Bomber Corporation EA

4.42

Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber.

Detailed installation and setup instructions – link

Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" - link

Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che:
  • È conforme alle normative dei broker americani, europei e asiatici (funziona con qualsiasi broker MT5).
  • Funziona senza martingale e senza strategie a griglia/di mediazione.
  • Ogni operazione è protetta da uno stop loss.
  • Negozia un portafoglio multi-valuta molto diversificato.
  • Funziona sui timeframe H1 e M15.
  • È adatto sia per il trading per conto proprio che per i conti personali.
  • Non richiede un grande capitale iniziale (il capitale iniziale minimo è di 200 USD).
  • Non richiede una leva finanziaria elevata (la leva minima è 1:30).
Gli aggiornamenti e gli sviluppi previsti per l'Expert Advisor Bomber Corporation includono:
  • L'aggiunta di un portafoglio multi-operazione H1 (da 2 a 3 operazioni basate su segnali aggiuntivi).
  • Portafogli di scalping per M15 con una singola operazione.
  • Portafogli di scalping per M15 in modalità multi-operazione (da 2 a 3 operazioni con filtri aggiuntivi).
  • L'espansione a nuove classi di attività come metalli, criptovalute e indici.
  • L'implementazione di un algoritmo di trading con ordini pendenti.
Recensioni 19
alpha
1937
alpha 2025.09.21 08:46 
 

Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.

silvernatan
62
silvernatan 2025.09.08 10:31 
 

very good EA, Ihor's attention is excellent, very patient and professional.

Jas Singh
84
Jas Singh 2025.08.15 07:30 
 

I have been using the Divergence Bomber indicator for sometime now. It's a very good strategy and has given me consistent profit. There has been times where I had missed trades so when I heard about the EA, I did not hesitate to buy. Backtest has been amazing and on a demo account now has also been in profit. Just gathering some data now on drawdowns and my risk tolerance before I go live. Ihor is extremely relentless in his craft and dedicated. Not only has he put his name on the line he has also put his face. I trust this man. All the best to those who have purchased and if you are considering I suggest you to go for it.

