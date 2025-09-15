Hephaestus EA
- Versão: 1.3
- Atualizado: 15 outubro 2025
- Ativações: 10
Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god
The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots
Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.)
The price of 450 USD is a promotional price for the first buyers and will increase. The final price is 4999 USD
IMPORTANT! After purchasing Hephaestus EA, contact me to get advice on the broker and personal settings
The strategy analysis is based on the H1 hourly chart. This is another advantage of Hephaestus, because it is not susceptible to news and slippage when executing orders
You can use it for trading in prop firms. The Hephaestus parameters include special settings to limit the maximum daily drawdown and the maximum number of transactions, if required by the broker
Hephaestus can be used with other trading systems on one account, including Prometheus EA
Each transaction has Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Profit. Depending on the market situation, Hephaestus can open additional orders, including opposite ones. Up to 5 orders (rarely) and 1-3 (often)
Therefore, use only the hedging account type. It is also important to use a broker with a minimum spread
The recommended spread for XAUEUR is up to 25 points (for 2 digits)
Use reliable and original robots that are only available on MQL5 and on our personal website. Everything else is fake
Features of Hephaestus EA:
- trades on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro)
- uses the H1 timeframe chart
- recommended broker with 2 decimal places and low spread
- compatible with other strategies
- needs to use VPS
- use Hedge account
- minimum deposit: 500
- requires leverage of 1:30 and higher
Great Ea !
Works great with the Prometheus as well so getting both together would be additionally good. Dev is supportive and answers all doubts as well.