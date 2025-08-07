Bomber Corporation EA

Ich präsentiere Ihnen einen Expert Advisor, den ich auf vielfachen Wunsch der Nutzer meiner eigenen Handelsstrategie und meines Indikators „Divergence Bomber“ entwickelt habe.

Detailed installation and setup instructions – link

Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" - link

Ich habe den Expert Advisor „Bomber Corporation“ auf Basis meines eigenen Algorithmus zur Erkennung und zum Handel von MACD-Divergenzen entwickelt. Dieses algorithmische Handelssystem bietet folgende Eigenschaften:

  • Entspricht den Anforderungen von Brokern in den USA, Europa und Asien (funktioniert bei jedem MT5-Broker)
  • Arbeitet ohne Martingale und ohne Nachkaufen (Averaging)
  • Jede Position ist durch einen Stop-Loss abgesichert
  • Arbeitet mit einem breit diversifizierten Multi-Währungs-Portfolio
  • Funktioniert auf den Zeitrahmen H1 und M15
  • Geeignet sowohl für Prop Trading Firmen als auch für privaten Handel
  • Erfordert kein großes Startkapital (Mindestkapital: 200 USD)
  • Erfordert keinen hohen Hebel (mind. 1:30)

    Geplante Updates und Weiterentwicklungen des Expert Advisors „Bomber Corporation“:

    • Einführung eines „H1 Multitrade“-Portfolios (2–3 Trades) basierend auf zusätzlichen Signalen
    • Scalping-Portfolios für M15 mit einem einzelnen Trade
    • Scalping-Portfolios für M15 mit 2–3 Trades basierend auf zusätzlichen Signalen
    • Hinzufügen neuer Handelsinstrumente: Metalle, Kryptowährungen, Indizes
    • Implementierung eines Algorithmus für den Handel mit Pending Orders


    Bewertungen 22
    alpha
    1947
    alpha 2025.09.21 08:46 
     

    Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.

    silvernatan
    66
    silvernatan 2025.09.08 10:31 
     

    very good EA, Ihor's attention is excellent, very patient and professional.

    Jas Singh
    84
    Jas Singh 2025.08.15 07:30 
     

    I have been using the Divergence Bomber indicator for sometime now. It's a very good strategy and has given me consistent profit. There has been times where I had missed trades so when I heard about the EA, I did not hesitate to buy. Backtest has been amazing and on a demo account now has also been in profit. Just gathering some data now on drawdowns and my risk tolerance before I go live. Ihor is extremely relentless in his craft and dedicated. Not only has he put his name on the line he has also put his face. I trust this man. All the best to those who have purchased and if you are considering I suggest you to go for it.

