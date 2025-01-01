- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
Sleep
La funzione sospende l'esecuzione dell'Expert Advisor o script all'interno di un intervallo specificato.
void Sleep(
Parametri
millisecondi
[in] L'intervallo di ritardo in millisecondi.
Valore restituito
Nessun valore restituito.
Nota
La funzione Sleep() non può essere chiamata per indicatori personalizzati, in quanto gli indicatori vengono eseguiti nel thread di interfaccia e non devono rallentarlo. La funzione ha il controllo integrato del flag di arresto dell'EA ogni 0,1 secondi.
Esempio:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+