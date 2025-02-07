Artificial Bee Hive Algorithm (ABHA): Tests and results

In the previous article we delved into the fascinating world of the Artificial Bee Hive Algorithm (ABHA) by thoroughly examining its operating principles. We described the structure and class, as well as presented the algorithm pseudocode together with the Moving and Revision methods. This introduction will form the basis for further study and understanding of the algorithm.

In this article, we will continue delving into coding and covering all the remaining methods. As always, we will conduct testing on various test functions to evaluate the efficiency and performance of the algorithm. In conclusion, we will summarize the results of the algorithm work in the rating table.

Let us recall the main points of the ABHA algorithm, based on the model of the bees' individual state and behavior:

Each bee is represented as an individual agent whose behavior is regulated by states (novice, experienced, search and food source).

At any given moment, the behavior of a single bee is determined by the internal and external information available to it, as well as its motivational state, in accordance with a set of specific rules.

The set of rules is the same for every bee, but because the perceived environment differs for bees in different spatial locations, their behavior also differs.

Bees may exhibit different behaviors depending on their foraging experience and/or their motivational state.

Thus, the ABHA model represents the behavior of bees as governed by a set of rules that adapt to individual characteristics and the environment.







2. Resuming algorithm implementation

Let's proceed to continue writing the algorithm methods using our pseudocode described in the previous article. The StageActivityNovice method controls how novice bees change their positions depending on random searches or following the "dance" of other agents. Method description:

Parameters - the method accepts a reference to the agent object of S_ABHA_Agent type, which represents a "novice" in the algorithm.

object of type, which represents a "novice" in the algorithm. Return value - the method returns nothing (void).

Method logic:

1. The val variable is declared for storing the agent's current coordinate.

2. for loop iterates through all the agent's coordinates, where coords is a total number of coordinates (or dimensions) in the search space.

3. Inside the loop, the value of the agent's current coordinate is stored in the val variable.

4. Depending on the probability, it is determined which action to perform:

Random search - if the generated random number (via u.RNDprobab () ) is less than randomSearchProbability , the random search is performed and the c coordinate is updated using the ActionRandomSearch (c) method, which generates a new position in this dimension.

- if the generated random number (via ) is less than , the random search is performed and the coordinate is updated using the method, which generates a new position in this dimension. Following the dance - otherwise, the agent will follow the "dance" of other agents. In this case, the c coordinate is updated using the ActionFollowingDance (c, val) method, which uses the val value to determine a new position based on information about other agents.

The StageActivityNovice method controls the behavior of novices in the ABHA algorithm and ultimately performs the following key actions:

1. Iterates through each agent coordinate.

2. Depending on a random probability, decides whether the agent will perform a random search or follow the "dance" of other agents.

3. Updates the agent's position at each coordinate according to the selected action.

This method allows novices to adapt to the environment using both random strategies and strategies based on interactions with other agents.

void C_AO_ABHA::StageActivityNovice (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { double val; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { val = agent.position [c]; if (u.RNDprobab () < randomSearchProbability) agent.position [c] = ActionRandomSearch (c); else agent.position [c] = ActionFollowingDance (c, val); } }

The StageActivityExperienced method of the C_AO_ABHA class is responsible for the actions of experienced agents in the ABHA algorithm and controls how experienced agents choose their actions depending on random probabilities and their current strategies.

1. The rnd variable is declared. It is to be used to store a random number generated to decide on the agent's actions.

2. for loop iterates through all the agent's coordinates, where coords is a total number of coordinates (or dimensions) in the search space.

3. Inside the loop, the rnd random number is generated for each coordinate using the RNDprobab () method, which returns the value from 0 to 1.

4. If rnd is less or equal to agent.p_srs (random search probability), the agent performs a random search, updating its position at c coordinate using the ActionRandomSearch (c) method.

Probability of following the dance:

If rnd exceeds agent.p_srs and less or equal to agent.p_rul (probability of following the dance), the agent will follow the "dance" of other agents, updating its position using the ActionFollowingDance (c, agent.position [c]) method.

Probability of staying near a source:

If none of the previous conditions are met, the agent remains near the source, updating its position using the ActionHiveVicinity (c, agent.bestPosition [c]), where agent.bestPosition [c] represents the best known position of the agent.

The StageActivityExperienced method controls the behavior of experienced agents in the ABHA algorithm and ultimately does the following:

1. Iterates through each agent coordinate.

2. Generates a random number to select an action.

3. Depending on the generated number and probabilities, determines whether the agent will perform a random search, follow the "dance" of other agents, or stay near the source.

This method allows experienced agents to adapt to the environment using more complex strategies than that of novices, and thus improve their resource search performance.

void C_AO_ABHA::StageActivityExperienced (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { double rnd = 0 ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { rnd = u.RNDprobab (); if (rnd <= agent.p_srs) { agent.position [c] = ActionRandomSearch (c); } else { if (agent.p_srs < rnd && rnd <= agent.p_rul) { agent.position [c] = ActionFollowingDance (c, agent.position [c]); } else { agent.position [c] = ActionHiveVicinity (c, agent.bestPosition [c]); } } } }

The StageActivitySearch method of the C_AO_ABHA class is responsible for the actions of agents during the search phase and controls how agents move in the search space, updating their positions depending on the chosen direction. The method does the following:

1. Iterates through each agent coordinate.

2. For each coordinate, the ActionMovingDirection method is called, which determines the new direction of the agent's movement.

3. Updates the agent's position at the corresponding coordinate.

This method allows agents to actively move in the search space, adapting their positions depending on the chosen directions.



void C_AO_ABHA::StageActivitySearch (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { agent.position [c] = ActionMovingDirection (agent, c); } }

The StageActivitySource method in the C_AO_ABHA class is designed to perform actions related to determining food sources for agents in the model. It updates the positions of agents based on their best positions in the context of being near the hive. The method performs the following steps:



1. Initializes the val variable.

2. Iterates through each agent coordinate.

3. For each coordinate, updates the agent's position by calling the ActionHiveVicinity method, which determines the agent's new position based on its best known position.

This method helps "food source" agents to concentrate all their attention on a detailed exploration of the surroundings of a known food source.

void C_AO_ABHA::StageActivitySource (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { double val = 0 ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { agent.position [c] = ActionHiveVicinity (c, agent.bestPosition [c]); } }

The ActionRandomSearch method in the C_AO_ABHA class is designed to perform a random search within a given range of coordinates and allows the agent to randomly select a value within a given range. The method performs extended exploration of the search space and performs the following actions:



1. Accepts the index of the coordinate a random value should be generated for.

2. Uses a random number generation method to obtain a value in the range defined by the minimum and maximum values for a given coordinate.

3. Returns a randomly generated value of double type.

double C_AO_ABHA::ActionRandomSearch ( int coordInd) { return u.RNDfromCI (rangeMin [coordInd], rangeMax [coordInd]); }

The ActionFollowingDance method of the C_AO_ABHA class implements the logic of following a dancer, which implies movement in the direction of an agent that has already reached a certain level of experience. This method uses a probabilistic approach to select the agent the current agent will follow, and introduces random noise into the computed direction.



1. Calculating the overall probability:

The totalProbability initialized variable, which will store the sum of the p_si probabilities of all "experienced" agents.

initialized variable, which will store the sum of the probabilities of all "experienced" agents. The state of all agents is checked in a loop. If an agent is experienced, its probability is added to totalProbability.

2. Generating a random value and selecting an agent:

The randomValue random value is generated. The value is normalized relative to totalProbability .

random value is generated. The value is normalized relative to . In the next loop, the p_si probabilities of experienced agents are accumulated. As soon as the accumulated probability exceeds randomValue, the ind index of the selected agent is saved and the loop is broken.



3. Checking the selected agent and calculating the new value:

If no agent has been selected ( ind index is equal to -1 ), the ActionRandomSearch method is called for a random search.

index is equal to ), the method is called for a random search. If an agent has been selected, the direction movement is calculated as the difference between the best position of the selected agent and the val current value.

movement is calculated as the difference between the best position of the selected agent and the current value. The random noise is generated in the range from -1 to 1 .

is generated in the range from to . A new value is returned, which is the current val value adjusted for direction and noise.

The ActionFollowingDance method implements the experienced agent-following strategy (the agent is selected using the roulette rule, where a more experienced dancing bee has a higher chance of being selected), using a probabilistic approach to select the agent and adding random noise to the direction of movement, which makes the behavior of agents more diverse and adaptive.

double C_AO_ABHA::ActionFollowingDance ( int coordInd, double val) { double totalProbability = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { if (agents [i].state == S_ABHA_Agent::stateExperienced) { totalProbability += agents [i].p_si; } } double randomValue = u.RNDprobab () * totalProbability; double cumulativeProbability = 0 ; int ind = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { if (agents [i].state == S_ABHA_Agent::stateExperienced) { cumulativeProbability += agents [i].p_si; if (cumulativeProbability >= randomValue) { ind = i; break ; } } } if (ind == - 1 ) { return ActionRandomSearch (coordInd); } double direction = agents [ind].bestPosition [coordInd] - val; double noise = u.RNDfromCI (- 1.0 , 1.0 ); return val + direction * noise; }

The ActionMovingDirection method of the C_AO_ABHA class is responsible for moving the agent in a given direction with a certain step. Let's break down the code piece by piece.

1. Agent movement:

Updating the agent's position at the specified coordInd coordinate.

coordinate. agent.position [coordInd] - current position of the agent at the given coordinate.

- current position of the agent at the given coordinate. agent.stepSize - step size, by which the agent moves in this direction.

- step size, by which the agent moves in this direction. agent.direction [coordInd] - direction of the agent's movement along the specified coordinate.



- direction of the agent's movement along the specified coordinate. Multiplying stepSize by direction, we get the amount of movement added to the agent's current position.

2. Step decrease size:

After the movement, the stepSize step size is decreased by the stepSizeReductionFactor ratio.

step size is decreased by the ratio. This is necessary to simulate the effect of decreasing motion, when the agent begins to move more slowly in order to refine the solution found.



The ActionMovingDirection method implements a simple logic of the agent moving in a given direction considering the step size and decreasing this step after the movement.

double C_AO_ABHA::ActionMovingDirection (S_ABHA_Agent &agent, int coordInd) { agent.position [coordInd] += agent.stepSize * agent.direction [coordInd]; agent.stepSize *= stepSizeReductionFactor; return agent.position [coordInd]; }

The ActionHiveVicinity method of the C_AO_ABHA class is meant for defining the agent behavior in the vicinity of a food source. The ActionHiveVicinity method is responsible for generating a new position at a given coordinate. The probability of generating a new position in the vicinity of the current one is higher.



double C_AO_ABHA::ActionHiveVicinity ( int coordInd, double val) { return u.PowerDistribution (val, rangeMin [coordInd], rangeMax [coordInd], 12 ); }

Let's look at the ChangingStateForNovice method in the C_AO_ABHA class responsible for changing the state of the agent depending on its current cost fitness and information about food sources.

1. Previous and best cost are not used in this method.

2. Checking the status:

If the current cost of a food source agent.cost exceeds the average one avgCost, the agent's state changes to experienced stateExperienced. This means that the agent has received enough information about highly profitable food sources and is ready to act more efficiently.

3. Moving to Search state:

If the current value does not exceed the average one, the agent goes into the search state stateSearch. This state assumes that the agent has no information about food sources and should start a random search.

4. Random search direction:

The cycle goes through all coords coordinates and a random direction is assigned for each coordinate. The RNDfromCI method generates a random number within the specified range and is used to determine the amount of movement and direction within the specified range (rangeMin and rangeMax).

5. Initializing search parameters:

The stepSize is set for the agent movement together with the searchCounter, which keeps track of the number of iterations the agent has made in searching for food.

The ChangingStateForNovice method is responsible for changing the state of the "novice" bee depending on the value of its food source. If the value is high, the agent becomes experienced. If the value is low, the agent goes into the search state, starts a random search, and initializes its parameters.



void C_AO_ABHA::ChangingStateForNovice (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { if (agent.cost > avgCost) agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateExperienced; else { agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateSearch; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { agent.direction [c] = u.RNDfromCI (-(rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]), (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c])); } agent.stepSize = initialStepSize; agent.searchCounter = 0 ; } }

The ChangingStateForExperienced method in the C_AO_ABHA class is designed to control the state of the experienced bee agent depending on its current and previous food source cost values. Let's look at the method in detail.

1. Changing the pab parameter:

If the current value is less than the previous value: the bee decreases its probability of staying near the food source ( pab ). If pab becomes less than 0 , it is set to 0 .



). If becomes less than , it is set to . If the current value is greater than the previous value: the bee increases the probability of staying near the food source. If pab exceeds 1 , it is set in 1 .



exceeds , it is set in . If the current value has exceeded the best value, the probability of remaining near the source is set to the maximum value of 1.



2. Moving to Source or Search:

If the current value is 20% higher than the population average: the bee enters the food source ( stateSource ) state, which means it has found a good food source. The probability of staying at the source is set to 1 .



( ) state, which means it has found a good food source. The probability of staying at the source is set to . If the current value is less than the average: the bee goes into the Search (stateSearch) state. This signals the need to search for new food sources.



3. Random search direction:

In case of transition to the Search state: The bee is given random directions to search for new food sources.



4. Initializing search parameters:

A step size is set for the agent's movement together with the search counter that tracks the number of steps taken in search of food.

The ChangingStateForExperienced method controls the state of an experienced bee depending on its current food source value and previous values. It uses logic based on comparing current, previous, and best values to determine whether the bee should continue exploring a food source or look for a new one. The pab parameter (the probability of remaining at the source) is adjusted depending on changes in cost.



void C_AO_ABHA::ChangingStateForExperienced (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { if (agent.cost < agent.prevCost) { agent.pab -= abandonmentRate; if (agent.pab < 0.0 ) agent.pab = 0.0 ; } if (agent.cost > agent.prevCost) { agent.pab += abandonmentRate; if (agent.pab > 1.0 ) agent.pab = 1.0 ; } if (agent.cost > agent.bestCost) agent.pab = 1.0 ; if (agent.cost > avgCost * 1.2 ) { agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateSource; agent.pab = 1 ; } else if (agent.cost < avgCost) { agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateSearch; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { agent.direction [c] = u.RNDfromCI (-(rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]), (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c])); } agent.stepSize = initialStepSize; agent.searchCounter = 0 ; } }

Now let's take a closer look at the ChangingStateForSearch method code from the C_AO_ABHA class, which controls the behavior of the bee agent while searching for a food source. The method performs the following steps:

1. Comparison of the current value with the previous one: If the current value of agent.cost is less than the previous agent.prevCost , this means that the bee is moving away from the good source. In that case,

is less than the previous , this means that the bee is moving away from the good source. In that case, The bee changes its direction by generating random values for each coordinate direction using the u.RNDfromCI function.

function.

The initial step size initialStepSize is set, the bee is ready to continue exploring.

is set, the bee is ready to continue exploring.

Increasing the searchCounter search counter allows tracking the number of search attempts. 2. Comparing the current value with the best one: If the current value exceeds agent.bestCost , this means that the bee has found a more profitable food source. In that case,

, this means that the bee has found a more profitable food source. In that case, The step size is reduced by the specified ratio stepSizeReductionFactor , which indicates the need for a smaller step to refine the solution found.

, which indicates the need for a smaller step to refine the solution found.

The search counter is reset to 0, because the bee found a more profitable source. 3. Checking the maximum number of search attempts: If the search counter reaches the maximum number of attempts maxSearchAttempts , this means that the bee did not find anything profitable after a certain number of attempts. In that case,

, this means that the bee did not find anything profitable after a certain number of attempts. In that case, The search counter is reset to 0 .

.

The bee goes into Novice state (stateNovice). This means it should start the search again. 4. Check for a good food source: If the current value is 20% higher than the avgCost average one, this indicates that the bee has discovered a good food source. In that case,

average one, this indicates that the bee has discovered a good food source. In that case, The bee enters the Food Source state ( stateSource ), which means that it will further evaluate the profitability of the source.

state ( ), which means that it will further evaluate the profitability of the source.

The probability of staying near the source (pab) is set to 1. The bee will be more inclined to stay near that source. The ChangingStateForSearch method manages the behavior of the bee in the search state, making decisions based on comparisons of current, previous, and best fitness values. It allows the bee to adapt to the environment and pass into Food Source or Novice state, as well as adjust the step size depending on the food sources found.

void C_AO_ABHA::ChangingStateForSearch (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { if (agent.cost < agent.prevCost) { for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { agent.direction [c] = u.RNDfromCI (-(rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]), (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c])); } agent.stepSize = initialStepSize; agent.searchCounter++; } if (agent.cost > agent.bestCost) { agent.stepSize *= stepSizeReductionFactor; agent.searchCounter = 0 ; } if (agent.searchCounter >= maxSearchAttempts) { agent.searchCounter = 0 ; agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateNovice; return ; } if (agent.cost > avgCost * 1.2 ) { agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateSource; agent.pab = 1 ; } }

The ChangingStateForSource method of the C_AO_ABHA class manages the behavior of the bee agent while exploiting the food source. Method general structure:

1. Moving to Search state:

If the current agent.cost value is below avgCost , this indicates that the current food source is not profitable.

value is below , this indicates that the current food source is not profitable. The bee reduces the probability of staying near the source ( pab ) by abandonmentRate , meaning it becomes less likely to stay near the current source.

) by , meaning it becomes less likely to stay near the current source. If the random value obtained from u.RNDprobab exceeds agent.pab , the bee decides to go into the Search state ( stateSearch ):

exceeds , the bee decides to go into the state ( ): The probability is reset pab = 0 .

.

The bee changes its direction by generating random values for each coordinate using u.RNDfromCI .

.

The initialStepSize initial step size is set and the searchCounter search counter is reset to 0.

3. Moving to Experienced state:

If the current value of agent.cost exceeds the best value agent.bestCost , this means that the current food source is proving to be profitable.

exceeds the best value , this means that the current food source is proving to be profitable. In this case, the bee goes into the Experienced ( stateExperienced ) state and it will further pass information about a good source to other bees.

( ) state and it will further pass information about a good source to other bees.

The probability of staying near the source (pab) is set to 1. The bee will remain near the source with the highest possible probability.

The

method managed the food source bee. The method allows the bee to decide whether to continue to stay near the current source or to look for a new one. The method takes into account both current value and best achievements.

void C_AO_ABHA::ChangingStateForSource (S_ABHA_Agent &agent) { if (agent.cost < avgCost) { agent.pab -= abandonmentRate; if (u.RNDprobab () > agent.pab) { agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateSearch; agent.pab = 0 ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < coords; c++) { agent.direction [c] = u.RNDfromCI (-(rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c]), (rangeMax [c] - rangeMin [c])); } agent.stepSize = initialStepSize; agent.searchCounter = 0 ; } } if (agent.cost > agent.bestCost) { agent.state = S_ABHA_Agent::stateExperienced; agent.pab = 1 ; } }

The CalculateProbabilities method in the C_AO_ABHA class is responsible for calculating the probabilities of different actions for each agent (bee) based on their current values. The method performs the following steps:

1. Initialization of variables:

maxCost is initialized to the minimum possible value to ensure that any agent cost will be greater than this value.

is initialized to the minimum possible value to ensure that any agent cost will be greater than this value. minCost is initialized to a maximum value so that any agent cost can be less than this value.

2. Search for the maximum and minimum costs:

The loop iterates through all agents (bees) in the popSize population.

population. Inside the loop, the current value of the agent is compared with maxCost and minCost updating their values if necessary.

3. Calculating the value range:

costRange represents the difference between the maximum and minimum values, which allows normalizing the probabilities.

4. Calculating probabilities for each agent:

p_si - probability for an agent based on its cost. The higher the cost, the higher the probability (normalized by range).

- probability for an agent based on its cost. The higher the cost, the higher the probability (normalized by range). p_srs - random search probability specified in advance.

- random search probability specified in advance. p_rul - probability of following the dance. This means that the higher the probability of staying at the source, the lower the probability of following the dance.

- probability of following the dance. This means that the higher the probability of staying at the source, the lower the probability of following the dance. p_ab - probability of remaining near the food source equal to the agent's pab.

After this, the sum of all three probabilities is calculated, and each of them is normalized so that the sum of the probabilities is equal to 1. This is done by dividing each probability by the total sum.

The CalculateProbabilities method allows each bee to estimate its chances of performing various actions (random search, following a dance, locating at a source) based on their current cost.

void C_AO_ABHA::CalculateProbabilities () { double maxCost = - DBL_MAX ; double minCost = DBL_MAX ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { if (agents [i].cost > maxCost) maxCost = agents [i].cost; if (agents [i].cost < minCost) minCost = agents [i].cost; } double costRange = maxCost - minCost; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { agents [i].p_si = (maxCost - agents [i].cost) / costRange; agents [i].p_srs = randomSearchProbability; agents [i].p_rul = 1.0 - agents [i].pab; agents [i].p_ab = agents [i].pab; double sum = agents [i].p_srs + agents [i].p_rul + agents [i].p_ab; agents [i].p_srs /= sum; agents [i].p_rul /= sum; agents [i].p_ab /= sum; } }

The CalculateAverageCost method of the C_AO_ABHA class is intended to calculate average cost of all bee agents in the population. This information is necessary for analyzing the state of the population and making decisions within the algorithm. The average cost serves as an indicator of the agents' success and is also used in further calculations.

void C_AO_ABHA::CalculateAverageCost () { double totalCost = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < popSize; i++) { totalCost += agents [i].cost; } avgCost = totalCost / popSize; }





3. Test results

ABHA results:



ABHA|Artificial Bee Hive Algorithm|10.0|10.0|0.1|0.1|0.99|0.5|

=============================

5 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8413125195861497

25 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5422730855489947

500 Hilly's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.2630407626746883

=============================

5 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.8785786358650522

25 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.47779307049664316

500 Forest's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.17181208858518054

=============================

5 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.5092307692307693

25 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.3387692307692307

500 Megacity's; Func runs: 10000; result: 0.1039692307692317

=============================

All score: 4.12678 (45.85%)



We have finished writing the code and conducted a detailed analysis of all ABHA components. Now let's proceed directly to testing the algorithm on test functions and evaluate its efficiency. In the visualization of the algorithm, you can see a fairly strong spread in the test results.



ABHA on the Hilly test function



ABHA on the Forest test function



ABHA on the Megacity test function

Based on the results of the conducted research, the algorithm confidently takes a place in the very middle of the rating table.







Summary



The ABHA algorithm has been extensively tested on various test functions and the results have shown it to be competitive with other swarm intelligence-based algorithms. During these tests, ABHA demonstrated its efficiency and reliability.

The studies highlight the potential of the ABHA algorithm to solve not only traditional optimization problems but also more complex problems, such as multi-objective optimization and constraint problems. However, I expected more impressive results. Regardless, ABHA results are truly unrivaled among swarm algorithms.

In general, the algorithm can be assessed as a set of specific methods and techniques that are applicable to the vast majority of other optimization algorithms. The ability to reproduce results and adapt to different conditions makes this algorithm a promising tool in the field of computational optimization. Thus, ABHA not only expands the horizons of application of optimization algorithms, but also opens up new opportunities for research in the field of artificial intelligence and its practical application.

Figure 1. Color gradation of algorithms according to relevant tests Results greater than or equal to 0.99 are highlighted in white

