MQL5交易工具（第二部分）：为交互式交易助手添加动态视觉反馈

概述

在系列文章的第一部分中，我们使用MetaQuotes Language 5（MQL5）为MetaTrader 5平台开发了一款交易助手工具，旨在简化待处理订单的挂单操作。如今，我们通过引入动态视觉反馈机制进一步升级该工具的交互性。新增功能包括可拖拽控制面板、悬停导航特效，以及实时订单验证系统，确保交易参数精准匹配市场行情。本文将通过以下子主题展开论述：

这些章节将助力我们打造响应更迅速、操作更直观、用户体验更友好的交易工具。





提升交互性的概念优化方案

我们致力于通过增强直观性与适应性来升级交易助手工具。首先引入可自由定位在交易图表上的拖拽式控制面板。这种灵活性使我们能够根据工作流程定制界面，无论是同时管理多个图表，还是专注于单一交易策略。此外，我们将集成悬停效果：当鼠标划过按钮或图表元素时，系统会即时高亮显示，通过视觉反馈简化导航流程并降低操作失误率。

实时订单验证是另一项核心改进，它会在执行前确保入场价、止损价和止盈价与当前市场价格保持逻辑一致性。该功能通过防止无效交易配置增强操作信心，在保持系统简洁性的同时提升参数精度。这些优化将共同构建一个响应迅速、以用户为中心的决策支持工具，为后续风险管理等高级功能奠定基础。简言之，下图展示了我们的目标成果：





在MQL5中的实现

为实现MQL5中的开发目标，我们需首先定义以下附加面板对象、拖拽及交互确认变量，用于追踪用户与面板或价格工具的交互行为。

#define PANEL_BG "PANEL_BG" #define PANEL_HEADER "PANEL_HEADER" #define LOT_EDIT "LOT_EDIT" #define PRICE_LABEL "PRICE_LABEL" #define SL_LABEL "SL_LABEL" #define TP_LABEL "TP_LABEL" #define BUY_STOP_BTN "BUY_STOP_BTN" #define SELL_STOP_BTN "SELL_STOP_BTN" #define BUY_LIMIT_BTN "BUY_LIMIT_BTN" #define SELL_LIMIT_BTN "SELL_LIMIT_BTN" #define PLACE_ORDER_BTN "PLACE_ORDER_BTN" #define CANCEL_BTN "CANCEL_BTN" #define CLOSE_BTN "CLOSE_BTN" bool panel_dragging = false ; int panel_drag_x = 0 , panel_drag_y = 0 ; int panel_start_x = 0 , panel_start_y = 0 ; bool buy_stop_hovered = false ; bool sell_stop_hovered = false ; bool buy_limit_hovered = false ; bool sell_limit_hovered = false ; bool place_order_hovered = false ; bool cancel_hovered = false ; bool close_hovered = false ; bool header_hovered = false ; bool rec1_hovered = false ; bool rec3_hovered = false ; bool rec5_hovered = false ;

我们通过定义实现面板拖拽与悬停效果的核心变量，着手开始实现交易工具的交互性优化功能（基于MetaTrader 5界面）。首先使用#define指令创建常量"PANEL_HEADER"，用于标识控制面板的标题栏区域，该区域将作为可拖拽操作区。为支持拖拽功能，我们声明以下变量：布尔型标识"panel_dragging"用于追踪面板是否正在被移动；整型变量"panel_drag_x"和"panel_drag_y"记录鼠标开始拖拽时的坐标位置；整型变量"panel_start_x"和"panel_start_y"存储面板初始位置，用于计算拖拽过程中的新坐标。

我们同时引入布尔变量管理各按钮与图表矩形的悬停状态，包括用于各按钮和面板标题的"buy_stop_hovered"、"sell_stop_hovered"、"buy_limit_hovered"、"sell_limit_hovered"、"place_order_hovered"、"cancel_hovered"、"close_hovered"和 "header_hovered"，以及用于对于止盈、入场和止损矩形状态的 "rec1_hovered"、"rec3_hovered"和"rec5_hovered"。 这些变量将实时检测鼠标悬停状态，触发颜色变化等视觉反馈，从而优化工具界面的导航与交互体验。接下来，我们需要获取价格工具数值并进行交易验证。

bool isOrderValid() { if (!tool_visible) return true ; double current_price = SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); double entry_price = Get_Price_d(PR_HL); double sl_price = Get_Price_d(SL_HL); double tp_price = Get_Price_d(TP_HL); if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" ) { if (entry_price <= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) { return false ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_STOP" ) { if (entry_price >= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) { return false ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (entry_price >= current_price || tp_price <= entry_price || sl_price >= entry_price) { return false ; } } else if (selected_order_type == "SELL_LIMIT" ) { if (entry_price <= current_price || tp_price >= entry_price || sl_price <= entry_price) { return false ; } } return true ; }

在此阶段，我们通过"isOrderValid"函数实现订单实时验证功能，确保交易配置与市场条件动态匹配。首先检查"tool_visible"状态，如果为false则直接返回true跳过验证（工具未激活时无需校验）。通过SYMBOL_BID的SymbolInfoDouble函数获取当前市场价格，并调用"Get_Price_d"函数分别获取入场价("entry_price")、止损价("sl_price")和止盈价("tp_price")，对应参数类型为"PR_HL"、"SL_HL"和"TP_HL"。

对于买入止损单（"BUY_STOP"），检验"entry_price"是否高于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否高于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否低于"entry_price"；对于卖出止损单（"SELL_STOP"），检验"entry_price"是否低于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否低于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否高于"entry_price"；对于买入限价单（"BUY_LIMIT"），检验"entry_price"是否低于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否高于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否低于"entry_price"；对于卖出限价单（"SELL_LIMIT"），检验"entry_price"是否高于"current_price"，"tp_price"是否低于"entry_price"，"sl_price"是否高于"entry_price"。如果任一条件不满足则返回false（无效配置），全部通过则返回true（有效配置）。之后我们根据订单有效性更新矩形的显示颜色。

void updateRectangleColors() { if (!tool_visible) return ; bool is_valid = isOrderValid(); if (!is_valid) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec1_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec5_hovered ? C'100,100,100' : clrGray ); } else { if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0' : clrGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0' : clrRed ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec1_hovered ? C'0,100,0' : clrGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec5_hovered ? C'139,0,0' : clrRed ); } } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , rec3_hovered ? C'105,105,105' : clrLightGray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我们通过实现 "updateRectangleColors"函数，根据订单有效性和悬停状态动态更新图表矩形颜色，强化工具的视觉反馈机制。当"tool_visible"为false时，我们跳过处理，首先调用"isOrderValid"函数验证订单有效性，随后使用ObjectSetInteger函数设置矩形颜色：如果订单无效，则"REC1"（止盈）和"REC5"（止损）设置为灰色（"clrGray"或悬停时为C'100,100,100'）；如果订单有效，则买入止损/买入限价/卖出订单设置为绿色/红色（"clrGreen"/"clrRed"或悬停时为C'0,100,0'/C'139,0,0'），"REC3" (入场点) 始终设置为浅灰色（"clrLightGray"或悬停时为C'105,105,105'），最后调用ChartRedraw刷新图表显示。

此后，我们需要按照如下方式获取按钮的悬停状态：

void updateButtonHoverState( int mouse_x, int mouse_y) { string buttons[] = {BUY_STOP_BTN, SELL_STOP_BTN, BUY_LIMIT_BTN, SELL_LIMIT_BTN, PLACE_ORDER_BTN, CANCEL_BTN, CLOSE_BTN}; bool hover_states[] = {buy_stop_hovered, sell_stop_hovered, buy_limit_hovered, sell_limit_hovered, place_order_hovered, cancel_hovered, close_hovered}; color normal_colors[] = { clrForestGreen , clrFireBrick , clrForestGreen , clrFireBrick , clrDodgerBlue , clrSlateGray , clrCrimson }; color hover_color = clrDodgerBlue ; color hover_border = clrBlue ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (buttons); i++) { int x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_hovered = (mouse_x >= x && mouse_x <= x + width && mouse_y >= y && mouse_y <= y + height); if (is_hovered && !hover_states[i]) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , hover_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , hover_border); hover_states[i] = true ; } else if (!is_hovered && hover_states[i]) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , normal_colors[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , buttons[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); hover_states[i] = false ; } } int header_x = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_y = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_width = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_height = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_header_hovered = (mouse_x >= header_x && mouse_x <= header_x + header_width && mouse_y >= header_y && mouse_y <= header_y + header_height); if (is_header_hovered && !header_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'030,030,030' ); header_hovered = true ; } else if (!is_header_hovered && header_hovered) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'050,050,050' ); header_hovered = false ; } if (tool_visible) { int x1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int x3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int x5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int y5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int width5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int height5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); bool is_rec1_hovered = (mouse_x >= x1 && mouse_x <= x1 + width1 && mouse_y >= y1 && mouse_y <= y1 + height1); bool is_rec3_hovered = (mouse_x >= x3 && mouse_x <= x3 + width3 && mouse_y >= y3 && mouse_y <= y3 + height3); bool is_rec5_hovered = (mouse_x >= x5 && mouse_x <= x5 + width5 && mouse_y >= y5 && mouse_y <= y5 + height5); if (is_rec1_hovered != rec1_hovered || is_rec3_hovered != rec3_hovered || is_rec5_hovered != rec5_hovered) { rec1_hovered = is_rec1_hovered; rec3_hovered = is_rec3_hovered; rec5_hovered = is_rec5_hovered; updateRectangleColors(); } } buy_stop_hovered = hover_states[ 0 ]; sell_stop_hovered = hover_states[ 1 ]; buy_limit_hovered = hover_states[ 2 ]; sell_limit_hovered = hover_states[ 3 ]; place_order_hovered = hover_states[ 4 ]; cancel_hovered = hover_states[ 5 ]; close_hovered = hover_states[ 6 ]; ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我们通过实现"updateButtonHoverState"函数管理按钮与图表元素的悬停效果，显著提升工具的交互性。我们定义以下数组：按钮名称"buttons"（从"BUY_STOP_BTN"到"CLOSE_BTN"）、悬停状态"hover_states"（对应各个按钮的悬停标识，从"buy_stop_hovered"到"close_hovered"）、默认颜色 "normal_colors"（存储各按钮的初始颜色值），以及表示悬停状态的悬停背景色"normal_colors"（clrDodgerBlue）和悬停边框色"hover_border"（"clrBlue"）。

针对各个按钮，我们使用ObjectGetInteger函数获取按钮的位置坐标和尺寸，检查鼠标坐标"mouse_x"和"mouse_y"是否落在按钮区域内，并且使用ObjectSetInteger更新"OBJPROP_BGCOLOR"和"OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR"为"hover_color"或"normal_colors"，并同步更新"hover_states"标识。

对于"PANEL_HEADER"，我们同样检查其悬停状态，通过ObjectSetInteger设置悬停时背景加深为 "C'030,030,030'"，而离开时恢复为 "C'050,050,050'"。当"tool_visible"为true时，我们检查"REC1"、"REC3"、"REC5"的边界，更新对应的"rec1_hovered"、"rec3_hovered"、"rec5_hovered"标识，如果状态发生变化，则调用"updateRectangleColors"刷新矩形颜色。我们将"buy_stop_hovered"到"close_hovered"的所有悬停标识与"hover_states"同步，并调用ChartRedraw重绘图表。随后，我们在OnChartEvent事件处理器中调用这些函数，即可实现实时更新。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == BUY_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Stop" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == SELL_STOP_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_STOP" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Stop" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == BUY_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "BUY_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Buy Limit" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == SELL_LIMIT_BTN) { selected_order_type = "SELL_LIMIT" ; showTool(); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Sell Limit" ); updateRectangleColors(); } else if (sparam == PLACE_ORDER_BTN) { if (isOrderValid()) { placeOrder(); deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else { Print ( "Cannot place order: Invalid price setup for " , selected_order_type); } } else if (sparam == CANCEL_BTN) { deleteObjects(); showPanel(); } else if (sparam == CLOSE_BTN) { deleteObjects(); deletePanel(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int MouseD_X = ( int )lparam; int MouseD_Y = ( int )dparam; int MouseState = ( int )sparam; updateButtonHoverState(MouseD_X, MouseD_Y); int header_xd = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int header_yd = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int header_xs = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int header_ys = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 ) { if (MouseD_X >= header_xd && MouseD_X <= header_xd + header_xs && MouseD_Y >= header_yd && MouseD_Y <= header_yd + header_ys) { panel_dragging = true ; panel_drag_x = MouseD_X; panel_drag_y = MouseD_Y; panel_start_x = header_xd; panel_start_y = header_yd; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (panel_dragging && MouseState == 1 ) { int dx = MouseD_X - panel_drag_x; int dy = MouseD_Y - panel_drag_y; panel_x = panel_start_x + dx; panel_y = panel_start_y + dy; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y+ 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 209 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 40 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 70 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 95 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 140 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 140 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 180 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 180 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 240 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x + 130 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y + 240 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { if (panel_dragging) { panel_dragging = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } if (tool_visible) { int XD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R1 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R2 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R3 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R4 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); int XD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); int YD_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); int XS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XSIZE ); int YS_R5 = ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YSIZE ); if (prevMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1 && !panel_dragging) { mlbDownX1 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY1 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R1 = XD_R1; mlbDownYD_R1 = YD_R1; mlbDownX2 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY2 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R2 = XD_R2; mlbDownYD_R2 = YD_R2; mlbDownX3 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY3 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R3 = XD_R3; mlbDownYD_R3 = YD_R3; mlbDownX4 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY4 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R4 = XD_R4; mlbDownYD_R4 = YD_R4; mlbDownX5 = MouseD_X; mlbDownY5 = MouseD_Y; mlbDownXD_R5 = XD_R5; mlbDownYD_R5 = YD_R5; if (MouseD_X >= XD_R1 && MouseD_X <= XD_R1 + XS_R1 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R1 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R1 + YS_R1) { movingState_R1 = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R3 && MouseD_X <= XD_R3 + XS_R3 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R3 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R3 + YS_R3) { movingState_R3 = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } if (MouseD_X >= XD_R5 && MouseD_X <= XD_R5 + XS_R5 && MouseD_Y >= YD_R5 && MouseD_Y <= YD_R5 + YS_R5) { movingState_R5 = true ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); } } if (movingState_R1) { bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R1 + YS_R1 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R1 + YS_R1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R1 + YS_R1)); } } else { if (YD_R1 > YD_R3 + YS_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R1 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_TP = 0 ; double price_TP = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP, price_TP); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); } updateRectangleColors(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R5) { bool canMove = false ; if (selected_order_type == "BUY_STOP" || selected_order_type == "BUY_LIMIT" ) { if (YD_R5 > YD_R4) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R3 + YS_R3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R5 - (YD_R3 + YS_R3)); } } else { if (YD_R5 + YS_R5 < YD_R3) { canMove = true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , YD_R5 + YS_R5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YSIZE , YD_R3 - (YD_R5 + YS_R5)); } } if (canMove) { datetime dt_SL = 0 ; double price_SL = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL, price_SL); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); } updateRectangleColors(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (movingState_R3) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R3 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC3, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R3 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY3); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R1 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC1, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R1 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R2 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC2, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R2 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R4 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC4, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R4 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY4); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , mlbDownXD_R5 + MouseD_X - mlbDownX5); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , REC5, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , mlbDownYD_R5 + MouseD_Y - mlbDownY5); datetime dt_PRC = 0 , dt_SL1 = 0 , dt_TP1 = 0 ; double price_PRC = 0 , price_SL1 = 0 , price_TP1 = 0 ; int window = 0 ; ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R3, YD_R3 + YS_R3, window, dt_PRC, price_PRC); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R5, YD_R5 + YS_R5, window, dt_SL1, price_SL1); ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 , XD_R1, YD_R1 + YS_R1, window, dt_TP1, price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_PRC); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , PR_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_PRC); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_TP1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , TP_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_TP1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_TIME , dt_SL1); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , SL_HL, OBJPROP_PRICE , price_SL1); update_Text(REC1, "TP: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(TP_HL) - Get_Price_d(PR_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); update_Text(REC3, selected_order_type + ": | Lot: " + DoubleToString (lot_size, 2 ) + " | " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(REC5, "SL: " + DoubleToString ( MathAbs ((Get_Price_d(PR_HL) - Get_Price_d(SL_HL)) / _Point ), 0 ) + " Points | " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: " + Get_Price_s(PR_HL)); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: " + Get_Price_s(SL_HL)); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: " + Get_Price_s(TP_HL)); updateRectangleColors(); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } if (MouseState == 0 ) { movingState_R1 = false ; movingState_R3 = false ; movingState_R5 = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); } } prevMouseState = MouseState; } }

鉴于我们已定义OnChartEvent函数，现聚焦于新增交互功能的增强逻辑实现，包括面板拖拽、悬停状态更新及订单有效性验证。针对CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK，调用"updateRectangleColors"函数，根据订单有效性更新关联矩形的可视化效果，从而扩展"BUY_STOP_BTN"、"SELL_STOP_BTN"、"BUY_LIMIT_BTN"和"SELL_LIMIT_BTN"的按钮点击处理，对于"PLACE_ORDER_BTN"，我们额外增加"isOrderValid"函数进行校验，如果订单无效，则通过Print记录错误信息，并防止交易出错，如下图所示：

我们还会在点击操作后引入“updateButtonHoverState”函数，以刷新悬停效果，并使用“lparam”和“dparam”来获取鼠标坐标。对于CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE，我们通过检查鼠标点击是否位于“PANEL_HEADER”（通过ObjectGetInteger函数获取）范围内来添加面板拖动功能。如果满足在此范围内，则将“panel_dragging”设置为true，将坐标存储在“panel_drag_x”、“panel_drag_y”、“panel_start_x”和“panel_start_y”中，并使用ChartSetInteger函数禁用图表滚动。

在拖动过程中（“panel_dragging”为true且"MouseState"为1时），我们计算位移量（“dx”、“dy”），更新“panel_x”和“panel_y”的坐标值，并使用 ObjectSetInteger重新定位所有的面板对象（如“PANEL_BG”、“PANEL_HEADER”、“CLOSE_BTN”、“LOT_EDIT”等），随后调用ChartRedraw更新图表显示。当鼠标释放时，我们重置“panel_dragging”，并重新启用图表滚动功能。为确保矩形（如“REC1”、“REC3”、“REC5”）的拖动操作不与面板拖动产生冲突，我们通过检查“!panel_dragging”条件来避免这种情况，并在“movingState_R1”、“movingState_R5”和“movingState_R3”状态下调用“updateRectangleColors”更新矩形颜色，以反映其悬停和有效性状态。

我们已高亮显示了一些关键代码段，以供您参考。可视化展示如下：

此外，由于我们已经使用了标题面板对象，其创建方法如下：

void createControlPanel() { ObjectCreate ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_XSIZE , 250 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_YSIZE , 280 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'070,070,070' ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrWhite ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); createButton(PANEL_HEADER, "" ,panel_x+ 2 ,panel_y+ 2 , 250 - 4 , 28 - 3 , clrBlue , C'050,050,050' , 12 , C'050,050,050' , false ); createButton(CLOSE_BTN, CharToString ( 203 ), panel_x + 209 , panel_y + 1 , 40 , 25 , clrWhite , clrCrimson , 12 , clrBlack , false , "Wingdings" ); }

在“createControlPanel”函数中，我们使用“createButton”函数在工具的控制面板上添加一个名为“PANEL_HEADER”的按钮，该按钮的位置为“panel_x+2”、“panel_y+2”，尺寸为246x25，样式设置为蓝色文本（clrBlue）、深灰色背景/边框（“C'050,050,050'”），且不显示标签，以便在OnChartEvent事件中实现面板拖动功能。另外，我们需要执行的操作是参照如下方式销毁该面板：

void deletePanel() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , PANEL_BG); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER); ObjectDelete ( 0 , LOT_EDIT); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SL_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , TP_LABEL); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN); ObjectDelete ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

在此阶段，我们对“deletePanel”函数进行更新，以确保工具的控制面板能够通过移除所有关联对象（包括我们最近新增的标题栏）得到妥善地清理。我们使用ObjectDelete函数从MetaTrader 5图表中移除以下对象：面板背景（“PANEL_BG”）、新添加的标题栏（“PANEL_HEADER”）、手数输入框（“LOT_EDIT”）、标签（“PRICE_LABEL”、“SL_LABEL”、“TP_LABEL”）以及按钮（“BUY_STOP_BTN”、“SELL_STOP_BTN”、“BUY_LIMIT_BTN”、“SELL_LIMIT_BTN”、“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”、“CANCEL_BTN”、“CLOSE_BTN”）。

最后，我们调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表，确保删除操作后界面保持整洁。此外，在显示工具时，我们还需要考虑悬停效果，以确保其保持突出性。

void showPanel() { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_BG, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , LOT_EDIT, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PRICE_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SL_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , TP_LABEL, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); buy_stop_hovered = false ; sell_stop_hovered = false ; buy_limit_hovered = false ; sell_limit_hovered = false ; place_order_hovered = false ; cancel_hovered = false ; close_hovered = false ; header_hovered = false ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrForestGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrFireBrick ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_STOP_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrForestGreen ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , BUY_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrFireBrick ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , SELL_LIMIT_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrDodgerBlue ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PLACE_ORDER_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrSlateGray ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CANCEL_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrCrimson ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , CLOSE_BTN, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PANEL_HEADER, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'050,050,050' ); update_Text(PRICE_LABEL, "Entry: -" ); update_Text(SL_LABEL, "SL: -" ); update_Text(TP_LABEL, "TP: -" ); update_Text(PLACE_ORDER_BTN, "Place Order" ); selected_order_type = "" ; tool_visible = false ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我们对“showPanel”函数进行优化，以管理工具控制面板的显示与状态重置，同时整合新引入的“PANEL_HEADER”及悬停状态管理功能，从而提升工具的交互性。首先，我们使用ObjectSetInteger函数将面板背景（“PANEL_BG”）、新添加的标题栏（“PANEL_HEADER”）、手数输入框（“LOT_EDIT”）、价格相关标签（“PRICE_LABEL”、“SL_LABEL”、“TP_LABEL”）以及所有按钮（“BUY_STOP_BTN”、“SELL_STOP_BTN”、“BUY_LIMIT_BTN”、“SELL_LIMIT_BTN”、“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”、“CANCEL_BTN”、“CLOSE_BTN”）的OBJPROP_BACK属性设置为false，确保这些面板元素均显示在图表的前景层。

为保持界面整洁且可预测，我们通过将布尔变量“buy_stop_hovered”、“sell_stop_hovered”、“buy_limit_hovered”、“sell_limit_hovered”、“place_order_hovered”、“cancel_hovered”、“close_hovered”及“header_hovered”均重置为false，来清除所有残留的悬停效果，确保面板显示时无任何悬停状态遗留。

随后，我们使用“ObjectSetInteger”函数将按钮和标题栏的默认视觉外观恢复为原始颜色：将“BUY_STOP_BTN”和“BUY_LIMIT_BTN”的OBJPROP_BGCOLOR设置为“clrForestGreen”，将“SELL_STOP_BTN”和“SELL_LIMIT_BTN”设置为"clrFireBrick"，将“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”设置为“clrDodgerBlue”，将“CANCEL_BTN”设置为“clrSlateGray”，将“CLOSE_BTN”设置为“clrCrimson”，并将“PANEL_HEADER”设置为深灰色（“C'050,050,050'”）。

我们还将所有按钮的OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR设置为“clrBlack”，以确保它们呈现一致的非悬停状态外观。

为了重置面板的功能状态，我们调用“update_Text”函数，将“PRICE_LABEL”设置为“Entry: -”、“SL_LABEL”设置为“SL: -”、“TP_LABEL”设置为“TP: -”，并将“PLACE_ORDER_BTN”设置为“Place Order”（下单），以清除任何先前的交易设置信息。我们清空“selected_order_type”变量，确保没有预先选中的订单类型，将“tool_visible”设置为false，以隐藏图表工具，并使用ChartSetInteger函数启用CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE事件，确保面板已准备好进行悬停和拖动交互。

最后，我们调用ChartRedraw函数刷新图表，使面板呈现默认状态，为下一次交互做好充分准备。编译后，结果如下：

由可视化效果可见，我们能够通过价格工具动态验证订单，并在价格超出范围时改变其颜色，从而提醒用户。此外，我们还可以动态拖动面板和价格工具，当鼠标悬停在按钮上时，能够获取其范围，并根据按钮范围动态改变颜色，从而实现我们的目标。接下来，只需测试项目的交互性即可，这部分内容在前文所述章节中体现。





回测

我们已完成测试，以下是整合后的可视化结果，以单一的图形交换格式（GIF）位图图像形式呈现。





结论

总体而言，我们在MQL5中对交易助手工具进行了功能优化，添加了动态视觉反馈功能，包括可拖动面板、悬停效果以及实时订单验证，使我们的挂单操作更加直观且精准。我们展示了这些改进措施的设计与实现过程，并通过针对自身交易需求进行的全面回测，确保了其可靠性。您可以根据自己的交易风格定制这款工具，从而显著提高在交易图表中体现的下单效率。