Bomber Corporation EA
- 专家
- Ihor Otkydach
- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 22 九月 2025
- 激活: 10
我很高興向您介紹這款根據眾多使用者對我原創交易策略與指標 Divergence Bomber 的需求而開發的智能交易系統（Expert Advisor）。
我開發的智能交易系統 “Bomber Corporation” 是基於我原創的 MACD 背離識別與交易演算法。這是一套全自動化的交易系統，具備以下特點：
- 符合美國、歐洲和亞洲經紀商的規定（適用於任何 MT5 經紀商）
- 無使用馬丁格爾策略，亦無加倉/均倉模式
- 每筆交易皆設有止損保護
- 操作多樣化的多貨幣投資組合
- 支援 H1 和 M15 時間週期
- 適用於 prop firm 資金帳戶與個人帳戶交易
- 不需高額起始資金（最低起始資本為 200 美元）
- 不需高槓桿（最低槓桿為 1:30）
未來 Bomber Corporation 智能交易系統的更新與開發計畫包括：
- 增加 H1 多單交易投資組合（根據額外信號開啟 2 至 3 筆交易）
- 建立 M15 單單交易的剝頭皮投資組合
- 建立 M15 多單剝頭皮交易組合（根據額外信號開啟 2 至 3 筆交易）
- 擴展至新資產類別：貴金屬、加密貨幣與股指
- 增加掛單（Pending Orders）交易演算法
Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.