CyberTrade TradeStation PRO Muti Asset Edition

Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5

CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, and Futures (TFEX).

Interactive Visual Trade Planner: Activate any pending order mode (Buy/Sell Limit or Stop) to instantly project a 3-line matrix (Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit) onto your live chart. Drag the Entry line freely; SL and TP lines will dynamically adjust based on your predefined parameters.

Real-Time Cash Value Calculation: No more guessing your risk. The panel automatically calculates and prints your exact potential profit and loss in USD (cash value) directly on top of the SL and TP lines in real-time, completely factored by your contract size, tick value, and current lot size.

Dual-Input Price Engine: You can adjust your pending orders by either dragging the visual lines on the chart or typing the precise key psychological level inside the Panel Input Box. Both systems sync instantly.

Stops Level Dynamic Armor: Built-in safeguards that actively fetch your broker’s SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL . If you drag your order too close to the current market price, the system will turn orange, display an alert, and temporarily lock the confirmation button to prevent broker execution rejection.

Daily Max Loss Circuit Breaker: Protect your trading capital against psychological over-trading. If your combined daily closed floating equity drops below your customizable threshold (Max_Daily_Loss_USD), the EA will instantly flatten all active baskets, purge all pending orders, and securely lock the trade execution console until the next trading day.

Ultimate Visual Layer Shield: Advanced UI Z-ordering architecture ensures the panel background and all critical text/buttons persistently float above all on-chart indicators and graphical objects, totally removing visual clutter and preventing overlay glitches during Timeframe (TF) changes.

Advanced Recovery/Accumulation Grid: Features a manual execution panel equipped with a smart grid matrix (Recovery or Accumulate mode) with step multipliers to help safely manage complex basket positions.