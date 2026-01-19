MetaTrader 5 / 交易
English Deutsch 日本語
preview
MQL5交易工具（第二部分）：为交互式交易助手添加动态视觉反馈

MQL5交易工具（第二部分）：为交互式交易助手添加动态视觉反馈

MetaTrader 5交易 |
47 0
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Allan Munene Mutiiria

概述

在系列文章的第一部分中，我们使用MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）为MetaTrader 5平台开发了一款交易助手工具，旨在简化待处理订单的挂单操作。如今，我们通过引入动态视觉反馈机制进一步升级该工具的交互性。新增功能包括可拖拽控制面板、悬停导航特效，以及实时订单验证系统，确保交易参数精准匹配市场行情。本文将通过以下子主题展开论述：

  1. 提升交互性的概念优化方案
  2. 在MQL5中的实现
  3. 回测
  4. 结论

这些章节将助力我们打造响应更迅速、操作更直观、用户体验更友好的交易工具。


提升交互性的概念优化方案

我们致力于通过增强直观性与适应性来升级交易助手工具。首先引入可自由定位在交易图表上的拖拽式控制面板。这种灵活性使我们能够根据工作流程定制界面，无论是同时管理多个图表，还是专注于单一交易策略。此外，我们将集成悬停效果：当鼠标划过按钮或图表元素时，系统会即时高亮显示，通过视觉反馈简化导航流程并降低操作失误率。

实时订单验证是另一项核心改进，它会在执行前确保入场价、止损价和止盈价与当前市场价格保持逻辑一致性。该功能通过防止无效交易配置增强操作信心，在保持系统简洁性的同时提升参数精度。这些优化将共同构建一个响应迅速、以用户为中心的决策支持工具，为后续风险管理等高级功能奠定基础。简言之，下图展示了我们的目标成果：

目标可视化


在MQL5中的实现

为实现MQL5中的开发目标，我们需首先定义以下附加面板对象、拖拽及交互确认变量，用于追踪用户与面板或价格工具的交互行为。

// Control panel object names
#define PANEL_BG        "PANEL_BG"        //--- Define constant for panel background object name
#define PANEL_HEADER    "PANEL_HEADER"    //--- Define constant for panel header object name
#define LOT_EDIT        "LOT_EDIT"        //--- Define constant for lot size edit field object name
#define PRICE_LABEL     "PRICE_LABEL"     //--- Define constant for price label object name
#define SL_LABEL        "SL_LABEL"        //--- Define constant for stop-loss label object name
#define TP_LABEL        "TP_LABEL"        //--- Define constant for take-profit label object name
#define BUY_STOP_BTN    "BUY_STOP_BTN"    //--- Define constant for buy stop button object name
#define SELL_STOP_BTN   "SELL_STOP_BTN"   //--- Define constant for sell stop button object name
#define BUY_LIMIT_BTN   "BUY_LIMIT_BTN"   //--- Define constant for buy limit button object name
#define SELL_LIMIT_BTN  "SELL_LIMIT_BTN"  //--- Define constant for sell limit button object name
#define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" //--- Define constant for place order button object name
#define CANCEL_BTN      "CANCEL_BTN"      //--- Define constant for cancel button object name
#define CLOSE_BTN       "CLOSE_BTN"       //--- Define constant for close button object name

// Variables for dragging panel
bool panel_dragging   = false;            //--- Flag to track if panel is being dragged
int  panel_drag_x     = 0, 
     panel_drag_y     = 0;                //--- Mouse coordinates when drag starts
int  panel_start_x    = 0, 
     panel_start_y    = 0;                //--- Panel coordinates when drag starts

// Button and rectangle hover states
bool buy_stop_hovered    = false;         //--- Buy Stop button hover state
bool sell_stop_hovered   = false;         //--- Sell Stop button hover state
bool buy_limit_hovered   = false;         //--- Buy Limit button hover state
bool sell_limit_hovered  = false;         //--- Sell Limit button hover state
bool place_order_hovered = false;         //--- Place Order button hover state
bool cancel_hovered      = false;         //--- Cancel button hover state
bool close_hovered       = false;         //--- Close button hover state
bool header_hovered      = false;         //--- Header hover state
bool rec1_hovered        = false;         //--- REC1 (TP) hover state
bool rec3_hovered        = false;         //--- REC3 (Entry) hover state
bool rec5_hovered        = false;         //--- REC5 (SL) hover state

我们通过定义实现面板拖拽与悬停效果的核心变量，着手开始实现交易工具的交互性优化功能（基于MetaTrader 5界面）。首先使用#define指令创建常量"PANEL_HEADER"，用于标识控制面板的标题栏区域，该区域将作为可拖拽操作区。为支持拖拽功能，我们声明以下变量：布尔型标识"panel_dragging"用于追踪面板是否正在被移动；整型变量"panel_drag_x"和"panel_drag_y"记录鼠标开始拖拽时的坐标位置；整型变量"panel_start_x"和"panel_start_y"存储面板初始位置，用于计算拖拽过程中的新坐标。

我们同时引入布尔变量管理各按钮与图表矩形的悬停状态，包括用于各按钮和面板标题的"buy_stop_hovered"、"sell_stop_hovered"、"buy_limit_hovered"、"sell_limit_hovered"、"place_order_hovered"、"cancel_hovered"、"close_hovered"和 "header_hovered"，以及用于对于止盈、入场和止损矩形状态的 "rec1_hovered"、"rec3_hovered"和"rec5_hovered"。 这些变量将实时检测鼠标悬停状态，触发颜色变化等视觉反馈，从而优化工具界面的导航与交互体验。接下来，我们需要获取价格工具数值并进行交易验证。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check if order setup is valid                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool isOrderValid() {
   if(!tool_visible) return true;                                     //--- No validation needed if tool is not visible
   double current_price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID);     //--- Get current bid price
   double entry_price   = Get_Price_d(PR_HL);                         //--- Get entry price
   double sl_price      = Get_Price_d(SL_HL);                         //--- Get stop-loss price
   double tp_price      = Get_Price_d(TP_HL);                         //--- Get take-profit price

   if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP") {
      //--- Buy Stop: Entry must be above current price, TP above entry, SL below entry
      if(entry_price <= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) {
         return false;
      }
   }
   else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP") {
      //--- Sell Stop: Entry must be below current price, TP below entry, SL above entry
      if(entry_price >= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) {
         return false;
      }
   }
   else if(selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") {
      //--- Buy Limit: Entry must be below current price, TP above entry, SL below entry
      if(entry_price >= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) {
         return false;
      }
   }
   else if(selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT") {
      //--- Sell Limit: Entry must be above current price, TP below entry, SL above entry
      if(entry_price <= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) {
         return false;
      }
   }
   return true;                                                       //--- Order setup is valid
}

在此阶段，我们通过"isOrderValid"函数实现订单实时验证功能，确保交易配置与市场条件动态匹配。首先检查"tool_visible"状态，如果为false则直接返回true跳过验证（工具未激活时无需校验）。通过SYMBOL_BIDSymbolInfoDouble函数获取当前市场价格，并调用"Get_Price_d"函数分别获取入场价("entry_price")、止损价("sl_price")和止盈价("tp_price")，对应参数类型为"PR_HL"、"SL_HL"和"TP_HL"。

对于买入止损单（"BUY_STOP"），检验"entry_price"是否高于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否高于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否低于"entry_price"；对于卖出止损单（"SELL_STOP"），检验"entry_price"是否低于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否低于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否高于"entry_price"；对于买入限价单（"BUY_LIMIT"），检验"entry_price"是否低于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否高于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否低于"entry_price"；对于卖出限价单（"SELL_LIMIT"），检验"entry_price"是否高于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否低于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否高于"entry_price"。如果任一条件不满足则返回false（无效配置），全部通过则返回true（有效配置）。之后我们根据订单有效性更新矩形的显示颜色。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update rectangle colors based on order validity and hover        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void updateRectangleColors() {
   if(!tool_visible) return;                                                             //--- Skip if tool is not visible
   bool is_valid = isOrderValid();                                                       //--- Check order validity

   if(!is_valid) {
      //--- Gray out REC1 and REC5 if order is invalid, with hover effect
      ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec1_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray);
      ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec5_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray);
   }
   else {
      //--- Restore original colors based on order type and hover state
      if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") {
         ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0'   : clrGreen); //--- TP rectangle (dark green on hover)
         ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0'   : clrRed);   //--- SL rectangle (dark red on hover)
      }
      else {
         ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0'   : clrGreen); //--- TP rectangle (dark green on hover)
         ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0'   : clrRed);   //--- SL rectangle (dark red on hover)
      }
   }

   ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, rec3_hovered ? C'105,105,105' : clrLightGray); //--- Entry rectangle (darker gray on hover)
   ChartRedraw(0);                                                                          //--- Redraw chart
}

我们通过实现 "updateRectangleColors"函数，根据订单有效性和悬停状态动态更新图表矩形颜色，强化工具的视觉反馈机制。当"tool_visible"为false时，我们跳过处理，首先调用"isOrderValid"函数验证订单有效性，随后使用ObjectSetInteger函数设置矩形颜色：如果订单无效，则"REC1"（止盈）和"REC5"（止损）设置为灰色（"clrGray"或悬停时为C'100,100,100'）；如果订单有效，则买入止损/买入限价/卖出订单设置为绿色/红色（"clrGreen"/"clrRed"或悬停时为C'0,100,0'/C'139,0,0'），"REC3" (入场点) 始终设置为浅灰色（"clrLightGray"或悬停时为C'105,105,105'），最后调用ChartRedraw刷新图表显示。

此后，我们需要按照如下方式获取按钮的悬停状态：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update button and header hover state                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void updateButtonHoverState(int mouse_x, int mouse_y) {
   // Define button names and their properties
   string buttons[] = {BUY_STOP_BTN, SELL_STOP_BTN, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, CANCEL_BTN, CLOSE_BTN};
   bool hover_states[] = {buy_stop_hovered, sell_stop_hovered, buy_limit_hovered, sell_limit_hovered, place_order_hovered, cancel_hovered, close_hovered};
   color normal_colors[] = {clrForestGreen, clrFireBrick, clrForestGreen, clrFireBrick, clrDodgerBlue, clrSlateGray, clrCrimson};
   color hover_color = clrDodgerBlue;                      //--- Bluish color for hover
   color hover_border = clrBlue;                           //--- Bluish border for hover

   for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(buttons); i++) {
      int x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      int y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      int width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_XSIZE);
      int height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_YSIZE);

      bool is_hovered = (mouse_x >= x && mouse_x <= x + width && mouse_y >= y && mouse_y <= y + height);

      if(is_hovered && !hover_states[i]) {
         // Mouse entered button
         ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, hover_color);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, hover_border);
         hover_states[i] = true;
      }
      else if(!is_hovered && hover_states[i]) {
         // Mouse left button
         ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, normal_colors[i]);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrBlack);
         hover_states[i] = false;
      }
   }

   // Update header hover state
   int header_x = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
   int header_y = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
   int header_width = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE);
   int header_height = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE);

   bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height);

   if(is_header_hovered && !header_hovered) {
      ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'030,030,030'); //--- Darken header
      header_hovered = true;
   }
   else if(!is_header_hovered && header_hovered) {
      ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'050,050,050'); //--- Restore header color
      header_hovered = false;
   }

   // Update tool rectangle hover states
   if(tool_visible) {
      int x1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      int y1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      int width1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE);
      int height1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE);

      int x3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      int y3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      int width3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE);
      int height3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE);

      int x5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      int y5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      int width5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE);
      int height5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE);

      bool is_rec1_hovered = (mouse_x >= x1 && mouse_x <= x1 + width1 && mouse_y >= y1 && mouse_y <= y1 + height1);
      bool is_rec3_hovered = (mouse_x >= x3 && mouse_x <= x3 + width3 && mouse_y >= y3 && mouse_y <= y3 + height3);
      bool is_rec5_hovered = (mouse_x >= x5 && mouse_x <= x5 + width5 && mouse_y >= y5 && mouse_y <= y5 + height5);

      if(is_rec1_hovered != rec1_hovered || is_rec3_hovered != rec3_hovered || is_rec5_hovered != rec5_hovered) {
         rec1_hovered = is_rec1_hovered;
         rec3_hovered = is_rec3_hovered;
         rec5_hovered = is_rec5_hovered;
         updateRectangleColors();                            //--- Update colors based on hover state
      }
   }

   // Update hover state variables
   buy_stop_hovered = hover_states[0];
   sell_stop_hovered = hover_states[1];
   buy_limit_hovered = hover_states[2];
   sell_limit_hovered = hover_states[3];
   place_order_hovered = hover_states[4];
   cancel_hovered = hover_states[5];
   close_hovered = hover_states[6];

   ChartRedraw(0);                                           //--- Redraw chart
}

我们通过实现"updateButtonHoverState"函数管理按钮与图表元素的悬停效果，显著提升工具的交互性。我们定义以下数组：按钮名称"buttons"（从"BUY_STOP_BTN"到"CLOSE_BTN"）、悬停状态"hover_states"（对应各个按钮的悬停标识，从"buy_stop_hovered"到"close_hovered"）、默认颜色 "normal_colors"（存储各按钮的初始颜色值），以及表示悬停状态的悬停背景色"normal_colors"（clrDodgerBlue）和悬停边框色"hover_border"（"clrBlue"）。

针对各个按钮，我们使用ObjectGetInteger函数获取按钮的位置坐标和尺寸，检查鼠标坐标"mouse_x"和"mouse_y"是否落在按钮区域内，并且使用ObjectSetInteger更新"OBJPROP_BGCOLOR"和"OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR"为"hover_color"或"normal_colors"，并同步更新"hover_states"标识。

对于"PANEL_HEADER"，我们同样检查其悬停状态，通过ObjectSetInteger设置悬停时背景加深为 "C'030,030,030'"，而离开时恢复为 "C'050,050,050'"。当"tool_visible"为true时，我们检查"REC1"、"REC3"、"REC5"的边界，更新对应的"rec1_hovered"、"rec3_hovered"、"rec5_hovered"标识，如果状态发生变化，则调用"updateRectangleColors"刷新矩形颜色。我们将"buy_stop_hovered"到"close_hovered"的所有悬停标识与"hover_states"同步，并调用ChartRedraw重绘图表。随后，我们在OnChartEvent事件处理器中调用这些函数，即可实现实时更新。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert onchart event function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(
   const int id,          //--- Event ID
   const long& lparam,    //--- Long parameter (e.g., x-coordinate for mouse)
   const double& dparam,  //--- Double parameter (e.g., y-coordinate for mouse)
   const string& sparam   //--- String parameter (e.g., object name)
) {
   if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) {                           //--- Handle object click events
      // Handle order type buttons
      if(sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) {                               //--- Check if Buy Stop button clicked
         selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP";                       //--- Set order type to Buy Stop
         showTool();                                             //--- Show trading tool
         update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop");         //--- Update place order button text
         updateRectangleColors();                                //--- Update rectangle colors
      }
      else if(sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) {                         //--- Check if Sell Stop button clicked
         selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP";                      //--- Set order type to Sell Stop
         showTool();                                             //--- Show trading tool
         update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop");        //--- Update place order button text
         updateRectangleColors();                                //--- Update rectangle colors
      }
      else if(sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) {                         //--- Check if Buy Limit button clicked
         selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT";                      //--- Set order type to Buy Limit
         showTool();                                             //--- Show trading tool
         update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit");        //--- Update place order button text
         updateRectangleColors();                                //--- Update rectangle colors
      }
      else if(sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) {                        //--- Check if Sell Limit button clicked
         selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT";                     //--- Set order type to Sell Limit
         showTool();                                             //--- Show trading tool
         update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit");       //--- Update place order button text
         updateRectangleColors();                                //--- Update rectangle colors
      }
      else if(sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) {                       //--- Check if Place Order button clicked
         if(isOrderValid()) {
            placeOrder();                                        //--- Execute order placement
            deleteObjects();                                     //--- Delete tool objects
            showPanel();                                         //--- Show control panel
         }
         else {
            Print("Cannot place order: Invalid price setup for ", selected_order_type);
         }
      }
      else if(sparam == CANCEL_BTN) {                            //--- Check if Cancel button clicked
         deleteObjects();                                        //--- Delete tool objects
         showPanel();                                            //--- Show control panel
      }
      else if(sparam == CLOSE_BTN) {                             //--- Check if Close button clicked
         deleteObjects();                                        //--- Delete tool objects
         deletePanel();                                          //--- Delete control panel
         ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, false);      //--- Disable mouse move events
      }
      ObjectSetInteger(0, sparam, OBJPROP_STATE, false);         //--- Reset button state click
      ChartRedraw(0);                                            //--- Redraw chart
   }

   if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) {                             //--- Handle mouse move events
      int MouseD_X = (int)lparam;                                //--- Get mouse x-coordinate
      int MouseD_Y = (int)dparam;                                //--- Get mouse y-coordinate
      int MouseState = (int)sparam;                              //--- Get mouse state

      // Update button and rectangle hover states
      updateButtonHoverState(MouseD_X, MouseD_Y);

      // Handle panel dragging
      int header_xd = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
      int header_yd = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
      int header_xs = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE);
      int header_ys = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE);

      if(prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1) {               //--- Mouse button down
         if(MouseD_X >= header_xd && MouseD_X <= header_xd + header_xs &&
            MouseD_Y >= header_yd && MouseD_Y <= header_yd + header_ys) {
            panel_dragging = true;                               //--- Start dragging
            panel_drag_x = MouseD_X;                             //--- Store mouse x-coordinate
            panel_drag_y = MouseD_Y;                             //--- Store mouse y-coordinate
            panel_start_x = header_xd;                           //--- Store panel x-coordinate
            panel_start_y = header_yd;                           //--- Store panel y-coordinate
            ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false);       //--- Disable chart scrolling
         }
      }

      if(panel_dragging && MouseState == 1) {                    //--- Dragging panel
         int dx = MouseD_X - panel_drag_x;                       //--- Calculate x displacement
         int dy = MouseD_Y - panel_drag_y;                       //--- Calculate y displacement
         panel_x = panel_start_x + dx;                           //--- Update panel x-position
         panel_y = panel_start_y + dy;                           //--- Update panel y-position

         // Update all panel objects' positions
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y+2);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 209);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 1);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 70);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 40);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 70);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 95);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 95);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 140);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 140);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 180);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 180);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 10);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 240);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x + 130);
         ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y + 240);

         ChartRedraw(0);                                                   //--- Redraw chart
      }

      if(MouseState == 0) {                                                //--- Mouse button released
         if(panel_dragging) {
            panel_dragging = false;                                        //--- Stop dragging
            ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true);                  //--- Re-enable chart scrolling
         }
      }

      if(tool_visible) {                                                   //--- Handle tool movement
         int XD_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC1 x-distance
         int YD_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC1 y-distance
         int XS_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE);        //--- Get REC1 x-size
         int YS_R1 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE);        //--- Get REC1 y-size

         int XD_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC2 x-distance
         int YD_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC2 y-distance
         int XS_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE);        //--- Get REC2 x-size
         int YS_R2 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE);        //--- Get REC2 y-size

         int XD_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC3 x-distance
         int YD_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC3 y-distance
         int XS_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE);        //--- Get REC3 x-size
         int YS_R3 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE);        //--- Get REC3 y-size

         int XD_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC4 x-distance
         int YD_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC4 y-distance
         int XS_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE);        //--- Get REC4 x-size
         int YS_R4 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE);        //--- Get REC4 y-size

         int XD_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC5 x-distance
         int YD_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);    //--- Get REC5 y-distance
         int XS_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE);        //--- Get REC5 x-size
         int YS_R5 = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE);        //--- Get REC5 y-size

         if(prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && !panel_dragging) {   //--- Check for mouse button down, avoid dragging conflict
            mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X;                                          //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC1
            mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y;                                          //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC1
            mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1;                                          //--- Store REC1 x-distance
            mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1;                                          //--- Store REC1 y-distance
            
            mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X;                                          //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC2
            mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y;                                          //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC2
            mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2;                                          //--- Store REC2 x-distance
            mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2;                                          //--- Store REC2 y-distance

            mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X;                                          //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC3
            mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y;                                          //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC3
            mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3;                                          //--- Store REC3 x-distance
            mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3;                                          //--- Store REC3 y-distance
            
            mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X;                                          //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC4
            mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y;                                          //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC4
            mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4;                                          //--- Store REC4 x-distance
            mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4;                                          //--- Store REC4 y-distance

            mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X;                                          //--- Store mouse x-coordinate for REC5
            mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y;                                          //--- Store mouse y-coordinate for REC5
            mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5;                                          //--- Store REC5 x-distance
            mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5;                                          //--- Store REC5 y-distance

            if(MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 &&           //--- Check if mouse is within REC1 bounds
               MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) {
               movingState_R1 = true;                                      //--- Enable REC1 movement
               ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false);              //--- Disable chart scrolling
            }
            if(MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 &&           //--- Check if mouse is within REC3 bounds
               MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) {
               movingState_R3 = true;                                      //--- Enable REC3 movement
               ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false);              //--- Disable chart scrolling
            }
            if(MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 &&           //--- Check if mouse is within REC5 bounds
               MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) {
               movingState_R5 = true;                                      //--- Enable REC5 movement
               ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false);              //--- Disable chart scrolling
            }
         }
         if(movingState_R1) {                                                                           //--- Handle REC1 (TP) movement
            bool canMove = false;                                                                       //--- Flag to check if movement is valid
            if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") {               //--- Check for buy orders
               if(YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) {                                                              //--- Ensure TP is above entry for buy orders
                  canMove = true;                                                                       //--- Allow movement
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1);    //--- Update REC1 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R1 + YS_R1);                          //--- Update REC2 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1));                    //--- Update REC2 y-size
               }
            }
            else {                                                                                      //--- Handle sell orders
               if(YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) {                                                              //--- Ensure TP is below entry for sell orders
                  canMove = true;                                                                       //--- Allow movement
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1);    //--- Update REC1 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R3 + YS_R3);                          //--- Update REC4 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3));                    //--- Update REC4 y-size
               }
            }
            
            if(canMove) {                                                                               //--- If movement is valid
               datetime dt_TP = 0;                                                                      //--- Variable for TP time
               double price_TP = 0;                                                                     //--- Variable for TP price
               int window = 0;                                                                          //--- Chart window
               
               ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP);                    //--- Convert chart coordinates to time and price
               ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_TP);                                         //--- Update TP horizontal line time
               ObjectSetDouble(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_TP);                                      //--- Update TP horizontal line price
               
               update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text
               update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL));                                      //--- Update TP label text
            }

            updateRectangleColors();                                                                    //--- Update rectangle colors
            ChartRedraw(0);                                                                             //--- Redraw chart
         }
         
         if(movingState_R5) {                                                                           //--- Handle REC5 (SL) movement
            bool canMove = false;                                                                       //--- Flag to check if movement is valid
            if(selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT") {               //--- Check for buy orders
               if(YD_R5 > YD_R4) {                                                                      //--- Ensure SL is below entry for buy orders
                  canMove = true;                                                                       //--- Allow movement
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5);    //--- Update REC5 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R3 + YS_R3);                          //--- Update REC4 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3));                    //--- Update REC4 y-size
               }
            }
            else {                                                                                      //--- Handle sell orders
               if(YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) {                                                              //--- Ensure SL is above entry for sell orders
                  canMove = true;                                                                       //--- Allow movement
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5);    //--- Update REC5 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, YD_R5 + YS_R5);                          //--- Update REC2 y-position
                  ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE, YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5));                    //--- Update REC2 y-size
               }
            }
            
            if(canMove) {                                                                               //--- If movement is valid
               datetime dt_SL = 0;                                                                      //--- Variable for SL time
               double price_SL = 0;                                                                     //--- Variable for SL price
               int window = 0;                                                                          //--- Chart window
               
               ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL);                    //--- Convert chart coordinates to time and price
               ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_SL);                                         //--- Update SL horizontal line time
               ObjectSetDouble(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_SL);                                      //--- Update SL horizontal line price
               
               update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text
               update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL));                                      //--- Update SL label text
            }

            updateRectangleColors();                                                                    //--- Update rectangle colors
            ChartRedraw(0);                                                                             //--- Redraw chart
         }
         
         if(movingState_R3) { //--- Handle REC3 (Entry) movement
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); //--- Update REC3 x-position
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); //--- Update REC3 y-position
            
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); //--- Update REC1 x-position
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); //--- Update REC1 y-position
            
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); //--- Update REC2 x-position
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); //--- Update REC2 y-position

            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); //--- Update REC4 x-position
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); //--- Update REC4 y-position

            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); //--- Update REC5 x-position
            ObjectSetInteger(0, REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); //--- Update REC5 y-position

            datetime dt_PRC = 0, dt_SL1 = 0, dt_TP1 = 0;                                       //--- Variables for time
            double price_PRC = 0, price_SL1 = 0, price_TP1 = 0;                                //--- Variables for price
            int window = 0;                                                                    //--- Chart window
            
            ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC);            //--- Convert REC3 coordinates to time and price
            ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1);            //--- Convert REC5 coordinates to time and price
            ChartXYToTimePrice(0, XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1);            //--- Convert REC1 coordinates to time and price

            ObjectSetInteger(0, PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_PRC);                                  //--- Update entry horizontal line time
            ObjectSetDouble(0, PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_PRC);                               //--- Update entry horizontal line price
            
            ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_TP1);                                  //--- Update TP horizontal line time
            ObjectSetDouble(0, TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_TP1);                               //--- Update TP horizontal line price
            
            ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME, dt_SL1);                                  //--- Update SL horizontal line time
            ObjectSetDouble(0, SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE, price_SL1);                               //--- Update SL horizontal line price

            update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); //--- Update REC1 text
            update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString(lot_size, 2) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL));                                //--- Update REC3 text
            update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString(MathAbs((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point), 0) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); //--- Update REC5 text
            update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL));                                                                                       //--- Update entry label text
            update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL));                                                                                             //--- Update SL label text
            update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL));                                                                                             //--- Update TP label text

            updateRectangleColors(); //--- Update rectangle colors
            ChartRedraw(0); //--- Redraw chart
         }

         if(MouseState == 0) {                               //--- Check if mouse button is released
            movingState_R1 = false;                          //--- Disable REC1 movement
            movingState_R3 = false;                          //--- Disable REC3 movement
            movingState_R5 = false;                          //--- Disable REC5 movement
            ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true);    //--- Enable chart scrolling
         }
      }
      prevMouseState = MouseState;                           //--- Update previous mouse state
   }
}

鉴于我们已定义OnChartEvent函数，现聚焦于新增交互功能的增强逻辑实现，包括面板拖拽、悬停状态更新及订单有效性验证。针对CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK，调用"updateRectangleColors"函数，根据订单有效性更新关联矩形的可视化效果，从而扩展"BUY_STOP_BTN"、"SELL_STOP_BTN"、"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"和"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"的按钮点击处理，对于"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"，我们额外增加"isOrderValid"函数进行校验，如果订单无效，则通过Print记录错误信息，并防止交易出错，如下图所示：

订单有效性

我们还会在点击操作后引入“updateButtonHoverState”函数，以刷新悬停效果，并使用“lparam”和“dparam”来获取鼠标坐标。对于CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE，我们通过检查鼠标点击是否位于“PANEL_HEADER”（通过ObjectGetInteger函数获取）范围内来添加面板拖动功能。如果满足在此范围内，则将“panel_dragging”设置为true，将坐标存储在“panel_drag_x”、“panel_drag_y”、“panel_start_x”和“panel_start_y”中，并使用ChartSetInteger函数禁用图表滚动。

在拖动过程中（“panel_dragging”为true且"MouseState"为1时），我们计算位移量（“dx”、“dy”），更新“panel_x”和“panel_y”的坐标值，并使用 ObjectSetInteger重新定位所有的面板对象（如“PANEL_BG”、“PANEL_HEADER”、“CLOSE_BTN”、“LOT_EDIT”等），随后调用ChartRedraw更新图表显示。当鼠标释放时，我们重置“panel_dragging”，并重新启用图表滚动功能。为确保矩形（如“REC1”、“REC3”、“REC5”）的拖动操作不与面板拖动产生冲突，我们通过检查“!panel_dragging”条件来避免这种情况，并在“movingState_R1”、“movingState_R5”和“movingState_R3”状态下调用“updateRectangleColors”更新矩形颜色，以反映其悬停和有效性状态。

我们已高亮显示了一些关键代码段，以供您参考。可视化展示如下：

面板拖动与悬停

此外，由于我们已经使用了标题面板对象，其创建方法如下：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create control panel                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void createControlPanel() {
   // Background rectangle
   ObjectCreate(0, PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);                   //--- Create panel background rectangle
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, panel_x);                 //--- Set background x-position
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, panel_y);                 //--- Set background y-position
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 250);                         //--- Set background width
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 280);                         //--- Set background height
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, C'070,070,070');            //--- Set background color
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrWhite);             //--- Set border color
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK, false);                        //--- Set background to foreground

   // Header rectangle (inside panel)
   
   createButton(PANEL_HEADER,"",panel_x+2,panel_y+2,250-4,28-3,clrBlue,C'050,050,050',12,C'050,050,050',false);
   
   createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString(203), panel_x + 209, panel_y + 1, 40, 25, clrWhite, clrCrimson, 12, clrBlack, false, "Wingdings"); //--- Create close button

//---

}

在“createControlPanel”函数中，我们使用“createButton”函数在工具的控制面板上添加一个名为“PANEL_HEADER”的按钮，该按钮的位置为“panel_x+2”、“panel_y+2”，尺寸为246x25，样式设置为蓝色文本（clrBlue）、深灰色背景/边框（“C'050,050,050'”），且不显示标签，以便在OnChartEvent事件中实现面板拖动功能。另外，我们需要执行的操作是参照如下方式销毁该面板：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete control panel objects                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void deletePanel() {
   ObjectDelete(0, PANEL_BG);        //--- Delete panel background
   ObjectDelete(0, PANEL_HEADER);    //--- Delete panel header
   ObjectDelete(0, LOT_EDIT);        //--- Delete lot edit field
   ObjectDelete(0, PRICE_LABEL);     //--- Delete price label
   ObjectDelete(0, SL_LABEL);        //--- Delete SL label
   ObjectDelete(0, TP_LABEL);        //--- Delete TP label
   ObjectDelete(0, BUY_STOP_BTN);    //--- Delete Buy Stop button
   ObjectDelete(0, SELL_STOP_BTN);   //--- Delete Sell Stop button
   ObjectDelete(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN);   //--- Delete Buy Limit button
   ObjectDelete(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN);  //--- Delete Sell Limit button
   ObjectDelete(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN); //--- Delete Place Order button
   ObjectDelete(0, CANCEL_BTN);      //--- Delete Cancel button
   ObjectDelete(0, CLOSE_BTN);       //--- Delete Close button
   ChartRedraw(0);                   //--- Redraw chart
}

在此阶段，我们对“deletePanel”函数进行更新，以确保工具的控制面板能够通过移除所有关联对象（包括我们最近新增的标题栏）得到妥善地清理。我们使用ObjectDelete函数从MetaTrader 5图表中移除以下对象：面板背景（“PANEL_BG”）、新添加的标题栏（“PANEL_HEADER”）、手数输入框（“LOT_EDIT”）、标签（“PRICE_LABEL”、“SL_LABEL”、“TP_LABEL”）以及按钮（“BUY_STOP_BTN”、“SELL_STOP_BTN”、“BUY_LIMIT_BTN”、“SELL_LIMIT_BTN”、“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”、“CANCEL_BTN”、“CLOSE_BTN”）。

最后，我们调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表，确保删除操作后界面保持整洁。此外，在显示工具时，我们还需要考虑悬停效果，以确保其保持突出性。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Show control panel                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void showPanel() {
   // Ensure panel is in foreground
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_BG,        OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show panel background
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER,    OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show panel header
   ObjectSetInteger(0, LOT_EDIT,        OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show lot edit field
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PRICE_LABEL,     OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show price label
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SL_LABEL,        OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show SL label
   ObjectSetInteger(0, TP_LABEL,        OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show TP label
   ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN,    OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Buy Stop button
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN,   OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Sell Stop button
   ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN,   OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Buy Limit button
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN,  OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Sell Limit button
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Place Order button
   ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN,      OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Cancel button
   ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN,       OBJPROP_BACK, false); //--- Show Close button
   
   // Reset button hover states
   buy_stop_hovered     = false;
   sell_stop_hovered    = false;
   buy_limit_hovered    = false;
   sell_limit_hovered   = false;
   place_order_hovered  = false;
   cancel_hovered       = false;
   close_hovered        = false;
   header_hovered       = false;

   // Reset button colors
   ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN,    OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrForestGreen);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_STOP_BTN,    OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN,   OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrFireBrick);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_STOP_BTN,   OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN,   OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrForestGreen);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, BUY_LIMIT_BTN,   OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN,  OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrFireBrick);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, SELL_LIMIT_BTN,  OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrDodgerBlue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN,      OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrSlateGray);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, CANCEL_BTN,      OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN,       OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       clrCrimson);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, CLOSE_BTN,       OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,  clrBlack);
   ObjectSetInteger(0, PANEL_HEADER,    OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,       C'050,050,050');

   // Reset panel state
   update_Text(PRICE_LABEL,     "Entry: -");        //--- Reset entry label text
   update_Text(SL_LABEL,        "SL: -");           //--- Reset SL label text
   update_Text(TP_LABEL,        "TP: -");           //--- Reset TP label text
   update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order");     //--- Reset Place Order button text
   selected_order_type = "";                        //--- Clear selected order type
   tool_visible        = false;                     //--- Hide tool
   ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Ensure mouse move events are enabled
   ChartRedraw(0);                                   //--- Redraw chart
}

我们对“showPanel”函数进行优化，以管理工具控制面板的显示与状态重置，同时整合新引入的“PANEL_HEADER”及悬停状态管理功能，从而提升工具的交互性。首先，我们使用ObjectSetInteger函数将面板背景（“PANEL_BG”）、新添加的标题栏（“PANEL_HEADER”）、手数输入框（“LOT_EDIT”）、价格相关标签（“PRICE_LABEL”、“SL_LABEL”、“TP_LABEL”）以及所有按钮（“BUY_STOP_BTN”、“SELL_STOP_BTN”、“BUY_LIMIT_BTN”、“SELL_LIMIT_BTN”、“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”、“CANCEL_BTN”、“CLOSE_BTN”）的OBJPROP_BACK属性设置为false，确保这些面板元素均显示在图表的前景层。

为保持界面整洁且可预测，我们通过将布尔变量“buy_stop_hovered”、“sell_stop_hovered”、“buy_limit_hovered”、“sell_limit_hovered”、“place_order_hovered”、“cancel_hovered”、“close_hovered”及“header_hovered”均重置为false，来清除所有残留的悬停效果，确保面板显示时无任何悬停状态遗留。

随后，我们使用“ObjectSetInteger”函数将按钮和标题栏的默认视觉外观恢复为原始颜色：将“BUY_STOP_BTN”和“BUY_LIMIT_BTN”的OBJPROP_BGCOLOR设置为“clrForestGreen”，将“SELL_STOP_BTN”和“SELL_LIMIT_BTN”设置为"clrFireBrick"，将“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”设置为“clrDodgerBlue”，将“CANCEL_BTN”设置为“clrSlateGray”，将“CLOSE_BTN”设置为“clrCrimson”，并将“PANEL_HEADER”设置为深灰色（“C'050,050,050'”）。

我们还将所有按钮的OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR设置为“clrBlack”，以确保它们呈现一致的非悬停状态外观。

为了重置面板的功能状态，我们调用“update_Text”函数，将“PRICE_LABEL”设置为“Entry: -”、“SL_LABEL”设置为“SL: -”、“TP_LABEL”设置为“TP: -”，并将“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”设置为“Place Order”（下单），以清除任何先前的交易设置信息。我们清空“selected_order_type”变量，确保没有预先选中的订单类型，将“tool_visible”设置为false，以隐藏图表工具，并使用ChartSetInteger函数启用CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE事件，确保面板已准备好进行悬停和拖动交互。

最后，我们调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表，使面板呈现默认状态，为下一次交互做好充分准备。编译后，结果如下：

最终效果

由可视化效果可见，我们能够通过价格工具动态验证订单，并在价格超出范围时改变其颜色，从而提醒用户。此外，我们还可以动态拖动面板和价格工具，当鼠标悬停在按钮上时，能够获取其范围，并根据按钮范围动态改变颜色，从而实现我们的目标。接下来，只需测试项目的交互性即可，这部分内容在前文所述章节中体现。


回测

我们已完成测试，以下是整合后的可视化结果，以单一的图形交换格式（GIF）位图图像形式呈现。

回测图


结论

总体而言，我们在MQL5中对交易助手工具进行了功能优化，添加了动态视觉反馈功能，包括可拖动面板、悬停效果以及实时订单验证，使我们的挂单操作更加直观且精准。我们展示了这些改进措施的设计与实现过程，并通过针对自身交易需求进行的全面回测，确保了其可靠性。您可以根据自己的交易风格定制这款工具，从而显著提高在交易图表中体现的下单效率。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/17972

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

该作者的其他文章

前往讨论
MQL5开发专属调试与性能分析工具（第一部分）：高级日志记录 MQL5开发专属调试与性能分析工具（第一部分）：高级日志记录
学习如何为MQL5实现一个强大的自定义日志框架，该框架超越简单的Print()语句，支持日志严重级别、多输出处理器和自动文件轮转——所有功能均可动态配置。将单例CLogger与ConsoleLogHandler（控制台日志处理器）和FileLogHandler（文件日志处理器）集成，在“Experts”选项卡和持续的文件中捕获带时间戳的内容日志。通过清晰、可定制的日志格式和集中控制，简化智能交易系统（EA）的调试与性能跟踪工作。
MQL5 简介（第 16 部分）：利用技术图表形态构建 EA 交易 MQL5 简介（第 16 部分）：利用技术图表形态构建 EA 交易
本文向初学者介绍如何构建一个 MQL5 EA 交易，该系统可以识别和交易经典的技术图表形态 —— 头肩顶形态。它涵盖了如何利用价格行为来检测形态，如何在图表上绘制形态，如何设置入场点、止损点和止盈点，以及如何根据形态自动执行交易。
从新手到专家：自动几何分析系统 从新手到专家：自动几何分析系统
几何形态为交易者提供了一种简洁的方式来解读价格走势。许多分析师手工绘制趋势线、矩形和其他形状，然后根据他们看到的形态做出交易决策。在本文中，我们探索了一种自动化的替代方案：利用 MQL5 来检测和分析最流行的几何形态。我们将分解方法论，讨论实现细节，并强调自动形态识别如何提高交易者的市场洞察力。
您应当知道的 MQL5 向导技术（第 56 部分）：比尔·威廉姆斯（Bill Williams）分形 您应当知道的 MQL5 向导技术（第 56 部分）：比尔·威廉姆斯（Bill Williams）分形
比尔·威廉姆斯（Bill Williams）的分形是一个强有力的指标，在价格图标上初现时很容易被忽视。它出现得过于繁忙，大概也不够精锐。我们的靶标是配以由向导汇编的智能系统针对所有指标进行前向漫游测试，检验其在各种形态下能够取得怎样的成果，从而揭开该指标的面纱。