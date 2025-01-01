DocumentazioneSezioni
La funzione sospende l'esecuzione dell'Expert Advisor o script all'interno di un intervallo specificato.

void  Sleep(
   int  millisecondi      // intervallo
   );

Parametri

millisecondi

[in] L'intervallo di ritardo in millisecondi.

Valore restituito

Nessun valore restituito.

Nota

La funzione Sleep() non può essere chiamata per indicatori personalizzati, in quanto gli indicatori vengono eseguiti nel thread di interfaccia e non devono rallentarlo. La funzione ha il controllo integrato del flag di arresto dell'EA ogni 0,1 secondi.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//-- visualizza un conto alla rovescia da 10 a 1 nei commenti sul grafico
   for(int i=10i>0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      Comment(StringFormat("Wait %u seconds",i));
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- scrivi un testo nel commento "in arrivo" che descrive lo scopo dello script
   string text="This was a test showing how the Sleep() function works";
   string mess="";
   for(int i=0i<(int)text.Length(); i++)
     {
      mess+=ShortToString(text.GetChar(i));
      Sleep(100);
      Comment(mess);
     }
//-- dire addio...
   Sleep(1000);
   for(int i=0i<6i++)
     {
      mess=(i % 2 == 0 ? "" : "  Bye!");
      Comment(mess);
      Sleep(300);
     }
//-- eliminare il testo sul grafico
   Comment("");
  }