Bomber Corporation EA
- Experts
- Ihor Otkydach
- 버전: 2.1
- 업데이트됨: 22 9월 2025
- 활성화: 10
다음은 제가 개발한 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(Expert Advisor, EA)입니다. 이 프로그램은 제 고유의 거래 전략 및 인디케이터인 "Divergence Bomber"의 사용자들로부터 받은 수많은 요청에 의해 탄생했습니다.
저는 MACD 다이버전스 탐지 및 거래를 위한 독창적인 알고리즘을 기반으로 “Bomber Corporation”이라는 EA를 개발했습니다. 이 알고리즘 기반 자동매매 시스템은 다음과 같은 특징을 가지고 있습니다:
- 미국, 유럽, 아시아 브로커의 요구사항을 충족 (모든 MT5 브로커에서 작동)
- 마틴게일이나 평균매입 전략을 사용하지 않음
- 각 거래마다 손절매(Stop Loss)로 보호
- 광범위하게 분산된 다중 통화 포트폴리오에서 작동
- H1 및 M15 타임프레임에서 작동
- 프롭 트레이딩 회사와 개인 트레이더 모두에게 적합
- 큰 초기 자본이 필요 없음 (최소 시작 자본: 200달러)
- 높은 레버리지가 필요 없음 (최소 레버리지: 1:30)
“Bomber Corporation” EA의 향후 업데이트 및 개발 계획:
- 추가 신호를 기반으로 한 “H1 멀티트레이드” 포트폴리오 (2~3개 거래) 추가
- M15에서 단일 거래를 위한 스캘핑 포트폴리오
- 추가 신호 기반의 2~3개 거래를 포함한 M15 스캘핑 포트폴리오
- 새로운 자산 추가: 금속, 암호화폐, 지수
- 지연 주문(Pending Order) 거래 알고리즘 추가
Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.