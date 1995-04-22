GoldGrid MT5

No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery

GoldGrid EA — Smart Gold Trading Built for Structure, Discipline, and Precision

GoldGrid EA is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. It is built for traders who want a structured gold trading system that can analyze market movement, identify high-probability conditions, and manage trades automatically with consistency and discipline.

GoldGrid is not just another ordinary grid robot. It is a smart gold trading engine designed around controlled entries, adaptive trade management, market structure, and calculated risk exposure.

Its main focus is simple:

To trade gold with discipline.
To follow structured market logic.
To manage positions intelligently.
To pursue long-term consistency without emotional decisions.


Special launch pricing available. The price may increase as more licenses are sold.

Why GoldGrid EA Stands Out

GoldGrid EA was created for traders who understand that successful automated trading is not about random entries, overtrading, or gambling with lot sizes. It is about patience, control, and allowing a tested system to work under the right market conditions.

GoldGrid combines several important trading principles into one automated system:

Adaptive gold grid logic
GoldGrid uses a structured grid-style approach, but with controlled trade spacing and intelligent position handling. It is designed to build positions only when the market conditions support the setup.

XAUUSD-focused strategy
Gold behaves differently from normal currency pairs. GoldGrid is developed specifically around gold’s volatility, momentum, pullbacks, trend behavior, and price expansion.

Smart trade management
The EA manages entries, exits, position exposure, and trade sequences automatically. Its goal is to reduce emotional interference and maintain disciplined execution.

Risk-aware automation
GoldGrid is designed with risk control in mind. It uses structured trade management instead of reckless high-frequency entries. It is built to avoid unnecessary exposure and to protect the account as much as possible within the selected risk level.

Multi-condition market filtering
GoldGrid does not need to trade every minute or every candle. It waits for suitable market behavior before entering, helping avoid poor-quality trades during unclear or unstable conditions.

Flexible setup options
Different users have different account sizes, brokers, and risk preferences. GoldGrid can be configured using recommended settings depending on your broker conditions and preferred risk level.


How GoldGrid EA Works

GoldGrid EA is designed to make automated gold trading simple for the user while keeping the trading logic disciplined in the background.

Attach it to your XAUUSD chart, load the recommended settings, confirm your broker conditions, and allow the EA to manage the trading process.

GoldGrid monitors price behavior, volatility, direction, trade spacing, floating exposure, and position management. When conditions match its internal logic, it enters the market and manages the trade sequence automatically.

It is built for traders who want automation without needing to sit in front of the screen all day.

GoldGrid does not rely on panic entries.
GoldGrid does not trade blindly.
GoldGrid does not need constant manual intervention.

It waits for its conditions, enters with structure, and manages trades according to its logic.


Key Features

Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor
Designed specifically for XAUUSD
Adaptive grid-style trade management
Smart position handling
Structured entry and exit logic
Works with recommended broker set files
Suitable for VPS 24/5 operation
Designed for hedging accounts
Risk-level customization
Built for traders who prefer consistency and discipline


Recommended Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Account type: Hedging account
Broker type: ECN, RAW, or low-spread broker recommended
Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500
Minimum deposit: $500
Recommended deposit: $1,000 or more
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 operation
Gold pricing: Best used with brokers that offer stable XAUUSD execution and low spreads

Recommended Brokers

GoldGrid EA works best with brokers that offer:

Low spreads
Fast execution
Stable gold pricing
ECN / RAW / Zero spread account types
Low slippage
Reliable MT5 servers

Before using the EA live, always test it on a demo account with your broker’s trading conditions.

Who GoldGrid EA Is For

GoldGrid EA is suitable for traders who:

Want automated XAUUSD trading
Prefer structured trade management
Understand that patience is part of trading
Want to reduce emotional decisions
Use VPS-based trading
Prefer a system that focuses on quality execution
Know that high returns always come with risk

GoldGrid is not for traders looking for instant riches or unrealistic overnight results. It is a trading tool, not a magic button. It must be used with proper risk settings, suitable capital, and responsible expectations.

Important Notes

GoldGrid EA may not trade every day. This is normal. The system is designed to wait for suitable conditions rather than forcing trades in poor market environments.

Some days may have no trades. Other days may have more activity depending on volatility, trend behavior, and gold market movement.

For best results, follow the recommended setup and avoid changing settings randomly without testing.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, CFDs, and leveraged products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Past performance, backtest results, or live trading history do not guarantee future results.

GoldGrid EA is an automated trading tool, but no Expert Advisor can remove market risk completely. Always trade responsibly, use proper lot sizes, test on a demo account first, and only trade with funds you can afford to risk.

GoldGrid EA focuses on disciplined gold trading, structured automation, and smart trade management — but the final responsibility for account risk remains with the trader.


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4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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TradeConsole
Musera Isaac
5 (1)
实用工具
TradeConsole — On-Chart Trading Dashboard with Smart Alerts TradeConsole is a lightweight on-chart utility designed to help traders keep essential market context in one place. It combines session tracking, an upcoming economic news panel, a currency strength view, a quick technical bias summary, trade statistics, and one-click control tools. The purpose of the dashboard is to improve chart awareness, reduce screen clutter, and support faster decision-making during live trading. Main Features On
FREE
BlueNation FX MT5
Musera Isaac
专家
B lueNation is a n agile grid adviser with spec ific entry points that provide a statistical advantage, based on price action and market movement patterns. BlueNation is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest it Now! Be Patient! It does not use stop loss , but contrary a ll trades are closed by either take profit or trailing stop. There are provisions for semiautomatic trading using buttons by which one is at liberty to block the operation of one or both trade directions
Snipper Pro
Musera Isaac
专家
Snipper Pro MT5 Snipper Pro  MT5 is a unique trading robot that has been in development for many years now. It uses very advanced algorithms and has numerous built control algorithms. Snipper gives few but accurate trades, with very high accuracy. It uses standard indicators of mt5 platform(Moving Average, BB), EA has a Take Profit and a Stop Loss, There are no dangerous methods of traiding such as Martingale, Grid etc. It works  perfectly on EURUSD pair. Snipper has been put in test for more th
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