState_R3" to reflect hover and validity states.

We have highlighted some of the snippets that are crucial to note. Here is a visualization.

Also, since we have used the header panel object, here is how we create it.

void createControlPanel() { ObjectCreate ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 250 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 280 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'070,070,070' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); createButton(PANEL_HEADER, "" ,panel_x+ 2 ,panel_y+ 2 , 250 - 4 , 28 - 3 , clrBlue , C'050,050,050' , 12 , C'050,050,050' , false ); createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString ( 203 ), panel_x + 209 , panel_y + 1 , 40 , 25 , clrWhite , clrCrimson , 12 , clrBlack , false , "Wingdings" ); }

In the "createControlPanel" function, we add a "PANEL_HEADER" button to our tool’s control panel using the "createButton" function, placed at "panel_x+2", "panel_y+2" with size 246x25, styled with blue text (clrBlue), dark gray background/border ("C'050,050,050'"), and no label, enabling panel dragging in OnChartEvent. The other thing that we need to do is destroy the panel as below.

void deletePanel() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , PANEL_BG); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER); ObjectDelete ( 0 , LOT_EDIT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SL_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TP_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we update the "deletePanel" function to ensure our tool’s control panel is properly cleaned up by removing all associated objects, including the new header that we have introduced recently. We use the ObjectDelete function to remove the panel background ("PANEL_BG"), the newly added header ("PANEL_HEADER"), the lot size input field ("LOT_EDIT"), labels ("PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", "TP_LABEL"), and buttons ("BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "CANCEL_BTN", "CLOSE_BTN") from the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Finally, we call the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, ensuring a clean interface after deletion. Also, when showing the tool, we have to consider the hover effects to ensure they remain salient as below.

void showPanel() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); buy_stop_hovered = false ; sell_stop_hovered = false ; buy_limit_hovered = false ; sell_limit_hovered = false ; place_order_hovered = false ; cancel_hovered = false ; close_hovered = false ; header_hovered = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrForestGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrFireBrick ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrForestGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrFireBrick ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrDodgerBlue ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrSlateGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrCrimson ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'050,050,050' ); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: -" ); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: -" ); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: -" ); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order" ); selected_order_type = "" ; tool_visible = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

We enhance the "showPanel" function to manage the display and state reset of our tool’s control panel, incorporating the new "PANEL_HEADER" and hover state management introduced to support the tool’s improved interactivity. We begin by ensuring all panel elements are visible by using the ObjectSetInteger function to set the OBJPROP_BACK property to false for the panel background ("PANEL_BG"), the newly added header ("PANEL_HEADER"), the lot size input field ("LOT_EDIT"), price-related labels ("PRICE_LABEL", "SL_LABEL", "TP_LABEL"), and all buttons ("BUY_STOP_BTN", "SELL_STOP_BTN", "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "CANCEL_BTN", "CLOSE_BTN"), bringing them to the foreground of the chart.

To maintain a clean and predictable interface, we reset the hover states by setting the boolean variables "buy_stop_hovered", "sell_stop_hovered", "buy_limit_hovered", "sell_limit_hovered", "place_order_hovered", "cancel_hovered", "close_hovered", and "header_hovered" to false, ensuring no residual hover effects persist when the panel is shown.

We then restore the default visual appearance of the buttons and header by using the "ObjectSetInteger" function to set OBJPROP_BGCOLOR to their original colors: "clrForestGreen" for "BUY_STOP_BTN" and "BUY_LIMIT_BTN", "clrFireBrick" for "SELL_STOP_BTN" and "SELL_LIMIT_BTN", "clrDodgerBlue" for "PLACE_ORDER_BTN", "clrSlateGray" for "CANCEL_BTN", "clrCrimson" for "CLOSE_BTN", and a dark gray ("C'050,050,050'") for "PANEL_HEADER".

We also set OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR to "clrBlack" for all buttons to ensure a consistent, non-hovered appearance.

To reset the panel’s functional state, we call the "update_Text" function to set the "PRICE_LABEL" to "Entry: -", "SL_LABEL" to "SL: -", "TP_LABEL" to "TP: -", and "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" to "Place Order", clearing any previous trade setup information. We clear the "selected_order_type" variable to ensure no order type is pre-selected, set "tool_visible" to false to hide the chart tool, and use the ChartSetInteger function to enable CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE events, ensuring the panel is ready for hover and drag interactions.

Finally, we call the ChartRedraw function to refresh the chart, rendering the panel in its default state, fully prepared for our next interaction. Upon compilation, here is the outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we can be able to dynamically validate the orders via the price tool and change its colors to alert the user that prices are out of bounds. Also, we can see that we can be able to drag the panel and the price tool dynamically, and upon hovering the buttons, we can get their ranges and change colors based on the button ranges dynamically, hence achieving our objective. What now remains is testing the interactivity of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our Trade Assistant Tool in MQL5 with dynamic visual feedback, incorporating a draggable panel, hover effects, and real-time order validation to make our pending order placement more intuitive and precise. We’ve demonstrated the design and implementation of these improvements, ensuring their reliability through thorough backtesting tailored to our trading needs. You can customize this tool to suit your style, significantly improving your order placement efficiency in the trading charts.