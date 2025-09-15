Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god

The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots

Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.)

The price of 450 USD is a promotional price for the first buyers and will increase. The final price is 4999 USD

IMPORTANT! After purchasing Hephaestus EA, contact me to get advice on the broker and personal settings

SIGNAL MONITORING: CLICK HERE

The strategy analysis is based on the H1 hourly chart. This is another advantage of Hephaestus, because it is not susceptible to news and slippage when executing orders

You can use it for trading in prop firms. The Hephaestus parameters include special settings to limit the maximum daily drawdown and the maximum number of transactions, if required by the broker

Hephaestus can be used with other trading systems on one account, including Prometheus EA

Each transaction has Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Profit. Depending on the market situation, Hephaestus can open additional orders, including opposite ones. Up to 5 orders (rarely) and 1-3 (often)

Therefore, use only the hedging account type. It is also important to use a broker with a minimum spread

The recommended spread for XAUEUR is up to 25 points (for 2 digits)

Recommended broker: CLICK HERE

Use reliable and original robots that are only available on MQL5 and on our personal website. Everything else is fake





Features of Hephaestus EA:



trades on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro)

pair (gold/euro) uses the H1 timeframe chart

recommended broker with 2 decimal places and low spread

compatible with other strategies

needs to use VPS

use Hedge account

account minimum deposit: 500

requires leverage of 1:30 and higher



