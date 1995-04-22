Kings Blade

👑 King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine

King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard.

✨ Key Features and Advantages

🛡️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stopped out by random market noise! The system does not trail the Stop Loss aggressively close to the current price. Instead, it deploys a "staircase" safety net, locking in profits only when the price perfectly hits the opening price of the next step. This keeps the portfolio safe while giving the graph plenty of room to breathe and grow.

🧹 Hard Recovery Clear (Basket Close): When the market goes against you and recovery trades (grid) are opened, the system shifts its focus to survival. As soon as the total floating profit of the recovery basket reaches your predefined money target ($), the system immediately pulls the plug—closing all active orders and deleting pending ones to clear the board and wait for a safer entry point.

🚀 Pyramid Profit Maximizer: If the initial trade goes your way, the system places pending orders ahead of the price to multiply profits along the trend. It includes an independent trailing stop for these pyramid trades to squeeze out maximum profit in a single run without risking the original capital.

🎯 Precision Entry Filters: Combines the EMA to determine the main trend direction and Bollinger Bands (BB) to identify high-momentum breakouts. It also includes built-in protective filters against widened spreads and high-impact news events (News Filter).

📱 Pro Telegram Notifications: Get proactive portfolio updates every 15 minutes, instant alerts when a profit basket is secured, and a daily summary (Drawdown and Cumulative Profit) precisely at 18:00 (Thai Time). The alerts are formatted with emojis for a professional trading vibe.

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

The system allows users to flexibly adjust settings to match their trading style and capital size. The inputs are categorized as follows: