Bomber Corporation EA

TerminatorCrash Profxtwins (Pty) LTD Uzman Danışmanlar

The Terminator Crash Robot is a fully automated trading robot. It is specially designed for trading the Boom and Crash Indexes. The Robot Only Opens buy trades. It buys the Crash. It Buys the Boom index. The best timeframe to use the robot is the 1m. The user can put from 1 up to n trades at a time, you can decide the amount of pips you are willing to risk in the settings. The expert advisor runs on deriv only. You are advised to risk only the amout you want are willing to risk,as trading is hi