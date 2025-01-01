//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//-- visualizza un conto alla rovescia da 10 a 1 nei commenti sul grafico

for(int i=10; i>0 && !IsStopped(); i--)

{

Comment(StringFormat("Wait %u seconds",i));

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- scrivi un testo nel commento "in arrivo" che descrive lo scopo dello script

string text="This was a test showing how the Sleep() function works";

string mess="";

for(int i=0; i<(int)text.Length(); i++)

{

mess+=ShortToString(text.GetChar(i));

Sleep(100);

Comment(mess);

}

//-- dire addio...

Sleep(1000);

for(int i=0; i<6; i++)

{

mess=(i % 2 == 0 ? "" : " Bye!");

Comment(mess);

Sleep(300);

}

//-- eliminare il testo sul grafico

Comment("");

}