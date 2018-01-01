|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 日本国家代码(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
string japan_code="JP";
//--- 设置事件发生间隔的边界
datetime date_from=D'01.01.2018'; // 获取2018年的所有事件
datetime date_to=0; // 0 指所有已知事件，包括尚未发生的事件
//--- 获得日本事件值的数组
MqlCalendarValue values[];
int values_count=CalendarValueHistory(values,date_from,date_to,japan_code);
//--- 沿着检测到的事件值移动
if(values_count>0)
{
PrintFormat("Number of values for Japan events: %d",values_count);
//--- 删除所有“空”值(actual_value==-9223372036854775808)
for(int i=values_count-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if(values[i].actual_value==-9223372036854775808)
ArrayRemove(values,i,1);
}
PrintFormat("Number of values after deleting empty ones: %d",ArraySize(values));
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",
japan_code,GetLastError());
//--- 脚本提前完成
return;
}
//--- 在values[]数组中保留不超过10个值
if(ArraySize(values)>10)
{
PrintFormat("Reduce the list of values to 10 and display them");
ArrayRemove(values,0,ArraySize(values)-10);
}
ArrayPrint(values);
//--- 现在，让我们展示如何基于已知的value_id获得事件值描述
for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(values);i++)
{
MqlCalendarValue value;
CalendarValueById(values[i].id,value);
PrintFormat("%d: value_id=%d value=%d impact=%s",
i,values[i].id,value.actual_value,EnumToString(ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT(value.impact_type)));
}
//---
}
/*
结果：
日本事件值的数量：1734
删除空值后的值数量：1017
将值列表减少到10并显示
[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]
[0] 56500 392030004 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 900000 600000 -9223372036854775808 500000 1 0
[1] 56501 392030005 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 700000 700000 -9223372036854775808 700000 0 0
[2] 56502 392030006 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00 0 1100000 1100000 -9223372036854775808 900000 1 0
[3] 56544 392030007 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 2300000 2500000 -9223372036854775808 2200000 2 0
[4] 56556 392050002 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 1630000 1630000 1610000 1620000 1 0
[5] 55887 392020003 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 400000 600000 -9223372036854775808 1300000 2 0
[6] 55888 392020004 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 -1800000 -3300000 -9223372036854775808 -2000000 1 0
[7] 55889 392020002 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 0 200000 -2300000 -1800000 300000 2 0
[8] 55948 392020006 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 1 1400000 -3400000 -9223372036854775808 -300000 1 0
[9] 55949 392020007 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00 1 -1000000 300000 -9223372036854775808 -100000 2 0
显示基于value_id的关于事件值的简要数据
0: value_id=56500 value=900000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
1: value_id=56501 value=700000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA
2: value_id=56502 value=1100000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
3: value_id=56544 value=2300000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
4: value_id=56556 value=1630000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
5: value_id=55887 value=400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
6: value_id=55888 value=-1800000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
7: value_id=55889 value=200000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
8: value_id=55948 value=1400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
9: value_id=55949 value=-1000000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
*/