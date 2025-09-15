Hephaestus EA

3.8

Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god

The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots

Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.)

The price of 450 USD is a promotional price for the first buyers and will increase. The final price is 4999 USD

IMPORTANT! After purchasing Hephaestus EA, contact me to get advice on the broker and personal settings

SIGNAL MONITORING: CLICK HERE

The strategy analysis is based on the H1 hourly chart. This is another advantage of Hephaestus, because it is not susceptible to news and slippage when executing orders

You can use it for trading in prop firms. The Hephaestus parameters include special settings to limit the maximum daily drawdown and the maximum number of transactions, if required by the broker

Hephaestus can be used with other trading systems on one account, including Prometheus EA

Each transaction has Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Profit. Depending on the market situation, Hephaestus can open additional orders, including opposite ones. Up to 5 orders (rarely) and 1-3 (often)

Therefore, use only the hedging account type. It is also important to use a broker with a minimum spread

The recommended spread for XAUEUR is up to 25 points (for 2 digits)

Recommended broker: CLICK HERE

Use reliable and original robots that are only available on MQL5 and on our personal website. Everything else is fake


Features of Hephaestus EA:

  • trades on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro)
  • uses the H1 timeframe chart
  • recommended broker with 2 decimal places and low spread
  • compatible with other strategies
  • needs to use VPS
  • use Hedge account
  • minimum deposit: 500
  • requires leverage of 1:30 and higher


评分 5
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.10.16 10:34 
 

Great Ea !

Works great with the Prometheus as well so getting both together would be additionally good. Dev is supportive and answers all doubts as well.

Zubair Jamil
83
Zubair Jamil 2025.10.04 00:08 
 

Exelent EA ! i have both Hephaestus EA And Prometheus Works great both together totally Recomended and Author is also very supportive and answers all doubts as well.

mj5246401
616
mj5246401 2025.10.27 09:40 
 

我已经使用这个EA一个月了，并且在逐步降低风险设置，目前处于盈亏平衡状态。 从回测结果来看，应该是过度拟合了。 根据我的观察，此EA采用了追踪止损的方式来保住利润，也正因为如此，盈亏比可以理解为负数，你总是无法达到止盈位，但一旦方向错误，就会获得巨大的止损，所以依赖非常高的胜率。

mj5246401
616
mj5246401 2025.10.27 09:40 
 

我已经使用这个EA一个月了，并且在逐步降低风险设置，目前处于盈亏平衡状态。 从回测结果来看，应该是过度拟合了。 根据我的观察，此EA采用了追踪止损的方式来保住利润，也正因为如此，盈亏比可以理解为负数，你总是无法达到止盈位，但一旦方向错误，就会获得巨大的止损，所以依赖非常高的胜率。

Evgenii Aksenov
231302
来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Aksenov 2025.10.27 10:11
Thanks for your review. The robot uses a loss control system and restores account balance when gold is in a strong trend. Use a low risk level to ensure long-term success
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.10.16 10:34 
 

Great Ea !

Works great with the Prometheus as well so getting both together would be additionally good. Dev is supportive and answers all doubts as well.

Evgenii Aksenov
231302
来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.01 11:20
Thank you mate ❤️❤️❤️
Please note that to evaluate the trading system's performance, you need to use it for 2-3 months You'll do everything right if you're patient and don't get greedy. I'm always happy to help you and provide 24/7 support
Zubair Jamil
83
Zubair Jamil 2025.10.04 00:08 
 

Exelent EA ! i have both Hephaestus EA And Prometheus Works great both together totally Recomended and Author is also very supportive and answers all doubts as well.

Evgenii Aksenov
231302
来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.01 11:25
To contact me quickly use my TM link: https://t.me/EvgenyAks
liganss
511
liganss 2025.10.02 15:34 
 

I still hold to my previous view that it is not worth buying. I deeply regret purchasing the author's two EAs during gold's unilateral upward trend, it seemed promising at the time, but after experiencing a 50% drawdown in the first week after purchase, recovery seemed nearly impossible. The author's signals are accurate, but the SL is wide, with a risk-reward ratio of 0.31:1. The break-even win rate should be 76.3%, which is almost identical to the author's signal win rate of 76.6%. Therefore, this is unprofitable.

11/15/2025

I truly lack experience—the kind of experience that would have prevented me from spending $1,165 on two of your EAs and running them directly on an $18k account using your recommended low-risk settings, only to suffer a 50% drawdown and lose $9k within a week. After I left negative reviews for both EAs, you repeatedly contacted me to delete the reviews in exchange for a refund. I agreed, but then you claimed that MQL does not offer refunds. Honestly, I was already aware that MQL has no refund policy and that refunds are usually processed via USDT. Do you expect me to believe that as a long-term seller, you didn’t know that? During that period, there were many other negative reviews, but they have all disappeared now. Did those users receive refunds?

Perhaps your EA is only suitable for small accounts of a few hundred dollars. Recovery is easier with a fixed lot size of 0.02 on a $500 account. For auto lot size, it's better to forget about it, the risks are just too high. If an account blows up, you just close the signal and start a new one, after all, a signal only costs a few hundred dollars. I purchased your EAs when your signal was at its peak. Even if I continue using both EAs, my $9k account would only recover around $2k to $3k. What if another major drawdown occurs? I’m not willing to take that risk. Most importantly, your new version has smoothed over the previous losses through curve-fitting.

Evgenii Aksenov
231302
来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Aksenov 2025.11.18 14:11
Ignore the comments of inexperienced and impatient traders. Only patient traders achieve consistent profits
The rest fail I'm not worried about negative reviews like this one because I use my own robots on many private accounts with high balances of over $100,000. I'm very sorry you decided not to use my bots on your account. Once MQL5 removes the bots you purchased from your profile, you may receive a refund. Otherwise, this would be fraud on your part.
Real signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331784
Andrei Koval
129
Andrei Koval 2025.09.23 18:23 
 

I've been using another EA from this developer for a year now, and I'm really glad I can add Hephaestus to it as well. Evgeny is one of the best developers out there — honest live signals, backtests of current versions always match my actual trades, and the EA doesn’t promise a 100% win rate (which means stop-losses do happen — sometimes you just need to be patient). The developer is always responsive to questions. P.S. At the time of writing this review, the EA closed a fantastic trade this morning with a +9% gain to the deposit.

Update:

After three months, my account lost 75% while using:

- Prometheus lot 0.02 with the recovery function

- Hephaestus lot 0.01

This combination can show good profits, but at the same time it can generate significant losses. Hephaestus is very similar to the older versions of Prometheus, which were not as stable due to large take profits and almost no trailing stop. Sometimes I had to close trades manually quite often. In my opinion, if you already have Prometheus, buying Hephaestus is not necessary. Overall, both EAs are unique in their own way and can perform well, but usually only for 2–3 months a year. Based on the live signal and the back/forward tests, the current versions correlate almost 100%, but the result depends heavily on the broker.

What concerned me the most is that the developer restarted the signal twice on MQL5 (while on MyFX siganls for Hephaestus, Prometheus and their combo are still available), and also relaunched Prometheus itself. I purchased it for $950, but throughout the year I saw the price fluctuate between $300 and $750. When I asked why I was charged so much, the developer never gave an answer, did not try to compensate (I wasn’t asking for money back), and completely ignored the question, despite the fact that I was very loyal to his EAs and genuinely believed in their potential.

Did I make money after 13 months of using Evgeny’s products? No. When I asked for a comment after a 50% drawdown in October, the reply was: “Deposit more funds and start again. If you can't hadle this DD - reduce lot size and count of deals from 4 to 1”. Still holding prometheus small account with extreme risk, earlier this year idea gave a 1500% gain in 2.5 months.

Evgenii Aksenov
231302
来自开发人员的回复 Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.01 11:30
Thank you ❤️❤️❤️
