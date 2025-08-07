Bomber Corporation EA

3.82

다음은 제가 개발한 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor, EA)입니다. 이 프로그램은 제 고유의 거래 전략 및 인디케이터인 "Divergence Bomber"의 사용자들로부터 받은 수많은 요청에 의해 탄생했습니다.

Detailed installation and setup instructions – link

Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" - link

저는 MACD 다이버전스 탐지 및 거래를 위한 독창적인 알고리즘을 기반으로 “Bomber Corporation”이라는 EA를 개발했습니다. 이 알고리즘 기반 자동매매 시스템은 다음과 같은 특징을 가지고 있습니다:

  • 미국, 유럽, 아시아 브로커의 요구사항을 충족 (모든 MT5 브로커에서 작동)
  • 마틴게일이나 평균매입 전략을 사용하지 않음
  • 각 거래마다 손절매(Stop Loss)로 보호
  • 광범위하게 분산된 다중 통화 포트폴리오에서 작동
  • H1 및 M15 타임프레임에서 작동
  • 프롭 트레이딩 회사와 개인 트레이더 모두에게 적합
  • 큰 초기 자본이 필요 없음 (최소 시작 자본: 200달러)
  • 높은 레버리지가 필요 없음 (최소 레버리지: 1:30)

    “Bomber Corporation” EA의 향후 업데이트 및 개발 계획:

    • 추가 신호를 기반으로 한 “H1 멀티트레이드” 포트폴리오 (2~3개 거래) 추가
    • M15에서 단일 거래를 위한 스캘핑 포트폴리오
    • 추가 신호 기반의 2~3개 거래를 포함한 M15 스캘핑 포트폴리오
    • 새로운 자산 추가: 금속, 암호화폐, 지수
    • 지연 주문(Pending Order) 거래 알고리즘 추가


    리뷰 22
    alpha
    1952
    alpha 2025.09.21 08:46 
     

    Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.

    silvernatan
    66
    silvernatan 2025.09.08 10:31 
     

    very good EA, Ihor's attention is excellent, very patient and professional.

    Jas Singh
    84
    Jas Singh 2025.08.15 07:30 
     

    I have been using the Divergence Bomber indicator for sometime now. It's a very good strategy and has given me consistent profit. There has been times where I had missed trades so when I heard about the EA, I did not hesitate to buy. Backtest has been amazing and on a demo account now has also been in profit. Just gathering some data now on drawdowns and my risk tolerance before I go live. Ihor is extremely relentless in his craft and dedicated. Not only has he put his name on the line he has also put his face. I trust this man. All the best to those who have purchased and if you are considering I suggest you to go for it.

    Lee Wai Chong
    2427
    Lee Wai Chong 2025.12.18 10:11 
     

    not profitable

    Cristóbal Manuel
    434
    Cristóbal Manuel 2025.12.09 15:56 
     

    NOT PROFITABLE, AVOID

    Philipp Hermann
    1553
    Philipp Hermann 2025.10.30 04:28 
     

    Unfortunately, the setfiles provided by the developer are massively over-optimized. Tests outside the optimized timeframe clearly demonstrate this, and the forward test is also predominantly characterized by poor entries and losses. Until we receive setfiles that pass an out-of-sample test or the bot undergoes other improvements, my review will stand. Until then, I will be shutting down the bot.

    alpha
    1952
    alpha 2025.09.21 08:46 
     

    Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.

    Kenneth Law
    610
    Kenneth Law 2025.09.17 22:52 
     

    Run the EA over a month with very bad performance. 30 Days money back guarantee ?

    Ihor Otkydach
    26179
    개발자의 답변 Ihor Otkydach 2025.09.21 17:51
    I don't like this expert's profitability either. So I'm updating it on Monday. All my products turn a profit sooner or later. I'm a developer, not a magician. So wait and you'll be happy!
    Invest3IO
    428
    Invest3IO 2025.09.16 16:59 
     

    Patience ?! ..You have skills and experience , but you have realize that the EA doesn't work as we expect ..Change it to open opposite trades , and we will be in profit !

    Ihor Otkydach
    26179
    개발자의 답변 Ihor Otkydach 2025.09.16 17:28
    How wonderful that we have a professional among us! Bravo! It's not always possible to create a product that makes good money right from the start. But I will continue to refine it.
    silvernatan
    66
    silvernatan 2025.09.08 10:31 
     

    very good EA, Ihor's attention is excellent, very patient and professional.

    Jas Singh
    84
    Jas Singh 2025.08.15 07:30 
     

    I have been using the Divergence Bomber indicator for sometime now. It's a very good strategy and has given me consistent profit. There has been times where I had missed trades so when I heard about the EA, I did not hesitate to buy. Backtest has been amazing and on a demo account now has also been in profit. Just gathering some data now on drawdowns and my risk tolerance before I go live. Ihor is extremely relentless in his craft and dedicated. Not only has he put his name on the line he has also put his face. I trust this man. All the best to those who have purchased and if you are considering I suggest you to go for it.

    Chris Carger
    53
    Chris Carger 2025.08.12 21:50 
     

    so far so good I have only just begun using the Bomber Corporation EA and it has picked up a profitable trade already! This has encouraged me to also look at Ihor's other EA products to better diversify my portfolio as suggested. Looking forward to many more profitable trades. thanks for such a well written and well performing EA.

    Mohammed Fahad A Alkhalifah
    289
    Mohammed Fahad A Alkhalifah 2025.08.12 19:21 
     

    the author bring his best and he keeps brining his best with continually progress and updating , his history talking , not only me thanks Ihor Otkydach

    Sergei Anokhin
    155
    Sergei Anokhin 2025.08.08 06:53 
     

    EA on my favorite system by this author!!! Ihor, my friend, THANK YOU again for your work!!!

    Markus
    588
    Markus 2025.08.08 05:24 
     

    Always satisfied with Ihor! Nothing to complain about.

    Adam Pasfield
    295
    Adam Pasfield 2025.08.07 22:37 
     

    Easy to install, user manual on a video and great support! I use Ihor's other EA's and they have been profitable.

    Joshua Michael Hudson
    789
    Joshua Michael Hudson 2025.08.07 16:08 
     

    Bot just launched and is already swamped with positive reviews. No accident. These are not fools or a payback program from the author. His bots simply make money. And most importantly, when it is time to take a loss, they will, and your account will live to fight another day.

    Ihor Otkydach
    26179
    개발자의 답변 Ihor Otkydach 2025.08.07 16:13
    Hello, friend! Yes, I am trying to create high-quality products that will help all users earn money. Please note that tomorrow I will publish set files for the M15 timeframe, where trading will be active, and then I will work on creating a portfolio for metals and cryptocurrencies. So we only have one way to go — up!
    Michael John Malkinson
    705
    Michael John Malkinson 2025.08.07 15:21 
     

    **updated review** - unfortunately after using since the very day this EA has been released its overall performance has just been poor. its technically in profit, but only just after almost 3 months. For now ive removed it from my platform and instead increased lot sizes of Ihor better EA's

    Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
    450
    Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara 2025.08.07 14:13 
     

    bought without even backtesting, I know Ihor is very reliable and this is one of his masterpiece

    Tarik Pasali
    45
    Tarik Pasali 2025.08.07 13:21 
     

    sixwrite
    147
    sixwrite 2025.08.07 13:12 
     

    Massawe Wewang
    304
    Massawe Wewang 2025.08.07 13:03 
     

    Mateusz Winter
    414
    Mateusz Winter 2025.08.07 13:00 
     

    12
    리뷰 답변