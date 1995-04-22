CyberTrade TradeStation PRO Muti Asset Edition

  • 专家
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor 在  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • 泰国
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • 版本: 159.99
  • 更新: 4 八月 2026
  • 激活: 5

CyberTrade TradeStation PRO (Manual Edition)

Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5

CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and Futures (TFEX).

🚀 Key Flagship Features

  • Interactive Visual Trade Planner: Activate any pending order mode (Buy/Sell Limit or Stop) to instantly project a 3-line matrix (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) onto your live chart. Drag the Entry line freely; SL and TP lines will dynamically adjust based on your predefined parameters.

  • Real-Time Cash Value Calculation: No more guessing your risk. The panel automatically calculates and prints your exact potential profit and loss in USD (cash value) directly on top of the SL and TP lines in real-time, completely factored by your contract size, tick value, and current lot size.

  • Dual-Input Price Engine: You can adjust your pending orders by either dragging the visual lines on the chart or typing the precise key psychological level inside the Panel Input Box. Both systems sync instantly.

  • Stops Level Dynamic Armor: Built-in safeguards that actively fetch your broker’s SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL . If you drag your order too close to the current market price, the system will turn orange, display an alert, and temporarily lock the confirmation button to prevent broker execution rejection.

  • Daily Max Loss Circuit Breaker: Protect your trading capital against psychological over-trading. If your combined daily closed floating equity drops below your customizable threshold (Max_Daily_Loss_USD), the EA will instantly flatten all active baskets, purge all pending orders, and securely lock the trade execution console until the next trading day.

  • Ultimate Visual Layer Shield: Advanced UI Z-ordering architecture ensures the panel background and all critical text/buttons persistently float above all on-chart indicators and graphical objects, totally removing visual clutter and preventing overlay glitches during Timeframe (TF) changes.

  • Advanced Recovery/Accumulation Grid: Features a manual execution panel equipped with a smart grid matrix (Recovery or Accumulate mode) with step multipliers to help safely manage complex basket positions.

  • One-Click Emergency Flattening: Features a dedicated "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS" button to wipe out market exposures instantly and a "CLOSE ALL PENDING" button to purge unfilled orders without disturbing active trades.

⚙️ Input Parameters Guide

  • FixedLot: Initial baseline volume size for direct execution and planner scaling.

  • MaxLotLimit: Hard cap safety ceiling for lot allocation.

  • Default_SL_Points / Default_TP_Points: Fixed distance in points used to calculate the interactive matrix layout.

  • Max_Daily_Loss_USD: Daily maximum drawdown limit in cash value before the circuit breaker engages.

  • Grid_Mode: Choose between GRID_RECOVERY (Martingale step) or GRID_ACCUMULATE (Trend-following add-on).

  • Grid_Distance_Points: Minimum gap requirement between multi-grid sequences.

  • Grid_Lot_Multiplier: Geometric volume accelerator exponent for position averaging.

  • Manual_Magic: Dedicated unique internal marker signature for trade sorting tracking.


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5 (2)
指标
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FREE
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2.55 (11)
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4.95 (22)
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4.44 (133)
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4.96 (214)
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5 (3)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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5 (8)
专家
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3.43 (28)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
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5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
作者的更多信息
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5 ### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly cap
CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters. Core Trading Strategy The EA
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers. Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the applicatio
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Hybrid Pro AI
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00 CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid algorithmic trading workstation engineered explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor seamlessly fuses advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) order block dynamics with a robust multi-level grid recovery subsystem, delivering high-frequency prop-firm grade capital management within strict Netting and Hedging environments. Equipped with a synchronized Mult
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version The Sovereign Dual-Engine Pyramiding & Averaging Grid Architecture Built for Gold Snipers CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper is an institutional-grade, automated trading system meticulously engineered for professional Gold ( XAUUSD ) and major FX volatile corridors. Powered by a fully reactive Envelopes Dynamic Channel Reversion Core and stabilized by a 200-Period Psychological EMA Filter , this Expert Advisor processes liquidity market transformations with mi
CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description Overview JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine , this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom
CyberTradeTHxAI Friday AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT - Product Description Overview FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT is a premium, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Ribbon Trend Matrix with a Smart Money Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Engine , this EA operates entirely on single-position execution (Single-Shot) with zero custom indicators required. The system features a Multi-Currency Auto-Scale Layer , allowing it to seamlessly pass
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine , this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms. Core Algorithmic Pillars Neur
Vision AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5 Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time. --- ### QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITE
CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy , governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture. Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters
Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs. This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding st
Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5 CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/
Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5 Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA,
Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition) **Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**). Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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