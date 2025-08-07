Bomber Corporation EA

3.82

我很高興向您介紹這款根據眾多使用者對我原創交易策略與指標 Divergence Bomber 的需求而開發的智能交易系統（Expert Advisor）。

Detailed installation and setup instructions – link

Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" - link

我開發的智能交易系統 “Bomber Corporation” 是基於我原創的 MACD 背離識別與交易演算法。這是一套全自動化的交易系統，具備以下特點：

  • 符合美國、歐洲和亞洲經紀商的規定（適用於任何 MT5 經紀商）
  • 無使用馬丁格爾策略，亦無加倉/均倉模式
  • 每筆交易皆設有止損保護
  • 操作多樣化的多貨幣投資組合
  • 支援 H1 和 M15 時間週期
  • 適用於 prop firm 資金帳戶與個人帳戶交易
  • 不需高額起始資金（最低起始資本為 200 美元）
  • 不需高槓桿（最低槓桿為 1:30）

    未來 Bomber Corporation 智能交易系統的更新與開發計畫包括：

    • 增加 H1 多單交易投資組合（根據額外信號開啟 2 至 3 筆交易）
    • 建立 M15 單單交易的剝頭皮投資組合
    • 建立 M15 多單剝頭皮交易組合（根據額外信號開啟 2 至 3 筆交易）
    • 擴展至新資產類別：貴金屬、加密貨幣與股指
    • 增加掛單（Pending Orders）交易演算法


    评分 22
    alpha
    1947
    alpha 2025.09.21 08:46 
     

    Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.

    silvernatan
    66
    silvernatan 2025.09.08 10:31 
     

    very good EA, Ihor's attention is excellent, very patient and professional.

    Jas Singh
    84
    Jas Singh 2025.08.15 07:30 
     

    I have been using the Divergence Bomber indicator for sometime now. It's a very good strategy and has given me consistent profit. There has been times where I had missed trades so when I heard about the EA, I did not hesitate to buy. Backtest has been amazing and on a demo account now has also been in profit. Just gathering some data now on drawdowns and my risk tolerance before I go live. Ihor is extremely relentless in his craft and dedicated. Not only has he put his name on the line he has also put his face. I trust this man. All the best to those who have purchased and if you are considering I suggest you to go for it.

    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.2 (5)
    专家
    真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
    One Man Army
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (7)
    专家
    無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週期：M15 交易資產：17 個貨幣對 建議槓桿：任何（從 1:30 起） 最低啟動資金：500 美元 One Man Army 開發路線圖 在發布後的幾個月內，我計劃將 One Man
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    指标
    购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    指标
    向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.63 (67)
    专家
    给大家带来一款狠角色EA，基于我的手动交易系统 Algo Pumping 打造。我狠狠打磨了这套策略，加了很多实用干货、滤网和黑科技，现在正式上线这款交易机器人，它可以： 按照高级版Algo Pumping Swing Trading算法操盘， 自动挂好Stop Loss止损，护住你的资金池， 无论是Prop Firm挑战赛，还是自己玩实盘，都能轻松搞定， 不搞马丁、不暴力加仓，操作稳得一批， 主打M15周期（后续会开放H1和H4哦）， 一次性管理15个货币对：AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、CADCHF、EURGBP、EURNZD、EURUSD、GBPAUD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、GBPUSD、NZDUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF， 不玩突破流（不追单，不挨打）， 对服务器延迟和执行速度要求不高，小账户一样能跑得飞起， 最低入场资金只需200美金起步， 支持各种杠杆：1:30、1:50、1:100、1:200、1:500、甚至1:1000，想怎么玩就怎么玩。 在 AUDCAD M15 上進行測試的預設設定 即時訊號 「Swing Master Inc
    Scalper Investor
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.72 (18)
    专家
    各位交易员，大家好！ 如果您正在寻找一款不是随便开单、而是有逻辑、有策略、注重风控的智能交易系统（EA），那么请关注 Scalper Investor EA。这是一款多货币对交易机器人，目前已全面支持逆转交易策略，未来还将免费升级添加趋势策略模块，功能持续进化！ 已上线：逆转交易策略（反转系统） Scalper Investor EA 当前运行的是基于 Keltner 通道 的逆转系统。当价格进入通道后，EA 结合多个过滤条件识别潜在反转机会，精准进场。 我们不是“盲目追单”，每一笔交易都基于多维度市场逻辑与严格的入场判断。主要过滤机制包括：波动率控制, 趋势过滤, 反转强度判断, 点差过滤, 滑点控制, 避开跳空与市场低流动时段（如换日时间） 注意：在策略測試器中預設使用 M15 EURNZD Live signal on H1 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309354?source=Site+Profile+Seller Live signal on M15 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23110
    Algo Pumping
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.75 (20)
    指标
    PUMPING STATION – 您的专属“全包式”交易策略 我们为您推出PUMPING STATION —— 一款革命性的外汇指标，它将使您的交易变得更加有趣且高效。这不仅仅是一个辅助工具，而是一套完整的交易系统，具备强大的算法，帮助您开始更加稳定的交易。 购买本产品，您将免费获得： 专属设置文件：用于自动配置，实现最大化性能。 逐步视频教程：学习如何使用PUMPING STATION策略进行交易。 Pumping Utility：专为PUMPING STATION打造的半自动交易机器人，让交易变得更加方便和简单。 购买后请立即联系我，我将为您提供所有额外资源的访问权限。 PUMPING STATION如何工作： 趋势监控：能够即时识别市场趋势方向。趋势是您最好的朋友。 进场信号：图表上的箭头会提示您何时进场以及交易方向。 明确的交易目标：指标会自动识别最佳的平仓时机。 回调交易：内置的基于布林带的价格通道可检测修正结束并发出新趋势开始的信号。 效率分析：如果当前设置效果较差，系统会自动提示。只需调整PUMPING STATION，即可获得最佳性能。 交易資產：我推薦我親自測試過的
    Algo Pumping MT4
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.69 (16)
    指标
    PUMPING STATION – 您的专属“全包式”交易策略 我们为您推出PUMPING STATION —— 一款革命性的外汇指标，它将使您的交易变得更加有趣且高效。这不仅仅是一个辅助工具，而是一套完整的交易系统，具备强大的算法，帮助您开始更加稳定的交易。 购买本产品，您将免费获得： 专属设置文件：用于自动配置，实现最大化性能。 逐步视频教程：学习如何使用PUMPING STATION策略进行交易。 Pumping Utility：专为PUMPING STATION打造的半自动交易机器人，让交易变得更加方便和简单。 购买后请立即联系我，我将为您提供所有额外资源的访问权限。 PUMPING STATION如何工作： 趋势监控：能够即时识别市场趋势方向。趋势是您最好的朋友。 进场信号：图表上的箭头会提示您何时进场以及交易方向。 明确的交易目标：指标会自动识别最佳的平仓时机。 回调交易：内置的基于布林带的价格通道可检测修正结束并发出新趋势开始的信号。 效率分析：如果当前设置效果较差，系统会自动提示。只需调整PUMPING STATION，即可获得最佳性能。 功能强大： 推送和邮件通知：即
    Grabber System
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    指标
    向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易类型：波段交易（反转系统）
    Enslaver
    Ihor Otkydach
    3.6 (5)
    专家
    剩餘 6 份，售價 999 美元 下次售價 499 美元 安装和设置说明请查看这里 –  https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/763480 为什么我喜欢Enslaver EA，也许你也会喜欢？ 每一笔交易都设置了止损保护 可以用于Prop Firm（资金管理公司）交易 EA不会等到止损才平仓，而是在价格回归均线时就会退出，无论是盈利还是亏损 这是一款多货币EA（支持8个货币对），即使一个货币对处于亏损，另一个可能处于盈利状态 不依赖点差大小 不依赖订单执行速度 启动资金要求不高（200美元就可以开始） 不需要高杠杆 这个EA适用于任何经纪商，无论是美国、欧洲还是亚洲，完全符合FIFO等严格监管要求 适用于对冲账户和净值账户 Enslaver EA简介： Enslaver EA是一款基于“均值回归策略”的多货币剥头皮智能交易系统。它结合了自定义技术指标和标准指标进行市场分析。EA内置了多种资金管理模式： 单单交易模式 – 最安全的交易方式 多单交易模式 – 采用轻度加仓策略以提升盈利能力和资金灵活性 Enslaver EA交易表现监控（信号）： “单单交
    Lee Wai Chong
    2402
    Lee Wai Chong 2025.12.18 10:11 
     

    not profitable

    Cristóbal Manuel
    434
    Cristóbal Manuel 2025.12.09 15:56 
     

    NOT PROFITABLE, AVOID

    Philipp Hermann
    1538
    Philipp Hermann 2025.10.30 04:28 
     

    Unfortunately, the setfiles provided by the developer are massively over-optimized. Tests outside the optimized timeframe clearly demonstrate this, and the forward test is also predominantly characterized by poor entries and losses. Until we receive setfiles that pass an out-of-sample test or the bot undergoes other improvements, my review will stand. Until then, I will be shutting down the bot.

    Kenneth Law
    605
    Kenneth Law 2025.09.17 22:52 
     

    Run the EA over a month with very bad performance. 30 Days money back guarantee ?

    Ihor Otkydach
    26064
    来自开发人员的回复 Ihor Otkydach 2025.09.21 17:51
    I don't like this expert's profitability either. So I'm updating it on Monday. All my products turn a profit sooner or later. I'm a developer, not a magician. So wait and you'll be happy!
    Invest3IO
    423
    Invest3IO 2025.09.16 16:59 
     

    Patience ?! ..You have skills and experience , but you have realize that the EA doesn't work as we expect ..Change it to open opposite trades , and we will be in profit !

    Ihor Otkydach
    26064
    来自开发人员的回复 Ihor Otkydach 2025.09.16 17:28
    How wonderful that we have a professional among us! Bravo! It's not always possible to create a product that makes good money right from the start. But I will continue to refine it.
    Chris Carger
    53
    Chris Carger 2025.08.12 21:50 
     

    so far so good I have only just begun using the Bomber Corporation EA and it has picked up a profitable trade already! This has encouraged me to also look at Ihor's other EA products to better diversify my portfolio as suggested. Looking forward to many more profitable trades. thanks for such a well written and well performing EA.

    Mohammed Fahad A Alkhalifah
    289
    Mohammed Fahad A Alkhalifah 2025.08.12 19:21 
     

    the author bring his best and he keeps brining his best with continually progress and updating , his history talking , not only me thanks Ihor Otkydach

    Sergei Anokhin
    155
    Sergei Anokhin 2025.08.08 06:53 
     

    EA on my favorite system by this author!!! Ihor, my friend, THANK YOU again for your work!!!

    Markus
    588
    Markus 2025.08.08 05:24 
     

    Always satisfied with Ihor! Nothing to complain about.

    Adam Pasfield
    295
    Adam Pasfield 2025.08.07 22:37 
     

    Easy to install, user manual on a video and great support! I use Ihor's other EA's and they have been profitable.

    Joshua Michael Hudson
    789
    Joshua Michael Hudson 2025.08.07 16:08 
     

    Bot just launched and is already swamped with positive reviews. No accident. These are not fools or a payback program from the author. His bots simply make money. And most importantly, when it is time to take a loss, they will, and your account will live to fight another day.

    Ihor Otkydach
    26064
    来自开发人员的回复 Ihor Otkydach 2025.08.07 16:13
    Hello, friend! Yes, I am trying to create high-quality products that will help all users earn money. Please note that tomorrow I will publish set files for the M15 timeframe, where trading will be active, and then I will work on creating a portfolio for metals and cryptocurrencies. So we only have one way to go — up!
    Michael John Malkinson
    700
    Michael John Malkinson 2025.08.07 15:21 
     

    **updated review** - unfortunately after using since the very day this EA has been released its overall performance has just been poor. its technically in profit, but only just after almost 3 months. For now ive removed it from my platform and instead increased lot sizes of Ihor better EA's

    Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
    429
    Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara 2025.08.07 14:13 
     

    bought without even backtesting, I know Ihor is very reliable and this is one of his masterpiece

    Tarik Pasali
    45
    Tarik Pasali 2025.08.07 13:21 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    sixwrite
    147
    sixwrite 2025.08.07 13:12 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    Massawe Wewang
    298
    Massawe Wewang 2025.08.07 13:03 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

    Mateusz Winter
    409
    Mateusz Winter 2025.08.07 13:00 
     

    用户没有留下任何评级信息

