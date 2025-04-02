Overview

Master Blue Gold EA

Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.

The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order.

It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies.





Main Features

• Designed for XAUUSD

• Optimized for M1 timeframe

• Fixed lot size

• Dynamic Stop-Reverse system

• Automatic trailing pending stop orders

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• One active trade only

• One opposite pending stop order only

• Fully automated operation

Trading Logic

When a Buy position is active, the EA places a Sell Stop order below the current market price at the configured distance.

The pending order follows favorable price movement automatically.

If the market reverses and triggers the pending order, the EA closes the current position and immediately switches to the opposite direction.

The same logic continues automatically, allowing the EA to follow market reversals with only one active position and one opposite pending order.





Default Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M1

• Fixed Lot Size: 0.01

• Reverse Distance: 0.50 USD





Important Notice

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.





Recommended Trading Conditions

• Recommended minimum deposit: 250 USD

• Professional (Pro/Raw/ECN) trading account

• Very low spreads

• Fast execution

• Stable VPS connection (recommended)





Support

If you have any questions regarding installation or settings, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.