Ziu 948 NY Gold Expert Advisor

Ziu Institutional is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1-minute timeframe. It performs a single daily evaluation at 9:48 New York time and manages the position with partial Take Profit closes, break-even, protective trailing and forced close at the end of the NY session.

The decision engine combines several market structure scenarios computed at 9:47 NY: London range sweeps, Fibonacci levels across macro, micro and session ranges, Fair Value Gaps on H4, H1 and M5, prior H1 and H4 candles, and structural patterns on M5. The selected scenario determines direction, entry price and structural stop loss.

Operational behavior

The system evaluates the market once a day at 9:48 New York time and opens a single position.

Optionally, a second entry can be enabled at 10:03 New York time (with execution no later than 10:10 NY). This second entry is disabled by default and must be activated by the operator through an input parameter. When enabled, it acts as a recovery entry after the main 9:48 trade was skipped or closed at Stop Loss without hitting TP1. When disabled, the EA operates a single trade per day. Maximum two operations per day when the second entry is enabled.

. No overnight risk: any open position is force-closed before 16:00 New York time.

The EA automatically detects the broker server offset and whether it applies Daylight Saving Time by analyzing the price history. It works without manual configuration on any broker offering XAUUSD with MetaTrader 5, regardless of whether the server operates on fixed GMT or applies DST.

Risk and lot management

The lot can be calculated in three ways: fixed lot, fixed dollars per trade, or percent of account balance per trade. In risk modes, the lot adapts to the day's structural stop loss, keeping the target risk constant. A configurable maximum lot cap is enforced.

Take Profits, break-even and trailing

Up to four Take Profits can be configured. Each TP is defined by a close percentage of the lot and an R-multiple over the SL. Default configuration: two TPs at 50 and 50 percent, with TP1 at 1R and TP2 at 2R. Break-even moves the SL to the entry price when TP1 is hit. Protective trailing moves the SL to TP1 when price advances a configurable percentage of the segment between TP1 and the last active TP. Every SL adjustment is synchronized with the broker immediately.

Automatic checks and safety

Before every entry, the EA verifies available free margin, SL distance relative to the broker's stops level, and lot validity within the symbol's volume limits. If an external close by the broker is detected, the internal state is updated automatically. If inputs are inconsistent (for example TP percentages that do not add up to 100 or zero risk), the EA pauses and displays a message on the chart until the operator corrects the values. If MetaTrader opens after 9:47 New York time, the EA does not trade that day to prevent entries outside the validated setup.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform. Hedging or netting account. XAUUSD symbol on the 1-minute timeframe. Broker that allows a stop loss of at least 100 pips on XAUUSD. Recommended minimum balance 200 USD to start with 1 percent risk, or 500 to 1000 USD for greater flexibility. 24/5 VPS strongly recommended.

Recommended account type

Low-spread accounts of the ECN or Raw Spread type are recommended. Feed quality and spread during the operating window can affect live trading results.

Configuration by account size

For accounts of 200 to 500 USD, mode 2 (percent of balance) with 1 percent risk is suggested. For accounts of 500 to 2000 USD, mode 2 with risk between 1 and 2 percent. For accounts larger than 2000 USD, mode 2 with risk between 1 and 3 percent, or mode 1 with a fixed dollar amount per trade.

Input parameters. Operational

Use Magic Number. Enables the EA's magic tag on orders. Default true. Recommended to always leave true.

Magic Number. Unique EA identifier. Default 948948. Change only if you run more than one instance on the same account.

Input parameters. Time / Broker

Server-GMT offset (hours). Difference between the broker's server clock and GMT in hours. Default -99, which activates the automatic detection of the offset by analyzing the price history. Works both in live trading and in the Strategy Tester. Change manually only if you need to force a specific offset.

Server applies DST. Indicates whether the broker's server applies European Daylight Saving Time. Default true. In autodetect mode this value is determined automatically and this input acts as a manual override.

Late start tolerance (min). Tolerance in minutes if MetaTrader opens after 9:47 NY. Default 0. Increase to 1 or 2 to forgive brief connection dropouts.

Input parameters. Risk / Sizing

Mode. Sizing mode. 0 fixed lot, 1 dollars per trade, 2 percent of balance. Default 0.

percent of balance. Percent of balance to risk per trade in mode 2. Default 1. Example: with balance 1000 USD and an SL of 200 pips, the calculated lot is 0.05.

dollars to risk. Fixed dollar amount per trade in mode 1. Default 200. Example: with risk 200 USD and SL of 200 pips, the lot is 1.00.

position units total. Number of units in mode 0 (fixed lot). Default 10. Example: 10 units at 0.01 lot per unit equals 0.10 lot.

lot per unit. Size of each unit in MT5 lots. Default 0.01.

Safety cap maximum lot. Absolute lot ceiling per trade. Default 5.0.

Input parameters. Take Profits

Active TPs. Number of active TPs between 1 and 4. Default 2.

Percent to close at TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4. Percentage of the lot to close at each TP. Active percentages must add up to 100. Default values 50 at TP1 and 50 at TP2.

After hitting TP1, percent of TP1 to last TP. Once TP1 is hit, when price advances this percentage of the segment between TP1 and the last active TP, the SL moves to TP1. Default 70. Example with TP1 at 4020 and TP2 at 4040: the SL moves to 4020 when price reaches 4034.

Input parameters. Second entry (10:03 NY)



Enable second entry (10:03 NY). Enables or disables the optional second daily entry at 10:03 New York time. Default false, disabled. When disabled, the EA operates a single trade per day at 9:48 NY, which is the safer configuration with lower drawdown profile. When enabled, the EA may take a second entry at 10:03 NY if the main 9:48 trade was skipped, or if it closed at Stop Loss without first reaching TP1. Enabling this option means the operator accepts the risk profile of up to two trades on the same day.

Input parameters. Break-even

BE. Break-even mode. 0 disabled, 1 move SL to entry when TP1 is hit, 2 move SL to entry after X pips of profit. Default 1.

Pips in favor to move BE. Pips of profit that trigger break-even in mode 2. Default 150.

Input parameters. End of Day close (NY)

Close the position before NY end. Enable forced close before the end of the NY session. Default true. Recommended to keep enabled.

Minutes before 16:00 NY. Minutes before 16:00 NY at which the close runs. Default 10, equivalent to closing at 15:50 NY.

Input parameters. Structural SL / TP

Minimum SL pips. Minimum allowed stop loss in pips. Default 100.

Maximum SL pips. Maximum allowed stop loss in pips. Default 200.

Long SL pips. Extended stop loss for setups that justify a wider distance. Default 220.

TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4 = N x R. Position of each TP as a multiple of R, where R is the SL distance. Default values 1, 2, 3 and 4. Example: with entry at 4000 and SL at 3980, R is 20. TP1 is at 4020, TP2 at 4040, TP3 at 4060 and TP4 at 4080.

How to verify the version

When loading the EA on a chart, the Experts tab of the MetaTrader 5 client will show a line confirming the current version and build. Additionally, the EA will display the result of the automatic detection of the server timezone.

Support

For technical support, please use the private messaging system available on this page. After your purchase, send a private message on this page to receive the detailed inputs manual in PDF format and the configuration instructions.