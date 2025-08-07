Bomber Corporation EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ihor Otkydach
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum.
- ABD, Avrupa ve Asya brokerlerinin düzenlemelerine uygundur (herhangi bir MT5 brokerı ile çalışır).
- Martingale ve grid/ortalama stratejileri olmadan çalışır.
- Her işlem bir stop loss ile korunur.
- Çok çeşitli, çeşitlendirilmiş bir çoklu para birimi portföyü ile işlem yapar.
- H1 ve M15 zaman dilimlerinde çalışır.
- Hem özel firma işlemleri hem de kişisel hesaplar için uygundur.
- Büyük başlangıç sermayesi gerektirmez (minimum başlangıç sermayesi 200 USD'dir).
- Yüksek kaldıraç gerektirmez (minimum kaldıraç 1:30'dur).
- H1 çoklu işlem portföyü eklenmesi (ek sinyallere dayalı 2 ila 3 işlem).
- Tek bir işlemle M15 için scalping portföyleri.
- Çoklu işlem modunda M15 için scalping portföyleri (ek filtrelerle 2 ila 3 işlem).
- Metaller, kripto paralar ve endeksler gibi yeni varlık sınıflarına genişleme.
- Bekleyen emir işlem algoritmasının uygulanması.
Bomber Corporation EA has been an excellent addition to my trading arsenal. What sets it apart is not only the long-term consistency and safe trading principles, but also the developer’s genuine dedication and continuous contribution to the community. It’s clear that this EA is built with traders’ long-term success in mind. Although the growth may be slow at times, it is steady — and that’s exactly what makes it trustworthy. No reckless risks, no dangerous drawdowns — just disciplined, sustainable progress. Over time, this kind of consistency matters far more than quick wins that never last. What I appreciate most is the encouragement factor: this EA gives me confidence to stay patient and disciplined, knowing that steady growth is the real path to lasting success. The developer’s passion and support for the trading community make the journey even more motivating. If you value safety, long-term consistency, and a system you can actually trust, Bomber Corporation EA is the way to go. i genuinely highly recommend, no doubt at all. Keep up the good work Ihor, and i sincerely thank you for your relentless contribution to this community.