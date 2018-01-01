文档部分
MQL5参考经济日历函数CalendarValueById 

CalendarValueById

根据ID获得事件值描述。

bool  CalendarValueById(
   ulong                value_id,     // 事件值ID 
   MqlCalendarValue&    value         // 用于接收事件值的变量
   );

参数

value_id

[in]  事件值ID。

[out] MqlCalendarValue类型变量，用于接收事件描述。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。若要获得有关错误的信息，请调用GetLastError()函数。可能错误：

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR（一般运行时错误）。
  • 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA（国家未找到）。
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT（超过请求时限）。

注意

所有用于经济日历的函数都使用交易服务器时间(TimeTradeServer)。这意味着MqlCalendarValue结构中的时间和CalendarValueHistoryByEvent/CalendarValueHistory函数中输入的时间都在交易服务器时区中设置，而不是在用户本地时间设置。

MqlCalendarValue结构提供了检查和设置actual_value、forecast_value、prev_value和revised_prev_value字段值的方法。如果没有指定任何值，则该字段存储LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808)。

请注意，存储在这些字段中的值要乘以100万。这表示当您使用函数CalendarValueByIdCalendarValueHistoryByEventCalendarValueHistoryCalendarValueLastByEventCalendarValueLast接收MqlCalendarValue中的值时，您应该检查该字段值是否等于LONG_MIN；如果在字段中指定一个值，那么您应该将该值除以1,000,000以获得该值。另一种获取该值的方法是使用MqlCalendarValue结构的函数检查和获取值。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 日本国家代码(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
   string japan_code="JP";
//--- 设置事件发生间隔的边界
   datetime date_from=D'01.01.2018';  // 获取2018年的所有事件
   datetime date_to=0;                // 0 指所有已知事件，包括尚未发生的事件   
//--- 获得日本事件值的数组
   MqlCalendarValue values[];
   int values_count=CalendarValueHistory(values,date_from,date_to,japan_code);
//--- 沿着检测到的事件值移动
   if(values_count>0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Number of values for Japan events: %d",values_count);
      //--- 删除所有“空”值(actual_value==-9223372036854775808)       
      for(int i=values_count-1;i>=0;i--)
        {
         if(values[i].actual_value==-9223372036854775808)
            ArrayRemove(values,i,1);
        }
      PrintFormat("Number of values after deleting empty ones: %d",ArraySize(values));
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",
                  japan_code,GetLastError());
      //--- 脚本提前完成
      return;
     }
//--- 在values[]数组中保留不超过10个值
   if(ArraySize(values)>10)
     {
      PrintFormat("Reduce the list of values to 10 and display them");
      ArrayRemove(values,0,ArraySize(values)-10);
     }
   ArrayPrint(values);
 
//--- 现在，让我们展示如何基于已知的value_id获得事件值描述
   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(values);i++)
     {
      MqlCalendarValue value;
      CalendarValueById(values[i].id,value);
      PrintFormat("%d: value_id=%d value=%d impact=%s",
                  i,values[i].id,value.actual_value,EnumToString(ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT(value.impact_type)));
     }
//---
  }
/*
  结果：
  日本事件值的数量：1734
  删除空值后的值数量：1017
  将值列表减少到10并显示
        [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]
   [0] 56500  392030004 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00          0         900000       600000 -9223372036854775808           500000             1          0
   [1] 56501  392030005 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00          0         700000       700000 -9223372036854775808           700000             0          0
   [2] 56502  392030006 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.03.01 00:00:00          0        1100000      1100000 -9223372036854775808           900000             1          0
   [3] 56544  392030007 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          0        2300000      2500000 -9223372036854775808          2200000             2          0
   [4] 56556  392050002 2019.03.28 23:30:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          0        1630000      1630000              1610000          1620000             1          0
   [5] 55887  392020003 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          0         400000       600000 -9223372036854775808          1300000             2          0
   [6] 55888  392020004 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          0       -1800000     -3300000 -9223372036854775808         -2000000             1          0
   [7] 55889  392020002 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          0         200000     -2300000             -1800000           300000             2          0
   [8] 55948  392020006 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          1        1400000     -3400000 -9223372036854775808          -300000             1          0
   [9] 55949  392020007 2019.03.28 23:50:00 2019.02.01 00:00:00          1       -1000000       300000 -9223372036854775808          -100000             2          0
  显示基于value_id的关于事件值的简要数据
   0: value_id=56500 value=900000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
   1: value_id=56501 value=700000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA
   2: value_id=56502 value=1100000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
   3: value_id=56544 value=2300000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
   4: value_id=56556 value=1630000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
   5: value_id=55887 value=400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
   6: value_id=55888 value=-1800000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
   7: value_id=55889 value=200000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
   8: value_id=55948 value=1400000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
   9: value_id=55949 value=-1000000 impact=CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
*/

另见

CalendarValueHistoryByEventCalendarValueHistoryCalendarValueLastByEventCalendarValueLast