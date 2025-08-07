Bomber Corporation EA

4.42

Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum.

Detailed installation and setup instructions – link

Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" - link

Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir:
  • ABD, Avrupa ve Asya brokerlerinin düzenlemelerine uygundur (herhangi bir MT5 brokerı ile çalışır).
  • Martingale ve grid/ortalama stratejileri olmadan çalışır.
  • Her işlem bir stop loss ile korunur.
  • Çok çeşitli, çeşitlendirilmiş bir çoklu para birimi portföyü ile işlem yapar.
  • H1 ve M15 zaman dilimlerinde çalışır.
  • Hem özel firma işlemleri hem de kişisel hesaplar için uygundur.
  • Büyük başlangıç sermayesi gerektirmez (minimum başlangıç sermayesi 200 USD'dir).
  • Yüksek kaldıraç gerektirmez (minimum kaldıraç 1:30'dur).
Bomber Corporation Expert Advisor'ın planlanan güncellemeleri ve geliştirmeleri şunları içerir:
  • H1 çoklu işlem portföyü eklenmesi (ek sinyallere dayalı 2 ila 3 işlem).
  • Tek bir işlemle M15 için scalping portföyleri.
  • Çoklu işlem modunda M15 için scalping portföyleri (ek filtrelerle 2 ila 3 işlem).
  • Metaller, kripto paralar ve endeksler gibi yeni varlık sınıflarına genişleme.
  • Bekleyen emir işlem algoritmasının uygulanması.
İncelemeler
alpha
1937
alpha 2025.09.21 08:46 
 

Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.

silvernatan
62
silvernatan 2025.09.08 10:31 
 

very good EA, Ihor's attention is excellent, very patient and professional.

Jas Singh
84
Jas Singh 2025.08.15 07:30 
 

I have been using the Divergence Bomber indicator for sometime now. It's a very good strategy and has given me consistent profit. There has been times where I had missed trades so when I heard about the EA, I did not hesitate to buy. Backtest has been amazing and on a demo account now has also been in profit. Just gathering some data now on drawdowns and my risk tolerance before I go live. Ihor is extremely relentless in his craft and dedicated. Not only has he put his name on the line he has also put his face. I trust this man. All the best to those who have purchased and if you are considering I suggest you to go for it.

Filtrele:
İncelemeye yanıt