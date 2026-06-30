Welcome to Golden Conqueror, a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time.

Furthermore, every single executed position is heavily secured with a predefined Stop Loss, a calculated Take Profit, and an aggressive dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits. With built-in latency compensation, virtual stealth orders, and hardcoded broker-specific profiles, Golden Conqueror is engineered for traders who demand absolute stability and a pure mathematical edge.

Key Performance Features

Recovery Factor: 30+ Exceptional resilience and stability.

Trading Logic: ZERO Grid / No Martingale – Pure, safe trading without the risk of blowing accounts.

Risk Management: Strict 1500 points SL for maximum capital protection.

Trading Frequency: Daily action – Consistent market entries every single day.

Backtest Integrity: 100% Transparent Backtests – Absolutely no curve-fitting, history reading, or manipulation.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Minimum Balance: $200

Recommended Brokers & Account Type : Puprime Prime & Standard Account, ICmarkets Standard Account, Pepperstone Razor & Standard Account, TMGM Classic Account, FP Markets Standard Account, Vantage Markets Standard Account, VT Markets Standard Account, Global Prime Standard Account, JustMarkets Standard Account, BYBIT TradFi.

VPS: A high-speed, low-latency VPS (under 10ms ping to your broker's server) is strongly recommended to maximize execution speeds and maintain the absolute precision of this active scalper.

Easy Installation