Hephaestus EA

3.8

Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god

The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots

Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.)

The price of 450 USD is a promotional price for the first buyers and will increase. The final price is 4999 USD

IMPORTANT! After purchasing Hephaestus EA, contact me to get advice on the broker and personal settings

SIGNAL MONITORING: CLICK HERE

The strategy analysis is based on the H1 hourly chart. This is another advantage of Hephaestus, because it is not susceptible to news and slippage when executing orders

You can use it for trading in prop firms. The Hephaestus parameters include special settings to limit the maximum daily drawdown and the maximum number of transactions, if required by the broker

Hephaestus can be used with other trading systems on one account, including Prometheus EA

Each transaction has Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Profit. Depending on the market situation, Hephaestus can open additional orders, including opposite ones. Up to 5 orders (rarely) and 1-3 (often)

Therefore, use only the hedging account type. It is also important to use a broker with a minimum spread

The recommended spread for XAUEUR is up to 25 points (for 2 digits)

Recommended broker: CLICK HERE

Use reliable and original robots that are only available on MQL5 and on our personal website. Everything else is fake


Features of Hephaestus EA:

  • trades on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro)
  • uses the H1 timeframe chart
  • recommended broker with 2 decimal places and low spread
  • compatible with other strategies
  • needs to use VPS
  • use Hedge account
  • minimum deposit: 500
  • requires leverage of 1:30 and higher


Comentários 5
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.10.16 10:34 
 

Great Ea !

Works great with the Prometheus as well so getting both together would be additionally good. Dev is supportive and answers all doubts as well.

Zubair Jamil
83
Zubair Jamil 2025.10.04 00:08 
 

Exelent EA ! i have both Hephaestus EA And Prometheus Works great both together totally Recomended and Author is also very supportive and answers all doubts as well.

mj5246401
616
mj5246401 2025.10.27 09:40 
 

我已经使用这个EA一个月了，并且在逐步降低风险设置，目前处于盈亏平衡状态。 从回测结果来看，应该是过度拟合了。 根据我的观察，此EA采用了追踪止损的方式来保住利润，也正因为如此，盈亏比可以理解为负数，你总是无法达到止盈位，但一旦方向错误，就会获得巨大的止损，所以依赖非常高的胜率。

Produtos recomendados
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
O S&P 500 Scalper Advisor é uma ferramenta inovadora desenvolvida para traders que desejam negociar com sucesso o Índice S&P 500. O índice é um dos indicadores mais utilizados e prestigiados do mercado de ações americano, abrangendo as 500 maiores empresas dos Estados Unidos. Peculiaridades: Soluções de negociação automatizadas:       O consultor é baseado em algoritmos avançados e análise técnica para adaptar automaticamente a estratégia às mudanças nas condições de mercado. Abordagem versátil:
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
A estratégia de negociação é baseada em mais de 10 anos de experiência de sucesso em negociação com base na força de uma vela e porcentagem do corpo em relação ao Candle inteiro (Strong Candle) e / ou (dependendo dos parametros configurados) em 1 média móvel de tendência tripla de longo período (JMA) combinada com a média móvel de tempo do gráfico atual com bandas constantes e oscilador AWESOME ou ainda Bollinger Bands, sendo que tudo isso pode ser combinado como desejar para permitir uma entra
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! O RSI Grid é baseado nas condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda do RSI e abre uma grade quando a negociação está no lado perdedor do mercado. O RSI fornece aos traders técnicos sinais sobre o momento de alta e baixa dos preços, e geralmente é plotado abaixo do gráfico do preço de um ativo. Um ativo é geralmente considerado sobrecomprado quand
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
Trading King Extended MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experts
Versão avançada do Trading King MT5 Expert Advisor. Indicadores usados: ATR, RSI, Stochastic, CCI, WPR, DeMarker, RVI. Cada indicador pode ser usado opcionalmente ligado / desligado. Versão MT4 do Expert Advisor Trading King Extended O arquivo de conjunto e os resultados da otimização serão publicados na discussão do consultor. A estratégia do Expert Advisor é baseada na avaliação da força da tendência e na descoberta de pontos de correção / reversão, compara os valores absolutos da ascens
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
PipSniper
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Happy Nation MT5
Andrijana Radojevic
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO – LIMITED TIME OFFER% Price: $99 IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions. SETFILES  - DOWNLOAD HERE! HAPPY NATION EA   is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters. It delivers   ultra-low drawdown (1–5%) , fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (3)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Esse Expert Advisor foi projetado, desenvolvido e otimizado especialmente para seu próprio uso. Trata-se de um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para aproveitar as melhores e maiores oportunidades no símbolo EURJPY, em todas as fases da tendência, do início ao fim, no período de tempo H1 e na plataforma MT5. Precisão, desempenho e consistência impressionantes nos backtests dos últimos 3 anos. O EA funciona como um caçador, um franco-atirador, analisando o movimento do
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Experts
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
Experts
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Apenas um número muito limitado de cópias estará disponível pelo preço atual! Preço final: 999$ NOVO (a partir de US$ 349) --> GANHE 1 EA GRÁTIS (para 2 números de conta comercial). Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bem-vindo ao BITCOIN REAPER!   Depois do tremendo sucesso do Gold Reaper, decidi que era hora de aplicar os mesmos princípios vencedores ao mercado de Bi
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
AVISO IMPORTANTE: Apenas um número limitado de cópias está disponível pelo preço atual. O preço em breve aumentará para $1999.99 . Download Setfiles Detail Guide VEGA BOT – O EA Multiestratégia Definitivo para Seguimento de Tendências Bem-vindo ao Vega BOT , um poderoso Expert Advisor que integra diversas metodologias profissionais de seguimento de tendências em um sistema flexível e altamente personalizável. Seja você um trader iniciante ou um usuário avançado de algoritmos, o Vega BOT permite
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introduzindo Weltrix – A Solução Definitiva para Negociar Ouro (XAUUSD) PREÇO $449 - 2 cópias disponíveis neste preço -> Preço final $ 1999 USD IMPORTANTE: USE O EA SOMENTE COM ESTE ARQUIVO SET: DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Sinal ao vivo USER GUIDE Sete estratégias comprovadas. Um robô poderoso. Performance consistente. Alta atividade de negociação. O que você NÃO encontrará neste EA: Trades longos flutuantes Sistema de grade (grid) Martingale Estratégias superajustadas (overfitted) B
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
SEXTA-FEIRA NEGRA 50% DE DESCONTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Preço regular: $997 até Sexta-feira Negra: $498.50 (O preço com desconto será refletido durante a promoção.) Início da venda: 27 de novembro de 2025 - evento de Sexta-feira Negra por tempo limitado. Sorteio da Sexta-feira Negra: Todos os compradores do Nano Machine GPT durante o evento da Sexta-feira Negra podem participar de um sorteio aleatório para ganhar: 1 x ativação do Syna 1 x ativação do AiQ 1 x ativação do Mean Machine GPT Como part
Mais do autor
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.33 (6)
Experts
All our signals are now available on myfxbook:  click here   Prometheus signal: Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicadores
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
GOLD EAgle mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.29 (34)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (167)
Indicadores
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here:   
TrendLine GRID
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (18)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Trend Line REVOLUTION  EA trade the first order based on the indicator sign
CopyMaster mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.2 (5)
Utilitários
Este utilitário permitir-lhe-á copiar quaisquer transacções de um terminal com a configuração principal para outros terminais com a configuração de escravos Ao mesmo tempo, você pode escolher quais pares para copiar, definir o tamanho da ordem copiada por vários parâmetros. Definir as Perdas-Limite através de levantamentos ou cópias apenas de transacções rentáveis Você pode copiar ofertas de MT4 ou MT5 para MT4 ou MT5 outros corretores Agora não será difícil copiar os sinais de qualquer Expe
Lucky Euro MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Combo Signal on MQL5: click here All our signals are now available here:  click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable brokers. Lucky Euro EA intraday classic strategy based on the analysis of price support and resistance leve
Trend Line PRO EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.65 (46)
Experts
The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode. An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT4: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $398 All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After th
Trend Line PRO EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.7 (27)
Experts
The Trend Line EA adviser trades based on the Trend Line PRO indicator signals in automatic mode. An additional set of functions allows the Trend Line PRO strategy to become break-even with any instrument in MT5: Gold, Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After
Trend Line Optimizer MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Este é um otimizador automático de parâmetros para o indicador Trend Line PRO Com facilidade e rapidez, você selecionará os parâmetros ideais para o seu indicador favorito Trend Line PRO.  A otimização leva apenas alguns segundos. O otimizador permite que você encontre os melhores parâmetros para cada par e período: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, bem como os valores Para Time Filter e HTF Filter na seção selecionada do histórico (Days)  Para otimizar diferentes períodos de tempo, você precisa d
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Gold Dragon AI MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
A unique robot that has been successfully trading on a real account since 2021. The Gold Dragon trading system is so stable that it has allowed it to survive all market fluctuations, while other systems have failed! Big sale 50% OFF! Price $450. Regular price $799 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I wil
Wall Street Scalper MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4 (6)
Experts
A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular US Wall Street 30  index (US30). The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook :   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are pro
FIBO Trend PRO mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador permite determinar instantaneamente a tendência atual por cor e níveis de Fibonacci. O painel HTF mostra a tendência atual de períodos mais altos, ajudando a determinar a força da tendência. Negocie na tendência ao mudar a cor das velas ou negocie contra a tendência quando o preço rompe os níveis extremos do indicador FIBO Trend PRO Benefícios do FIBO Trend PRO: O indicador nunca repinta ou altera seus valores Muito fácil de usar e intuitivo Aplicável a qualquer símbolo: FX-moedas, a
DAX Scalper MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
2 (1)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilitários
Este é um otimizador automático de parâmetros para o indicador Trend Line PRO Com facilidade e rapidez, você selecionará os parâmetros ideais para o seu indicador favorito Trend Line PRO.  A otimização leva apenas alguns segundos. O otimizador permite que você encontre os melhores parâmetros para cada par e período: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, bem como os valores Para Time Filter e HTF Filter na seção selecionada do histórico (Days)  Para otimizar diferentes períodos de tempo, você precisa d
Trend Line GRID mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.62 (42)
Experts
Trend Line REVOLUTION (GRID) EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain number of orders, the DrawDown Reduction function is enabled, which reduces the most unprofitable orders by closing them with a counter profit. EA also accompanies trades opened in manual mode and resolves them into a profit.  The recommended Deposit amount is from $100 to a micro-account.  You need to have a VPS to automatically trading .  Trend Line REVO
FIBO Trend PRO mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Indicadores
O indicador permite determinar instantaneamente a tendência atual por cor e níveis de Fibonacci. O painel HTF mostra a tendência atual de períodos mais altos, ajudando a determinar a força da tendência. Negocie na tendência ao mudar a cor das velas ou negocie contra a tendência quando o preço rompe os níveis extremos do indicador FIBO Trend PRO Benefícios do FIBO Trend PRO: O indicador nunca repinta ou altera seus valores Muito fácil de usar e intuitivo Aplicável a qualquer símbolo: FX-moedas, a
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Copy Master mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (5)
Utilitários
Este utilitário permitirá que você copie qualquer transação de um terminal com a configuração Master para outros terminais com a configuração Slave Ao mesmo tempo, você pode escolher quais pares copiar, definir o tamanho da ordem copiada em vários parâmetros. Defina um limite de perda por rebaixamento ou copie apenas transações lucrativas Você pode copiar transações de MT4 ou MT5 para MT4 ou MT5 de outras corretoras Agora não será difícil copiar os sinais de qualquer ea trabalhando no MT4 pa
DAX Scalper MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial I
Gold Dragon AI MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
A unique robot that has been successfully trading on a real account since 2021. The Gold Dragon trading system is so stable that it has allowed it to survive all market fluctuations, while other systems have failed! Big sale 50% OFF! Price $450. Regular price $899 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I wi
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Sakura EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.73 (11)
Experts
Combo Signal on MQL5:   click here All our signals are available here:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. SAKURA Expert Advisor is a classic trading system with breaking through certain trend levels (brea
Happy Pound MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
Experts
Combo Signal on MQL5:   click here All our signals are available here:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a scalping EA with a classic system of opening orders when breaking through strong levels. H
Wall Street Scalper MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.82 (11)
Experts
A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular US Wall Street 30  index (US30). The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios. Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook :   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are pro
Price Action FX MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (1)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Price Action FX is a professional strategy based on the analysis of price m
Filtro:
mj5246401
616
mj5246401 2025.10.27 09:40 
 

我已经使用这个EA一个月了，并且在逐步降低风险设置，目前处于盈亏平衡状态。 从回测结果来看，应该是过度拟合了。 根据我的观察，此EA采用了追踪止损的方式来保住利润，也正因为如此，盈亏比可以理解为负数，你总是无法达到止盈位，但一旦方向错误，就会获得巨大的止损，所以依赖非常高的胜率。

Evgenii Aksenov
231304
Resposta do desenvolvedor Evgenii Aksenov 2025.10.27 10:11
Thanks for your review. The robot uses a loss control system and restores account balance when gold is in a strong trend. Use a low risk level to ensure long-term success
Varun Kodo
229
Varun Kodo 2025.10.16 10:34 
 

Great Ea !

Works great with the Prometheus as well so getting both together would be additionally good. Dev is supportive and answers all doubts as well.

Evgenii Aksenov
231304
Resposta do desenvolvedor Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.01 11:20
Thank you mate ❤️❤️❤️
Please note that to evaluate the trading system's performance, you need to use it for 2-3 months You'll do everything right if you're patient and don't get greedy. I'm always happy to help you and provide 24/7 support
Zubair Jamil
83
Zubair Jamil 2025.10.04 00:08 
 

Exelent EA ! i have both Hephaestus EA And Prometheus Works great both together totally Recomended and Author is also very supportive and answers all doubts as well.

Evgenii Aksenov
231304
Resposta do desenvolvedor Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.01 11:25
To contact me quickly use my TM link: https://t.me/EvgenyAks
liganss
511
liganss 2025.10.02 15:34 
 

I still hold to my previous view that it is not worth buying. I deeply regret purchasing the author's two EAs during gold's unilateral upward trend, it seemed promising at the time, but after experiencing a 50% drawdown in the first week after purchase, recovery seemed nearly impossible. The author's signals are accurate, but the SL is wide, with a risk-reward ratio of 0.31:1. The break-even win rate should be 76.3%, which is almost identical to the author's signal win rate of 76.6%. Therefore, this is unprofitable.

11/15/2025

I truly lack experience—the kind of experience that would have prevented me from spending $1,165 on two of your EAs and running them directly on an $18k account using your recommended low-risk settings, only to suffer a 50% drawdown and lose $9k within a week. After I left negative reviews for both EAs, you repeatedly contacted me to delete the reviews in exchange for a refund. I agreed, but then you claimed that MQL does not offer refunds. Honestly, I was already aware that MQL has no refund policy and that refunds are usually processed via USDT. Do you expect me to believe that as a long-term seller, you didn’t know that? During that period, there were many other negative reviews, but they have all disappeared now. Did those users receive refunds?

Perhaps your EA is only suitable for small accounts of a few hundred dollars. Recovery is easier with a fixed lot size of 0.02 on a $500 account. For auto lot size, it's better to forget about it, the risks are just too high. If an account blows up, you just close the signal and start a new one, after all, a signal only costs a few hundred dollars. I purchased your EAs when your signal was at its peak. Even if I continue using both EAs, my $9k account would only recover around $2k to $3k. What if another major drawdown occurs? I’m not willing to take that risk. Most importantly, your new version has smoothed over the previous losses through curve-fitting.

Evgenii Aksenov
231304
Resposta do desenvolvedor Evgenii Aksenov 2025.11.18 14:11
Ignore the comments of inexperienced and impatient traders. Only patient traders achieve consistent profits
The rest fail I'm not worried about negative reviews like this one because I use my own robots on many private accounts with high balances of over $100,000. I'm very sorry you decided not to use my bots on your account. Once MQL5 removes the bots you purchased from your profile, you may receive a refund. Otherwise, this would be fraud on your part.
Real signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331784
Andrei Koval
129
Andrei Koval 2025.09.23 18:23 
 

I've been using another EA from this developer for a year now, and I'm really glad I can add Hephaestus to it as well. Evgeny is one of the best developers out there — honest live signals, backtests of current versions always match my actual trades, and the EA doesn’t promise a 100% win rate (which means stop-losses do happen — sometimes you just need to be patient). The developer is always responsive to questions. P.S. At the time of writing this review, the EA closed a fantastic trade this morning with a +9% gain to the deposit.

Update:

After three months, my account lost 75% while using:

- Prometheus lot 0.02 with the recovery function

- Hephaestus lot 0.01

This combination can show good profits, but at the same time it can generate significant losses. Hephaestus is very similar to the older versions of Prometheus, which were not as stable due to large take profits and almost no trailing stop. Sometimes I had to close trades manually quite often. In my opinion, if you already have Prometheus, buying Hephaestus is not necessary. Overall, both EAs are unique in their own way and can perform well, but usually only for 2–3 months a year. Based on the live signal and the back/forward tests, the current versions correlate almost 100%, but the result depends heavily on the broker.

What concerned me the most is that the developer restarted the signal twice on MQL5 (while on MyFX siganls for Hephaestus, Prometheus and their combo are still available), and also relaunched Prometheus itself. I purchased it for $950, but throughout the year I saw the price fluctuate between $300 and $750. When I asked why I was charged so much, the developer never gave an answer, did not try to compensate (I wasn’t asking for money back), and completely ignored the question, despite the fact that I was very loyal to his EAs and genuinely believed in their potential.

Did I make money after 13 months of using Evgeny’s products? No. When I asked for a comment after a 50% drawdown in October, the reply was: “Deposit more funds and start again. If you can't hadle this DD - reduce lot size and count of deals from 4 to 1”. Still holding prometheus small account with extreme risk, earlier this year idea gave a 1500% gain in 2.5 months.

Evgenii Aksenov
231304
Resposta do desenvolvedor Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.01 11:30
Thank you ❤️❤️❤️
Responder ao comentário