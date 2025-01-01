文档部分
CalendarEventById

根据ID获得事件描述。

bool  CalendarEventById(
   ulong                event_id,     // 事件ID
   MqlCalendarEvent&    event         // 用于接收事件描述的变量
   );

参数

event_id

[in]  事件ID。

event

[out] MqlCalendarEvent类型变量，用于接收事件描述。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。若要获得有关错误的信息，请调用GetLastError()函数。可能错误：

  • 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR（一般运行时错误）。
  • 5402 – ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA（国家未找到）。
  • 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT（超过请求时限）。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 德国国家代码(ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
   string germany_code="DE";
//--- 获得德国事件
   MqlCalendarEvent events[];
   int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(germany_code,events);
//--- 在“日志”中显示德国事件
   if(events_count>0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Germany events: %d",events_count);
      ArrayPrint(events);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to receive events for the country code %s, error %d",
                  germany_code,GetLastError());
      //--- 脚本提前完成
      return;
     }
//--- 从events[]数组获得最后事件的描述
   MqlCalendarEvent event;
   ulong event_id=events[events_count-1].id;
   if(CalendarEventById(event_id,event))
     {
      MqlCalendarCountry country; 
      CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
      PrintFormat("Event description with event_id=%d received",event_id);
      PrintFormat("Country: %s (country code = %d)",country.name,event.country_id);
      PrintFormat("Event name: %s",event.name);
      PrintFormat("Event code: %s",event.event_code);
      PrintFormat("Event importance: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE)event.importance));
      PrintFormat("Event type: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE)event.type));
      PrintFormat("Event sector: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR)event.sector));
      PrintFormat("Event frequency: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY)event.frequency));
      PrintFormat("Event release mode: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE)event.time_mode));
      PrintFormat("Event measurement unit: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT)event.unit));
      PrintFormat("Number of decimal places: %d",event.digits);
      PrintFormat("Event multiplier: %s",EnumToString((ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER)event.multiplier));
      PrintFormat("Source URL: %s",event.source_url);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to get event description for event_d=%s, error %d",
                  event_id,GetLastError());
  }
/*
  结果：
  德国事件：50
             [id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits]                                [source_url]                       [event_code]                             [name] [reserved]
   [ 0] 276010001      1        6           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "exports-mm"                       "Exports m/m"                               0
   [ 1] 276010002      1        6           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "imports-mm"                       "Imports m/m"                               0
   [ 2] 276010003      1        4           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "import-price-index-mm"            "Import Price Index m/m"                    0
   [ 3] 276010004      1        4           2           0          276      1            1            0        1 "https://www.destatis.de/EN/Homepage.html"  "import-price-index-yy"            "Import Price Index y/y"                    0
   ....
   [47] 276500001      1        8           2           0          276      0            2            0        1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com"           "markit-manufacturing-pmi"         "Markit Manufacturing PMI"                  0
   [48] 276500002      1        8           2           0          276      0            2            0        1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com"           "markit-services-pmi"              "Markit Services PMI"                       0
   [49] 276500003      1        8           2           0          276      0            2            0        1 "https://www.markiteconomics.com"           "markit-composite-pmi"             "Markit Composite PMI"                      0
  接收event_id=276500003事件描述
  国家：德国（国家代码= 276）
  事件名称：Markit综合PMI
  事件代码：markit-composite-pmi
   事件重要性： CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
   事件类型：CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
   事件版块：CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
   事件频率：CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
   事件发布模式： CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
   事件计量单位：CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
  小数位数：1
   乘数值：CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
   源URL：https://www.markiteconomics.com
*/

另见

