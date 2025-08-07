Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
私のオリジナルの取引戦略・インジケーター「Divergence Bomber」のユーザーからの多数のリクエストに応え、エキスパートアドバイザーを開発しました。
私は、MACDのダイバージェンスを検出し取引する独自のアルゴリズムをベースにして、自動売買システム「Bomber Corporation」を開発しました。このアルゴリズムトレーディングシステムは次の特徴を持ちます：
- アメリカ、ヨーロッパ、アジアのブローカー要件に対応（すべてのMT5ブローカーで稼働可能）
- マーチンゲールやナンピンを使用しない
- 各トレードはストップロス注文で保護されている
- 幅広く分散されたマルチカレンシーポートフォリオで稼働
- H1およびM15のタイムフレームで動作
- Propファームや個人トレーディングの両方に適している
- 大きな初期資金は不要（最低推奨資金：200 USD）
- 高いレバレッジも不要（最低レバレッジ：1:30）
「Bomber Corporation」エキスパートアドバイザーの今後のアップデートと発展：
- 追加シグナルに基づく「H1マルチトレード」ポートフォリオの導入（2〜3ポジション）
- M15単一ポジション用スキャルピングポートフォリオ
- 追加シグナルに基づくM15マルチトレード（2〜3ポジション）用スキャルピングポートフォリオ
- 新しい取引対象の追加：金属、暗号資産、株価指数
- 指値注文による取引アルゴリズムの実装
Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.