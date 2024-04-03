创建多交易品种、多周期指标

目录

概述

继续为 EA 交易和指标中的技术指标创建模板的主题，该主题从与创建仪表盘相关的文章中开始，然后在另外三篇文章中发展，其中我们探讨了振荡器、交易量指标和比尔威廉姆斯以及趋势指标，今天我们将开始创建多交易品种、多周期指标的主题。其中包括在当前图表上运行但使用其他交易品种和（或）其他图表时间框架的数据计算的指标。我们将创建一个基础多指标类和一组基于所有标准指标类型的类。我们还将为自定义指示器创建一个类，使用该类可以将任何指标“转换”为多交易品种和多周期指标。对于所有指标类，我们将创建一个统一集合类。程序中创建的所有指标都将被放入此集合中。此外，还可以使用方法访问集合中任何创建的指标，以获得相关的指标数据。最终目标是开发一种方便的工具，用于创建多指标和处理其数据。



基本原则

为了正确理解指标操作的逻辑，让我们试着了解它是如何工作的。指标分为两部分：计算和绘图。这些部分中的每一个都对另一个一无所知。当创建指标时，终端子系统在图表上查找这样的指标是否存在。在这种情况下，它会查找具有相同名称和参数的指标。如果这样的指标已经在图表上运行，或者已经为此图表以编程方式创建，则终端将使用现有指标的句柄，而不是创建新指标。指标的绘图部分使用其句柄从计算部分接收所需的数据。可能存在多个绘图部件同时访问一个计算部件的情况。

计算部分的缓冲区将计算出的指标的数据存储在具有从现在到过去排列的数据的数组中。缓冲区数组索引0处的数据对应于当前图表数据：

数组的每个单元存储一个柱形图的数据，该柱形图对应于计算指标的交易品种/周期的时间序列柱形图。因此，为了从指标计算部分的缓冲区中获得数据并将其显示在另一个交易品种/时间框架的图表上，您需要计算计算部分缓冲区数组中与柱形图的时间相对应的图表上的柱形图编号。应将获得的数据写入绘图部分缓冲区，以便将当前图表中与计算部分缓冲区中柱形图开盘价相匹配的所有柱形图添加到绘图缓冲区的相应单元格中。

例如，五分钟图表周期上的一个柱对应于一分钟图表上的五个柱。一分钟图表的所有这五个柱都必须填充与它们在时间上对应的五分钟柱的值。类似的算法用于在较高的时间框架图上呈现较低时段的数据。在这种情况下，来自计算部分缓冲器的单元格的所有柱，对应于较高TF图上的柱的时间，被绘制在绘制缓冲区的一个柱上。

当然，读数可能并不精确，因为最终该柱将仅代表最后一个较低TF柱的数据，该数据与相应较高TF柱的时间相匹配。这里的一切都取决于从较低时间段的计算部分缓冲区接收数据的方向，最后接收的数据将绘制在较高时间段图表的柱形图上。



CopyBuffer（）函数从计算的指标的缓冲区中获取数据：

函数将指定数量的指定指标缓冲区的数据接收到“buffer”数组中。 复制数据的元素（具有索引buffer_num的指标缓冲区）从开始位置开始计数，从现在到过去，也就是说，等于0的开始位置表示当前柱（当前柱的指标值）。 如果事先不知道要复制的数据量，建议使用动态数组作为目标数组缓冲区，因为CopyBuffer（）会尝试将接收数组的大小分配到复制的数据的量。如果接收数组缓冲区是一个指标缓冲区（之前由SetIndexBufer（）函数分配的用于存储指标值的数组），则允许部分复制。 如果需要将指标值部分复制到另一个数组（而不是指标缓冲区），则应使用一个中间数组，将所需数量复制到该数组中。从这个中间数组中，逐个成员将所需数量的值复制到接收数组的所需位置。 如果需要复制预定量的数据，建议使用静态分配的缓冲区，以避免不必要的内存重新分配。 接收数组的属性，即as_series=true或as_series=false，将被忽略：在复制过程中，最旧的元素将被复制到为数组分配的物理内存的开头。有三种函数选项。 按根据初始位置和所需元素的数量的访问 int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, int start_pos, int count, double buffer[] ); 按初始日期和所需元素数量访问 int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, datetime start_time, int count, double buffer[] ); 按所需时间间隔的初始日期和最终日期访问 int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, datetime start_time, datetime stop_time, double buffer[] ); 参数 indicator_handle [in] 通过相关指标函数获得的指标句柄。 buffer_num [in] 指标缓冲区的编号。 start_pos [in] 复制的第一个元素的索引。 count [in] 复制的元素数。 start_time [in] 第一个元素对应的柱的时间。 stop_time [in] 最后一个元素对应的柱的时间。 buffer[] [out] double类型的数组。 返回值 复制的数组元素数，如果出现错误，则为-1。 注意 当从指标请求数据时，如果请求的时间序列尚未构建或应该从服务器下载，则函数会立即返回-1。在这种情况下，会启动所需数据的下载或构建。 当从EA或脚本请求数据时，如果终端在本地没有适当的数据，则会启动从服务器的下载。另外，如果可以从本地历史构建数据，但尚未准备好，则开始构建必要的时间序列。该函数返回超时到期时准备好的数量。

我们将使用该函数的第一个版本，即基于起始位置（y为循环索引）和所需元素数量的访问。

对象结构如下：

多交易品种、多周期指标的基类，包含所有指标通用的主要函数； 从基本对象派生的类，这些类按其类型描述每个指标； 指标的集合–您可以使用此类创建任何指标并将其添加到集合中。该类将为用户提供创建指标和从中接收数据的所有工具。

使用非当前图表中的数据时，为了避免时间序列被释放，您应该至少每两分钟访问一次此时间序列。在这种情况下，时间序列将被“保留”，这将加快对它的访问（不需要每次都等待数据同步）。在类构造函数中，我们将执行构建指标的时间序列的第一次调用。这将允许我们开始下载时间序列（如果无法在本地访问）。然后，每隔90秒，在基类计时器中，我们将访问时间序列来保存它。





资源高效计算



为了计算和显示指标，我们需要资源高效的计算。第一次启动时，将计算所有历史数据的指标，然后将计算所有后续分时的一个或两个柱形。

OnCalculate（）处理函数具有预定义的常量变量，这些变量存储（时间序列或数组的）输入数据大小以及在上一次OnCalculate（）调用 期间计算的数据量：

基于数据数组的计算 int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[] ); 基于当前时间段时间序列的计算 int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time{}, const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[] );

这种数据的存在使得能够快速、有效地计算指标。例如，让我们考虑“limit”值的计算：

int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; }

当指标首次启动时，我们有时间序列大小（rates_total）和上次调用的计算数据量（prev_calculated）。由于尚未计算指标，因此在第一次启动时先前计算的柱的值为零。因此，“limit”值将大于1（等于可用柱数减去零）。使用此值，我们将“limit”指定为rates_total-1——用于计算的整个可用历史。在这种情况下，我们还需要首先从指标缓冲区中删除所有先前绘制的数据，例如：

ArrayInitialize (Buffer, EMPTY_VALUE );

之后，将在主循环中计算整个历史，该循环从“limit”到零（包括零）运行：

for ( int i=limit;i>= 0 ;i--) { }

请注意，使用此计算方法，计算中使用的所有数组和指标缓冲区本身都必须具有索引为时间序列的标志：

ArraySetAsSeries (array, true );

如果计算出的“limit”等于1，则这意味着图表上打开了一个新的柱：指标将在从1到0（包括1到0）的循环中计算时间序列的第一个和零个柱。

如果计算的“limit”等于0，则这意味着对当前分时的操作：指标将仅计算从0到0（包括0）的循环中时间序列的第零柱。



如果您需要从零柱深入历史数据进行计算（以免扩展时间序列数组和缓冲区），则循环将反转：

int i= fmax ( 0 , prev_calculated- 1 ); for (;i<rates_total;i++) { }

在当前图表上运行资源高效计算是非常容易的。但是，如果您需要的不是当前图表中的数据，该怎么办？何时从计算部分复制整个数据数组，何时仅复制最后一个或两个条形图？

这里我们将使用函数Bars（）和BarsCalculated（）。这些类似于预定义的常量指标变量rates_total和prev_calculated。它们返回指定交易品种/周期的柱数以及指标计算的数据量。由于指标是为其创建时刻指定的交易品种/周期构建的，因此计算的数据量也指的是该交易品种/周期。我们通过它的句柄来获取指标。



基于我们可以计算任何交易品种/周期需要复制多少个柱（以免在每个分时处复制整个数组）的事实，我们将在指标基类中创建与当前交易品种/周期完全相同的结构：

limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;

但是变量“limit”、“rates_total”和“prev_calculated”将是类的私有成员，并将从Bars（）和BarsCalculated（）函数接收值。“limit”值将在每个分时上计算，如果为零，则仅复制最后两个数据柱（当前和以前的数据柱）的数据。如果“limit”等于1，则这意味着在指标交易品种/周期上打开一个新的柱，您需要将数组增加1，然后从指标缓冲区复制数据-也是两个。当“limit”大于1时，整个数组将从指标的计算部分缓冲区复制到类的接收数组缓冲区，因为这被认为是第一次启动或历史上有了更改。



此逻辑适用于交易日，即分时到达的时间。



假期需要一种不同的方式。这是一个孤立的案例。这里没有分时，Bars（）函数经常返回零，并且不记录计算的指标柱数，即也为零。如果用于计算的源数据中有任何错误，则指标应返回零。这意味着它将等待到下一个分时，并尝试再次计算。但在假期，除了第一次启动外，没有其他活动。

在第一次启动时，指标将首先清除缓冲区数组，然后进行计算。但是，由于计算数据不足，或者仅仅因为prev_calculated将返回零值，计算可能会失败。指标将退出OnCalculate（），再次返回零。因此，如果您通过右键单击菜单更新图表（这被视为分时模拟），指标将再次看到它是错误计算的，并将再次初始化缓冲区，考虑到这是第一次启动。这种行为将继续，并且刚刚在图表上呈现的绘图缓冲区数据将不断被擦除。不过有一个解决方案。

如果在第一次启动时无法立即计算指标，那么您可以等待20-30秒，等待下一个分时，并以编程方式模拟分时。这可以使用ChartSetSymbolPeriod（）函数来完成。如果调用它并指定当前图表交易品种/周期，将会重新计算图表上运行的指标。因此，即使没有分时，也可以计算图表上的指标。

二十秒的等待足以加载指标交易品种/周期所需的历史记录并进行计算。但我们需要一个标志，表明指标已经计算完毕（因为prev_calculated返回零），如果我们不设置计算成功标志，指标将再次清除其缓冲区。因此，我们可以通过简单地看到指标对象的计算柱数等于其交易品种/周期上的柱数来理解指标已经成功计算。如果Bars（）返回零，那么我们可以用另一种方式找到所需交易品种/周期的可用柱数（不要忘记，我们谈论的是在当前图表上运行的另一个指标或 EA 交易中计算的多交易品种、多周期指标）。在SeriesInfoInteger（）函数中，我们可以获得交易品种/周期的可用历史记录的开始和结束日期：

SeriesInfoInteger (symbol,period, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol,period, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE );

根据这两个日期和时间序列图表周期，即使Bars（symbol，period）或SeriesInfoInteger（symbol，period，SERIES_BARS_COUNT）返回零，我们也可以轻松计算可用柱的数量。



在已经接收到所有数据并且已经正确地计算出指标之后，设置计算成功标志。在limit>1的条件下检查此标志（在这种情况下，需要使用“空”值初始化指示器缓冲区数组）。在第一次启动时，成功标志被重置，数组被初始化，并尝试计算非当前图表交易品种/周期上的指标。如果计算失败，请等待20秒（根据计时器），等待下一个分时。

如果是周末，则不会有分时，20秒后会发送一个命令，设置图表的当前交易品种和周期，以模拟分时。当重新启动计时器中的指标时（20秒后），数据应该已经加载，并且指标的计算应该没有错误。在这种情况下，将设置计算成功标志。下一次激活计时器时，会检查此标志，如果已设置，则不会模拟分时。有三种这样的尝试来绘制指标缓冲区。在三次尝试之后，成功标志被强制设置，并且模拟分时的尝试被停止。如果指示器无法计算三个模拟分时，则只能手动操作：使用右键菜单刷新，或者来回切换图表时间框架，以完成整个分时模拟过程，并再次加载数据。



这就是理论。让我们继续练习：创建多指标类。



MSTF 指标的基类

在终端文件夹\MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\中，让我们为CIndMSTF类创建一个新文件IndMSTF.mqh。类必须从标准库基本对象CObject继承。基本对象文件必须连接到创建的新类文件：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : protected : public : CIndMSTF(); ~CIndMSTF(); };

在我们将方法添加到类的各个部分之前，让我们添加一些宏替换、枚举和指标缓冲区的结构。

我们将需要第二个计时器来跟踪两个时间段：

90秒计时器，之后我们将转到不在当前交易品种/周期上计算的指标的时间序列；

20秒计时器，我们将在周末模拟分时来绘制指标。



#include <Object.mqh> #define TIMER_COUNT_1 ( 90 ) #define TIMER_COUNT_2 ( 20 )

让我们输入宏替换来设置这两个时间段的等待时间：

客户端中的不同标准指标属于不同的类别。为了让我们按类别对创建的指标进行排序或创建与任何类别相关的指标列表，让我们写一个不同指标类别的枚举：

#define TIMER_COUNT_1 ( 90 ) #define TIMER_COUNT_2 ( 20 ) enum ENUM_IND_CATEGORY { IND_CATEGORY_NONE, IND_CATEGORY_TREND, IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR, IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME, IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS, IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM, };

关于排序、搜索和筛选

每个指标对象都具有可用于查找所需指标的属性。为了理解指标是一致的，我们需要比较它们的关键属性：交易品种、图表周期和所有输入参数的值。如果所比较的属性中至少有一个值不同，则指标不相同。如果指标相等，则不会创建新的指标，但会返回一个指向先前创建的具有相同参数的指标的指针。这涉及指标集合。关于属性，我们需要创建一个枚举，该枚举将包含一些属性的常量，这些常量可以设置为成功创建的指标，然后可以用于查找该指标：

enum ENUM_COMPARE_MODE { COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE= 1 , COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL, COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME, COMPARE_MODE_ID, COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION, COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY, };

每个成功创建的指标都有一个句柄，通过该句柄可以访问它。这是分配给指标计算部分的唯一编号。创建的指标的句柄值从10开始，每个后续值增加1。

其余的属性不是唯一的，可能是不同指标所固有的。此处提供使用这些值进行搜索只是为了方便。例如，可以为指标设置唯一的描述，然后通过此描述引用它。

指标线状态的描述在前面关于指标的文章中已经讨论过。在这里，我们还将使用此枚举：

enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_BELOW, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, };

有关更多详细信息，请参阅关于振荡器指标的文章，在ATR指标参数部分。



每个指标将使用错误代码发出其计算结果的信号：

enum ENUM_ERR_TYPE { ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR, ERR_TYPE_NO_CYNC, ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA, ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC, };

使用此代码，可以从外部确定处理错误所需的操作。

指标缓冲区

在这里，我们需要决定缓冲区属于哪里。

在指标对象中，一个缓冲区将由一个结构表示，该结构包含动态数组本身和该数组的控制方法：

struct SBuffer { double array[]; double init_value; int shift; string descript; void SetInitValue( const double value ) { init_value= value ; } double InitValue( void ) { return init_value; } void SetShift( const int value ) { shift= value ; } int Shift( void ) { return shift; } bool BuffResize( const int new_size) { return (ArrayResize(array,new_size)==new_size);} uint BufferSize( void ) { return array.Size(); } int InitBuffer( void ) { return ArrayInitialize(array,init_value); } };

一些值是在外部设置的，例如，在创建指标时，需要保存在某个位置，以便以后知道这些值是什么。最简单的方法是将它们直接写入结构中。这就是我们在这里所做的：调用程序设置的“空”缓冲区值保存在init_value变量的缓冲区结构中。在创建指标的计算部分时设置的指标线的偏移也可以保存在这里，以便以后您可以在类对象内部了解它；它保存在“shift”变量中。缓冲区的描述也保存在此处。此描述是在创建指标的计算部分时自动设置的，与同一标准指标的缓冲区名称相对应。此描述稍后可以更改。

只有在初始化和计算期间记录指标线和错误的状态或在信息面板上显示时，才需要返回指标线状态和错误说明的函数：

string BufferLineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_NONE : return "None" ; case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_BELOW : return "Below level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } string TypeErrorcDescription(ENUM_ERR_TYPE error_type) { switch (error_type) { case ERR_TYPE_NO_CYNC : return "Data is not synchronized" ; case ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA : return "Data not loaded" ; case ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC : return "Calculation not completed" ; default : return "No error" ; } }

所需的准备工作已经完成。让我们转到多交易品种多周期指标的对象类。

让我们在类的主体中写下类工作所需的所有私有、受保护和公共变量和方法，然后考虑它们的目的和实现：

class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_INDICATOR m_type; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; int m_handle; int m_id; bool m_success; ENUM_ERR_TYPE m_type_err; string m_description; string m_name; string m_parameters; protected : ENUM_IND_CATEGORY m_category; MqlParam m_param[]; string m_title; SBuffer m_buffers[]; int m_digits; int m_limit; int m_rates_total; int m_prev_calculated; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetParameters( const string str) { this .m_parameters=str; } bool BufferResize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersResize( const int new_buff_size); bool BufferInitialize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersInitialize( const int new_buff_size); bool IsEqualParameters( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) const { if (this_param.type==compared_param.type && this_param.integer_value==compared_param.integer_value && this_param.string_value==compared_param.string_value && :: NormalizeDouble (this_param.double_value-compared_param.double_value, 8 )== 0 ) return true ; return false ; } int CompareParams( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) { if ( this .IsEqualParameters(this_param,compared_param)) return 0 ; else if (this_param.type>compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value>compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value>compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value>compared_param.double_value ) return 1 ; else if (this_param.type<compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value<compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value<compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value<compared_param.double_value ) return - 1 ; else return - 1 ; } public : int CreateIndicator( void ); bool Calculate( void ); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]); void SetBufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferShift( const uint buffer_num, const int value); double BufferShift( const uint buffer_num) const ; double GetData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; uint DataTotal( const uint buffer_num) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); bool IsSuccess( void ) const { return this .m_success; } ENUM_ERR_TYPE TypeError( void ) const { return this .m_type_err; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetDigits( const uint digits) { this .m_digits=( int )digits; } void SetDescription( const string descr) { this .m_description=descr; } void SetBufferDescription( const uint buffer_num, const string descr); void SetAsSeriesOff( void ); bool IsSeries( const uint buffer_num) const ; bool IsSynchronized( void ) const { return ( bool ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED ); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string Parameters( void ) const { return this .m_parameters; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } uint BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers.Size(); } uint RatesTotal( void ) const { return this .m_rates_total; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Description( void ) const { return this .m_description; } string Title( void ) const { return this .m_title; } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category( void ) const { return this .m_category; } uint ParamsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_param.Size(); } ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE Program( void ) const { return this .m_program; } string CategoryDescription( void ); string BufferDescription( const uint buffer_num); MqlParam GetMqlParam( const int index) const { return this .m_param[index]; } bool IsIndicator() const { return ( this .Program()== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ); } string TimeframeDescription( void ) const { return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_timeframe), 7 ); } int Calculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated ( this .m_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CIndMSTF *compared=node; switch (mode) { case COMPARE_MODE_ID : return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE : return ( this .Handle()>compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY : return ( this .Category()>compared.Category() ? 1 : this .Category()<compared.Category() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol ()>compared. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol ()<compared. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME : return ( this .Timeframe()>compared.Timeframe() ? 1 : this .Timeframe()<compared.Timeframe() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION : return ( this .Description()>compared.Description() ? 1 : this .Description()<compared.Description() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .IsEqualIndicators(compared) ? 0 : - 1 ); } } bool IsEqualIndicators( const CIndMSTF *compared) const { if ( this .Type()!=compared.Type() || this .ParamsTotal()!=compared.ParamsTotal()) return false ; bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .ParamsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) res &= this .IsEqualParameters( this .m_param[i],compared.GetMqlParam(i)); res &=( this .Timeframe()==compared.Timeframe()); res &=( this . Symbol ()==compared. Symbol ()); return res; } void OnTimer ( void ); CIndMSTF(){} CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ~CIndMSTF(); };

类代码中对每个变量和方法的用途进行了注释。让我们考虑一下方法的实现。

类的构造函数：

CIndMSTF::CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetTimer ( 1 )) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: EventSetTimer failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_type=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_digits=:: Digits (); this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_buffers,buffers)!=buffers) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffers ArrayResize failed. Error %lu" __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_buffers.Size();i++) this .SetBufferInitValue(i, EMPTY_VALUE ); this .m_prev_calculated= 0 ; this .m_limit= 0 ; this .m_rates_total=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); datetime array[]; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () || timeframe!=:: Period ()) :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , this .m_rates_total,array); }

指标的类型、缓冲区的数量、交易品种的名称和图表的时间框架被传递给类构造函数。接下来，设置变量的默认值，设置缓冲区数组的大小，并且给缓冲区数组以EMPTY_VALUE赋值进行初始化。如果指标对象是在非当前图表上计算的，那么在构造函数的末尾，我们调用一个函数，该函数开始从服务器下载计算指标的时间序列数据。

类的析构函数：

CIndMSTF::~CIndMSTF() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && !:: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s, handle %ld IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),m_handle,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array); }

在类析构函数中，我们销毁计时器，释放指标句柄并释放缓冲区数组的内存。

计时器函数：



void CIndMSTF:: OnTimer ( void ) { if ( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()) return ; static int count1= 0 ; static int count2= 0 ; if (count1>=TIMER_COUNT_1) { datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); count1= 0 ; } if (count2>=TIMER_COUNT_2) { static int count= 0 ; if (! this .m_success) { if (:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,:: Symbol (),:: Period ())) { count++; :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Tick emulation. Attempt %ld of 3 ..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),count); if (count> 2 ) { count= 0 ; this .m_success= true ; } } } count2= 0 ; } count1++; count2++; }

类计时器包含两个：一个用于维护指标的时间序列，另一个用于模拟周末的分时。如果使用当前图表交易品种/时间框架的数据计算指标，则不使用计时器。

指标对象本身不是指标，它只是指标计算部分的包装器，允许您管理它，从中接收数据并将数据传递给程序。在多指标对象中，我们需要创建指标本身。为此，我们使用创建指标的计算部分的方法，该方法返回创建过程中收到的句柄：

int CIndMSTF::CreateIndicator( void ) { string name=:: StringFormat ( "%s(%s,%s)" ,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_type), 4 ), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); :: ResetLastError (); this .m_handle=:: IndicatorCreate ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_type, this .m_param.Size(), this .m_param); if ( this .m_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,name,:: GetLastError ()); else this .SetAsSeriesOff(); return this .m_handle; }

指标对象的缓冲区是我们上面讨论的缓冲区结构内的动态数组。应该更改它们的大小以适应不断增长的新数据量。有两种方法：一种是更改指定缓冲区数组的大小，另一种是同时更改指标对象的所有缓冲区的大小。

调整指定指标缓冲区大小的方法：

bool CIndMSTF::BufferResize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); bool res= this .m_buffers[buffer_num].BuffResize(new_buff_size); if (!res) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Buffer(%lu) resize failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num,:: GetLastError ()); return res; }

该方法在参数中接收缓冲区的编号，该缓冲区的数组应根据传递给该方法的值调整大小。如果缓冲区编号指定不正确，则会记录相关消息，并且该方法返回false。

如果数组调整大小失败，则会在日志中打印一条消息。最终返回缓冲区数组大小调整结果



调整所有指示器缓冲区大小的方法：



bool CIndMSTF::BuffersResize( const int new_buff_size) { bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) res &= this .m_buffers[i].BuffResize(new_buff_size); return res; }

这里，在遍历指标对象的所有缓冲区的循环中，调整下一个缓冲区数组大小的结果被添加到“res”变量中，该变量的值最终从该方法返回。

以类似的方式组织用于初始化指示符对象缓冲区的数组的方法。

初始化指定的指标缓冲区的方法：



bool CIndMSTF::BufferInitialize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } bool res= this .BufferResize(buffer_num,new_buff_size); if (res) this .m_buffers[buffer_num].InitBuffer(); return res; }

这里还检查初始化缓冲区的编号的正确性。然后将缓冲区设置为新的大小，如果调整大小成功，则将数组初始化为此缓冲区设置的值。

初始化所有指示器缓冲区的方法：



bool CIndMSTF::BuffersInitialize( const int new_buff_size) { bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { res &= this .m_buffers[i].BuffResize(new_buff_size); if (res) this .m_buffers[i].InitBuffer(); } return res; }

在遍历指标对象的所有缓冲区的循环中，调整下一个缓冲区数组大小的结果将添加到“res”变量中。成功调整大小后，将缓冲区初始化为为其设置的初始化值。该方法返回“res”变量的最终状态，如果至少有一个缓冲区未能初始化，该变量将具有false值。



用于设置和返回缓冲区值的其余方法与上面讨论的方法相同：

void CIndMSTF::SetBufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num, const double value) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetInitValue(value); } double CIndMSTF::BufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].InitValue(); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferShift( const uint buffer_num, const int value) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetShift(value); } double CIndMSTF::BufferShift( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].Shift() : 0 ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].Shift(); }

这些方法的逻辑在代码的注释中有详细描述。

计算指标数据的方法。计算指标（其计算部分）具有一个包含所有计算指标数据的缓冲区。我们需要将数据从计算部分缓冲区复制到指标对象的缓冲区数组中。对于此操作，我们需要组织一个资源高效的计算：我们将仅在第一次启动时或历史数据发生变化时复制整个缓冲区。

我们在上面讨论了这样一个计算，它应该被应用在指标对象的计算方法中。如果出现错误，该方法将返回false，并且调用程序将在下一个分时到达之前响应退出处理程序（EA交易中的OnTick和指标中的OnCalculate）。需要该方法返回的错误将被视为下载历史数据的开始、历史下载不完整、指标计算不完整以及将数据从计算部分缓冲区复制到指标对象缓冲区的错误。该方法将把错误代码写入变量，以便调用方能够正确读取并处理它。

使用计算部件缓冲区中的数据填充指标对象缓冲区的方法：



bool CIndMSTF::Calculate( void ) { this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; if (! this .IsSynchronized()) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for data to sync..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CYNC; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for a new tick and when the indicator will be calculated..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bars=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); if (bars== 0 ) { datetime firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); datetime lastdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); int sec=:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe); ulong date_bars=((( ulong )lastdate-( ulong )firstdate)/(sec> 0 ? sec : 1 ))+ 1 ; bars=( int ) fmin (date_bars,:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS )); } if ( this .m_rates_total!=bars) this .m_rates_total=bars; if ( this .m_rates_total>= 0 && this .m_rates_total< 3 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not enough data for calculation: %ld bars. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } this .m_limit= this .m_rates_total- this .m_prev_calculated; this .m_prev_calculated= this .Calculated(); double array[ 2 ]; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); if ( this .m_limit> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .BufferInitialize(i, this .m_rates_total); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle,i,- this .m_buffers[i].Shift(), this .m_rates_total, this .m_buffers[i].array); if (copied!= this .m_rates_total) { if (copied== WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); else :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not all data was copied. Data available: %lu, total copied: %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total,copied); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } } return true ; } if ( this .m_limit<= 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( this .m_limit== 1 && ! this .BufferResize(i, this .m_rates_total)) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle,i,- this .m_buffers[i].Shift(), 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: CopyBuffer(%lu) failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),i,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } this .m_buffers[i].array[ this .DataTotal(i)- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[i].array[ this .DataTotal(i)- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return true ; } return false ; }

在每个代码块的注释中详细描述了该方法的整个逻辑。该方法从程序中调用，如果返回false，则在下一次分时之前退出OnTick或OnCalculate。

如果该方法完成时没有出现错误，那么指标对象的缓冲区将包含可供使用的数据。可以使用下面将讨论的方法来访问这些数据。

指标具有特殊的方法，用于将由该方法填充的指标对象缓冲区中的数据输出到指标绘图缓冲区中。这些方法以将数据写入指标对象缓冲区的相同形式，或考虑图表交易品种/周期，将数据输出到绘图缓冲区。这些方法可用于在当前图表的指标对象中显示计算数据。

用类缓冲区中的数据填充传递的数组的方法：

bool CIndMSTF::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (buffer); if (!as_series) :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); datetime array[ 2 ]; if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? 2 : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,i); else { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } if (i> 1 ) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar); else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE || bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { for ( int j=bar1;j>= 0 ;j--) buffer[j]= this .GetData(buffer_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); } else { if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar1); buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar0); } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer,as_series); return true ; }

方法逻辑在其列表中进行了详细描述。该方法的思想是正确计算当前图表的柱形，这些柱需要填充在不同时间段上计算的指标缓冲区数组中的数据。传递给该方法的最后一个参数是自定义指标绘图缓冲区的数组，该数组应呈现在不同交易品种/周期上计算的指标。

按如下方式返回指定缓冲区数据的方法：



double CIndMSTF::GetData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (index< 0 || index>( int ) this .DataTotal(buffer_num)- 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num)- 1 -index); return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array[n]; }

该方法只是在指定索引处从指标对象缓冲区返回数据。



返回指定交易品种/时间框架的指定缓冲区数据的方法：



double CIndMSTF::GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (timeframe_to==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () && symbol_to==:: Symbol () && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol ()) return this .GetData(buffer_num,index); datetime array[]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol_to,timeframe_to,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int bar= iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); return this .GetData(buffer_num,bar); }

该方法查找时间序列的柱的索引，在该时间序列上计算与传递给该方法的图表交易品种/周期相对应的指标，并在找到的索引处从指标对象缓冲区返回数据。

返回指标线状态的方法：



ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num,index+ 1 ); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num,index+ 2 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

该方法根据指标对象缓冲区中的数据确定指标对象的线状态，并返回找到的值。

返回特定交易品种/周期的指标状态的方法：

ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); if (symbol==:: Symbol () && symbol== this .m_symbol && timeframe==:: Period () && timeframe== this .m_timeframe) return this .BufferLineState(buffer_num,index); datetime array[ 1 ]; int bar0= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar1= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar2= WRONG_VALUE ; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 1 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 1 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 2 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 2 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar2=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar2== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar0); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar1); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar2); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

该方法用于获取指标对象线相对于当前图表的状态。如果指标对象是使用相对于当前图表的较高时间段的数据计算的，则其直线将在当前图表的条形图上“拉伸”。该方法允许您正确地获取当前图表指定柱上指标线的状态。

返回相对于指定水平的线状态的方法：



ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

返回相对于指定图表交易品种/周期上指定水平的线状态的方法：



ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); const double value0= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,index); const double value1= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

您可以在关于将振荡器连接到EA的文章中读到更多关于获取指标线状态的方法。

其它的类方法：



string CIndMSTF::CategoryDescription( void ) { string category=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_category), 13 ); if (category.Lower()) category.SetChar( 0 , ushort (category.GetChar( 0 )- 0x20 )); return category; } string CIndMSTF::BufferDescription( const uint buffer_num) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return "" ; } return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[buffer_num].descript : this .m_title); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferDescription( const uint buffer_num, const string descr) { if ( this .BuffersTotal()== 0 ) return ; if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].descript=descr; } void CIndMSTF::SetAsSeriesOff( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array, false ); } bool CIndMSTF::IsSeries( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array); } uint CIndMSTF::DataTotal( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array.Size(); }

多交易品种多周期指标对象的基类已准备就绪。该类包含使用不属于当前图表的时间序列数据构建的指标所需的所有功能。

要创建不同类型的技术指标，请从新创建的基本类创建派生类。在派生类的构造函数中，指示特定类型的指标所固有的参数和属性。



按类型划分的指标类

从基类派生的类将是最简单的，并且只包含一个构造函数。类构造函数将被传递用于计算指标的图表的交易品种/周期，以及特定于此类型指标的输入参数。在构造函数初始化行中，参数将传递给父类的构造函数。

一个类创建不包含任何参数的指标对象的示例：

class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AC , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AC" ); this .SetDescription( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } };

应把其上计算指标的指标类型、缓冲区数量、图表交易品种和图表周期在初始化字符串中传递给父类。在类主体中创建一个包含指标参数描述的字符串。在这种情况下，如果在当前图表的数据上创建指标，则参数字符串将为空。否则，它将以“（EURUSD，H1）”的形式包含图表的交易品种和周期。接下来，在构造函数的主体中设置这种类型的指标（这里是加速振荡指标）所固有的所有参数。

对于每个指标，可以设置数据窗口和交易品种图表中显示的小数位数。该类构造函数没有“Digits”设置，因为该值等于计算指标的交易品种的小数位数，是在父类的构造函数中设置的。如果有必要为指标设置不同的小数位数，则应在数字与交易品种不同的指标类的构造函数中完成，或者可以在使用SetDigits（）方法创建指标对象后更改。

具有参数的指标类：

class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AD , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "A/D" ); this .SetDescription( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } };

这里我们有一些参数，它们应该注册在指标输入参数MqlParam的数组结构中。在这里，我们还设置了指标的Digits值，该值是为标准累积/分布指标设置的。



从多交易品种多周期指标的基类派生的所有类的完整列表：

class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AC , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AC" ); this .SetDescription( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AD , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "A/D" ); this .SetDescription( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndADX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADX , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); } }; class CIndADXW : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADXW( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADXW , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX Wilder" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index Wilder" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); } }; class CIndAlligator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ALLIGATOR , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Alligator" ); this .SetDescription( "Alligator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( GATORJAW_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Jaws(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),jaw_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORTEETH_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Teeth(%s%lu)" ,(current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),teeth_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORLIPS_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Lips(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),lips_period)); this .SetBufferShift( GATORJAW_LINE ,jaw_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORTEETH_LINE ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORLIPS_LINE ,lips_shift); } }; class CIndAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const int ama_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ama_period< 1 ? 9 : ama_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 2 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 30 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ama_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ama_shift); } }; class CIndAO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AO , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AO" ); this .SetDescription( "Awesome Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndATR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ATR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ATR" ); this .SetDescription( "Average True Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndBears : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBears( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BEARS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bears" ); this .SetDescription( "Bears Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndBulls : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBulls( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BULLS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bulls" ); this .SetDescription( "Bulls Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndBands : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, const int bands_shift, const double deviation, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BANDS , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(bands_period< 1 ? 20 : bands_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=bands_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 2 ].double_value=deviation; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),bands_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bands" ); this .SetDescription( "Bollinger Bands" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( BASE_LINE , this .m_title+ " Middle" ); this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( BASE_LINE ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( UPPER_BAND ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( LOWER_BAND ,bands_shift); } }; class CIndCCI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CCI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CCI" ); this .SetDescription( "Commodity Channel Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndCHO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCHO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CHAIKIN , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 3 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 10 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),slow_ma_period,fast_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CHO" ); this .SetDescription( "Chaikin Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndDEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Double Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndDeM : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDeM( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMARKER , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DeM" ); this .SetDescription( "DeMarker" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndEnvelopes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const double deviation ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ENVELOPES , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].double_value=deviation; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Envelopes" ); this .SetDescription( "Envelopes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndForce : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FORCE , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Force" ); this .SetDescription( "Force Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndFractals : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRACTALS , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Fractals" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractals" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Down" ); } }; class CIndFrAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRAMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "FRAMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndGator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_GATOR , 4 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Gator" ); this .SetDescription( "Gator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_HISTOGRAM , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( 1 , this .m_title+ " Colors Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_HISTOGRAM , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferDescription( 3 , this .m_title+ " Colors Down" ); this .SetBufferShift( UPPER_HISTOGRAM ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 1 ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( LOWER_HISTOGRAM ,lips_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 3 ,lips_shift); } }; class CIndIchimoku : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ICHIMOKU , 5 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(tenkan_sen< 1 ? 9 : tenkan_sen); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(kijun_sen< 1 ? 26 : kijun_sen); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(senkou_span_b< 1 ? 52 : senkou_span_b); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Ichimoku" ); this .SetDescription( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( TENKANSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Tenkan-sen(%lu)" ,tenkan_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( KIJUNSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Kijun-sen(%lu)" ,kijun_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANA_LINE , "Senkou Span A" ); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Senkou Span B(%lu)" ,senkou_span_b)); this .SetBufferDescription( CHIKOUSPAN_LINE , "Chikou Span" ); } }; class CIndBWMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BWMFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "BW MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Market Facilitation Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMomentum : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MOMENTUM , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(mom_period< 1 ? 14 : mom_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),mom_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Momentum" ); this .SetDescription( "Momentum" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Money Flow Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndOsMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OSMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period< 2 ? 2 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OsMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average of Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMACD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MACD , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MACD" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); } }; class CIndOBV : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OBV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OBV" ); this .SetDescription( "On Balance Volume" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndSAR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, const double maximum ) : CIndMSTF( IND_SAR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 0 ].double_value=step; this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 1 ].double_value=maximum; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%.2f,%.2f)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),step,maximum); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "SAR" ); this .SetDescription( "Parabolic SAR" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndRSI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RSI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RSI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Strength Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndRVI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RVI , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RVI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Vigor Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); } }; class CIndStdDev : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STDDEV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 20 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "StdDev" ); this .SetDescription( "Standard Deviation" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndStoch : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStoch( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, const int Dperiod, const int slowing, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STOCHASTIC , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(Kperiod< 1 ? 5 : Kperiod); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(Dperiod< 1 ? 3 : Dperiod); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slowing< 1 ? 3 : slowing); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=price_field; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Stoch" ); this .SetDescription( "Stochastic Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); } }; class CIndTEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndTriX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TRIX , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TRIX" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndWPR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_WPR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(calc_period< 1 ? 14 : calc_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),calc_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "%R" ); this .SetDescription( "Williams' Percent Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndVIDyA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, const int ema_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VIDYA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(cmo_period< 1 ? 9 : cmo_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(ema_period< 1 ? 12 : ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),cmo_period,ema_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "VIDYA" ); this .SetDescription( "Variable Index Dynamic Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndVolumes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VOLUMES , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Volumes" ); this .SetDescription( "Volumes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndCustom : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CUSTOM ,buffers,symbol,timeframe) { int total=( int )param.Size(); if (total== 0 ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s Error. Passed an empty array" , __FUNCTION__ ); ResetLastError (); if (total> 0 && :: ArrayResize ( this .m_param,total+ 1 )==total+ 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; this .m_param[ 0 ].string_value=path; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .m_param[i+ 1 ].type=param[i].type; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].double_value=param[i].double_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].integer_value=param[i].integer_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].string_value=param[i].string_value; } bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName(name); this .SetDescription(name); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } } };

所呈现的列表包含用于创建客户端终端中可用的所有技术指标的所有类，并且另外提供用于创建自定义指标的类。所有类都是相同的，它们的要点都在类代码中注释。

请注意，测试涵盖了上述一些指标的创建和运行。也就是说，只有基于在主图表上绘制一条线的移动平均线的指标才测试过。在接下来的文章中，我们将编写用于创建所有类型技术指标的多交易品种、多周期版本的模板。

事实上，创建多指标，一切都已经准备好了。但我们将超越这一想法，创建一个方便的工具，用于自动创建和使用多交易品种、多周期指标。这将是一个指标的集合类，允许您轻松创建基于标准或自定义指标的任何指标，将其转换为多交易品种、多周期的指标。



指标集合类

指标集合类本质上是指向对象的指针的常规列表。在此列表中，我们将添加用于方便地创建指标和将新创建的指标添加到集合的方法。还可以容易地获得指向所需指标的指针，并使用其中的必要数据。将新指标添加到集合时，将首先检查集合中是否存在完全相同的指标。如果集合中已经存在相同的指标，则将删除新创建的对象，并返回指向集合中存在的对象的指针。这避免了两个不同对象引用同一计算部分的情况。

集合类的结构将重复基本的多交易品种多周期指标类的结构。唯一的区别是，大多数方法必须首先通过其句柄找到所需的指标，然后调用相关方法来设置或获取其值或操作结果。



我们将使用相同的文件\MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh，并将继续添加一个新类。对于它的操作，您将需要包括类的文件以及指向CObject类实例及其派生类的指针的动态数组CArrayObj：

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private : public : }

在类主体中，添加列表对象用于类操作的方法：

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private : CArrayObj m_list; bool CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj); int AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj, const string source); public : CIndMSTF *GetIndicatorObj( const int ind_handle, const string source) const ; uint IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } bool Calculate( const int ind_handle); bool Calculate( void ); void SetPlotLabel( const uint plot_index, const string descript); void SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotShift( const uint plot_index, const int shift); void SetBufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; double GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]); uint DataTotal( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; string BufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); string CategoryDescription( const int ind_handle); void SetID( const int ind_handle, const int id); void SetDigits( const int ind_handle, const int digits); void SetDescription( const int ind_handle, const string descr); void SetBufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const string descr); bool IsSeries( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; bool IsSynchronized( const int ind_handle) const ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( const int ind_handle) const ; string Symbol ( const int ind_handle) const ; string Name( const int ind_handle) const ; string Parameters( const int ind_handle) const ; int Digits ( const int ind_handle) const ; uint BuffersTotal( const int ind_handle) const ; uint RatesTotal( const int ind_handle) const ; int ID( const int ind_handle) const ; string Description( const int ind_handle) const ; string Title( const int ind_handle) const ; ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category( const int ind_handle) const ; uint ParamsTotal( const int ind_handle) const ; MqlParam GetMqlParam( const int ind_handle, const int index) const ; string TimeframeDescription( const int ind_handle) const ; int Calculated( const int ind_handle) const ; ENUM_INDICATOR Type( const int ind_handle) const ; int AddNewAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); int AddNewAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ); int AddNewADXWilder( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ); int AddNewAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ); int AddNewAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period= 9 , const int fast_ma_period= 2 , const int slow_ma_period= 30 , const int ama_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); int AddNewATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ); int AddNewBearsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ); int AddNewBullsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ); int AddNewBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period= 20 , const int bands_shift= 0 , const double deviation= 2.0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ); int AddNewChaikin( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period= 3 , const int slow_ma_period= 10 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_EMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewDeMarker( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ); int AddNewEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE , const double deviation= 0.1 ); int AddNewForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); int AddNewFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ); int AddNewIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen= 9 , const int kijun_sen= 26 , const int senkou_span_b= 52 ); int AddNewBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step= 0.02 , const double maximum= 0.2 ); int AddNewRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 ); int AddNewStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 20 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewStochastic( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod= 5 , const int Dperiod= 3 , const int slowing= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ); int AddNewTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shif= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period= 14 ); int AddNewVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period= 9 , const int ema_period= 12 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[]); void OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj. OnTimer (); } } CMSTFIndicators( void ){ this .m_list.Clear(); } ~CMSTFIndicators( void ){;} };





操作列表中指标的方法的实现：

bool CMSTFIndicators::CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj) { if (!ind_obj.CreateIndicator()) { this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(ind_obj); this .m_list.Delete(index); return false ; } return true ; } CIndMSTF *CMSTFIndicators::GetIndicatorObj( const int ind_handle, const string source) const { if (ind_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error handle" ,source); return NULL ; } int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.Handle()==ind_handle) return obj; } return NULL ; } bool CMSTFIndicators::Calculate( const int ind_handle) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj.Calculate(); } bool CMSTFIndicators::Calculate( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; res &=obj.Calculate(); if (!res) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error in indicator calculation: %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj.Title(),TypeErrorcDescription(obj.TypeError())); } if (!res) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Not all indicators have been calculated successfully. It is necessary to recalculate the buffers of all indicators" , __FUNCTION__ ); return res; } double CMSTFIndicators::GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetData(buffer_num,index); } double CMSTFIndicators::GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetDataTo(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,index); } bool CMSTFIndicators::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.DataToBuffer(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,limit,buffer); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotLabel( const uint plot_index, const string descript) { :: PlotIndexSetString (plot_index, PLOT_LABEL ,descript); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } :: PlotIndexSetString (plot_index, PLOT_LABEL ,obj.BufferDescription(buffer_num)); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotShift( const uint plot_index, const int shift) { :: PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_SHIFT ,shift); } string CMSTFIndicators::BufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.BufferDescription(buffer_num) : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const double value) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferInitValue(buffer_num,value); } double CMSTFIndicators::BufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.BufferInitValue(buffer_num); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineState( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } return obj.BufferLineState(buffer_num,index); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineState( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } datetime array[ 1 ]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Failed to get the time of the bar with index %ld. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj.Title(),index,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } int bar=:: iBarShift (obj. Symbol (),obj.Timeframe(),array[ 0 ]); return (bar!= WRONG_VALUE ? obj.BufferLineState(buffer_num,bar) : LINE_STATE_NONE); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } return obj.BufferLineStateRelative(buffer_num,index,level0,level1); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } return obj.BufferLineStateRelative(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,index,level0,level1); } string CMSTFIndicators::CategoryDescription( const int ind_handle) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.CategoryDescription() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetID( const int ind_handle, const int id) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetID(id); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetDigits( const int ind_handle, const int digits) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetDigits(digits); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetDescription( const int ind_handle, const string descr) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetDescription(descr); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const string descr) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferDescription(buffer_num,descr); } bool CMSTFIndicators::IsSeries( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.IsSeries(buffer_num); } bool CMSTFIndicators::IsSynchronized( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.IsSynchronized(); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CMSTFIndicators::Timeframe( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.Timeframe(); } string CMSTFIndicators:: Symbol ( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } string CMSTFIndicators::Name( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Name() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } string CMSTFIndicators::Parameters( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Parameters() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } int CMSTFIndicators:: Digits ( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj. Digits (); } uint CMSTFIndicators::BuffersTotal( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return 0 ; } return obj.BuffersTotal(); } uint CMSTFIndicators::RatesTotal( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return 0 ; } return obj.RatesTotal(); } int CMSTFIndicators::ID( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.ID(); } string CMSTFIndicators::Description( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Description() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } string CMSTFIndicators::Title( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Title() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY CMSTFIndicators::Category( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return IND_CATEGORY_NONE; } return obj.Category(); } uint CMSTFIndicators::ParamsTotal( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return 0 ; } return obj.ParamsTotal(); } MqlParam CMSTFIndicators::GetMqlParam( const int ind_handle, const int index) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); MqlParam null; :: ZeroMemory (null); return null; } return obj.GetMqlParam(index); } string CMSTFIndicators::TimeframeDescription( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Description() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } int CMSTFIndicators::Calculated( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.Calculated(); } ENUM_INDICATOR CMSTFIndicators::Type( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) WRONG_VALUE ; } return ( ENUM_INDICATOR )obj.Type(); }

所有方法的逻辑都在方法列表中进行了注释。首先，我们获取一个指向列表中所需指标的指针，然后设置或返回其属性，或者执行计算并返回结果。以上所有调用的方法都在讨论多交易品种、多周期指标的基类时讨论了。

创建新指标对象的方法的实现：

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj, const string source) { this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(ind_obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The %s indicator with such parameters %s is already in the collection" ,source,ind_obj.Name(),ind_obj.Parameters()); delete ind_obj; ind_obj= this .m_list.At(index); return (ind_obj!= NULL ? ind_obj.Handle() : INVALID_HANDLE ); } if (! this .m_list.Add(ind_obj)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add %s indicator to collection" ,source,ind_obj.Name()); delete ind_obj; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (! this .CreateIndicator(ind_obj)) return INVALID_HANDLE ; :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s indicator (handle %ld) added to the collection" ,source,ind_obj.Title(),ind_obj.Handle()); return ind_obj.Handle(); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndAC *ind_obj= new CIndAC(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AC indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndAD *ind_obj= new CIndAD(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create A/D indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ) { CIndADX *ind_obj= new CIndADX(symbol,timeframe,adx_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create ADX indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewADXWilder( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ) { CIndADXW *ind_obj= new CIndADXW(symbol,timeframe,adx_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create ADX Wilder indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ) { CIndAlligator *ind_obj= new CIndAlligator(symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Alligator indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period= 9 , const int fast_ma_period= 2 , const int slow_ma_period= 30 , const int ama_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndAMA *ind_obj= new CIndAMA(symbol,timeframe,ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period,ama_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndAO *ind_obj= new CIndAO(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AO indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ) { CIndATR *ind_obj= new CIndATR(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create ATR indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBearsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ) { CIndBears *ind_obj= new CIndBears(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Bears indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBullsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ) { CIndBulls *ind_obj= new CIndBulls(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Bulls indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period= 20 , const int bands_shift= 0 , const double deviation= 2.0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndBands *ind_obj= new CIndBands(symbol,timeframe,bands_period,bands_shift,deviation,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Bands indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ) { CIndCCI *ind_obj= new CIndCCI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CCI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewChaikin( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period= 3 , const int slow_ma_period= 10 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_EMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndCHO *ind_obj= new CIndCHO(symbol,timeframe,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period,ma_method,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Chaikin indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndDEMA *ind_obj= new CIndDEMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create DEMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewDeMarker( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ) { CIndDeM *ind_obj= new CIndDeM(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create DeMarker indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE , const double deviation= 0.1 ) { CIndEnvelopes *ind_obj= new CIndEnvelopes(symbol,timeframe,ma_method,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price,deviation); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Envelopes indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndForce *ind_obj= new CIndForce(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_method,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Force indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndFractals *ind_obj= new CIndFractals(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Fractals indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndFrAMA *ind_obj= new CIndFrAMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create FrAMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ) { CIndGator *ind_obj= new CIndGator(symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Gator indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen= 9 , const int kijun_sen= 26 , const int senkou_span_b= 52 ) { CIndIchimoku *ind_obj= new CIndIchimoku(symbol,timeframe,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Ichimoku indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndBWMFI *ind_obj= new CIndBWMFI(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create BW MFI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndMomentum *ind_obj= new CIndMomentum(symbol,timeframe,mom_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Momentum indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndMFI *ind_obj= new CIndMFI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create MFI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndMA *ind_obj= new CIndMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create MA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndOsMA *ind_obj= new CIndOsMA(symbol,timeframe,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create OsMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndMACD *ind_obj= new CIndMACD(symbol,timeframe,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create MACD indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndOBV *ind_obj= new CIndOBV(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create OBV indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step= 0.02 , const double maximum= 0.2 ) { CIndSAR *ind_obj= new CIndSAR(symbol,timeframe,step,maximum); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create SAR indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndRSI *ind_obj= new CIndRSI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create RSI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 ) { CIndRVI *ind_obj= new CIndRVI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create RVI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 20 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndStdDev *ind_obj= new CIndStdDev(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create StdDev indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewStochastic( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod= 5 , const int Dperiod= 3 , const int slowing= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ) { CIndStoch *ind_obj= new CIndStoch(symbol,timeframe,Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing,ma_method,price_field); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Stochastic indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndTEMA *ind_obj= new CIndTEMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create TEMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndTriX *ind_obj= new CIndTriX(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create TriX indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period= 14 ) { CIndWPR *ind_obj= new CIndWPR(symbol,timeframe,calc_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create WPR indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period= 9 , const int ema_period= 12 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndVIDyA *ind_obj= new CIndVIDyA(symbol,timeframe,cmo_period,ema_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create VIDyA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndVolumes *ind_obj= new CIndVolumes(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Volumes indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[]) { CIndCustom *ind_obj= new CIndCustom(symbol,timeframe,path,name,buffers,param); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create %s custom indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ,name); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); }

指标集合类的所有代码都已准备就绪。每个方法都提供了描述其逻辑的注释，以便它们易于理解。







测试

要测试多指标的类及其集合，让我们创建一个简单的指标。该指标将从几个移动平均线中选出一个。这些测试的目的是检查具有指标的类的操作，这些指标从主图表窗口中的一个缓冲区中绘制一条线。此目的最好使用来自客户端终端中的趋势指标集合的移动平均值来实现。在接下来的文章中，我们将创建模板，用于快速创建和使用终端中提供的标准集中的任何指标+使用自定义指标。渐渐地，我们将完全完成今天创建的类，以便正确使用任何类型的指标。

测试指标将在图表上绘制创建的多个指标的线条。相关数据将显示在仪表板上。该仪表板的创建在本系列的第一篇文章中进行了描述。

我们将在一个指标中创建两个相同的指标。其中一个将使用当前图表数据进行计算，第二个将使用在设置中选择的交易品种/周期的数据进行计算。这样，我们将始终看到当前图表上的移动平均线和使用不同图表周期的数据创建的同样的移动平均线。可以从另一个图表中选择一个交易品种，但线条将与价格水平不匹配。



创建一个名为TestMSTFMovingAverages.mq5的新指标文件：





选择OnTimer和OnChartEvent处理函数：

在主图表窗口中选择要绘制为线条的两个缓冲区：

您可以使用任何缓冲区名称，因为它们将在代码中重命名。点击“完成”，获得一个指标模板：

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 double MA1Buffer[]; double MA2Buffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MA1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,MA2Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

在全局区域中，添加一个枚举以选择移动平均线的类型，连接多交易品种多周期指标类文件和仪表板类文件，并且声明输入变量。

重命名缓冲区以提供更有意义的表示，并声明全局指标变量：



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 enum ENUM_USED_MA { USED_MA_AMA = IND_AMA , USED_MA_DEMA = IND_DEMA , USED_MA_FRAMA = IND_FRAMA , USED_MA_MA = IND_MA , USED_MA_TEMA = IND_TEMA , USED_MA_VIDYA = IND_VIDYA , }; #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input ENUM_USED_MA InpIndicator = USED_MA_MA; input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMA1[]; double BufferMA2[]; int handle_ma1; int handle_ma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index;

在OnInit（）处理函数中，输入计时器的创建，分配绘图缓冲区，为所选指标创建句柄，并创建仪表板：



int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMA1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMA2, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA2,InpAsSeries); int width= 0 ; switch (InpIndicator) { case USED_MA_AMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); width= 269 ; break ; case USED_MA_DEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewDEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewDEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 255 ; break ; case USED_MA_FRAMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewFrAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewFrAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 259 ; break ; case USED_MA_TEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewTEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewTEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 253 ; break ; case USED_MA_VIDYA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewVIDyA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewVIDyA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 267 ; break ; default : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); width= 231 ; break ; } if (handle_ma1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ma2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ma1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ma2, 0 ); indicators.SetBufferInitValue(handle_ma1, 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); indicators.SetBufferInitValue(handle_ma2, 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

添加OnDeinit（）处理函数：

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); }

在OnCalculate（）处理函数中，调用所有多交易品种多周期指标的计算。如果计算失败，请退出处理函数并返回零以在下一个分时重新计算指标。

计算成功后，指标对象的数组缓冲区中的数据已经存在，并且可以显示在仪表板中。在仪表板上显示数据后，将数据从计算的缓冲区输出到指标的绘图缓冲区：

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 ,limit,BufferMA1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,limit,BufferMA2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); }

在指标计时器中，调用指标集合对象的计时器：

void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); }

在OnChartEvent（）处理函数中，调用仪表板对象事件处理函数并处理光标移动以确定其所在的柱：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

在仪表板上显示多指标数据的函数：

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ma1, 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ma1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ma2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

正如您所看到的，我们可以通过简单地调用指标集合类的 Calculate（）方法来计算多交易品种、多周期的指标。计算成功后，所有数据都已可用。这些数据可以从 EA 交易中访问和处理。在指标中，计算成功后，可以使用指标集合类的 DataToBuffer（）方法将数据以线的形式显示在图表上。这就是计算和在图表上显示多个指标所需的全部内容。

编译测试指标后，我们将在周期为M1的图表上启动它，在设置中我们将选择指标M5的当前交易品种和计算周期。在这种情况下，将创建在指标设置中选择的两个移动平均线。其中一个将使用当前图表数据进行计算，第二个将基于五分钟图表周期的数据。通过切换图表时间框架，您可以看到M1上画了两条线：一条线对应M1上计算的移动平均线，第二条线对应M5上计算的移动平均线。如果将图表切换到M5，则只会创建一个指标，因为第二个指标与第一个指标相同，并且不会创建。如果将图表切换到M15，则将为M15计算一个指标，为M5计算第二个指标，并且该指标也将显示在图表上。





正如您所看到的，声明的功能是有效的，我们可以在主图表窗口中看到指标。可以使用一个缓冲区创建多个指标。



附件中提供了所有类的文件和测试指标。





结论

今天，我们已经创建了快速创建多交易品种多周期指标、接收指标中的数据以及在主图表窗口中绘制计算指标的功能。在下面的文章中，我们将创建用于创建其他多交易品种、多周期标准指标的模板，这些指标在主图表窗口中绘制数据，而不仅仅是使用一个缓冲区。因此，我们将获得一个方便的工具，可以快速将任何指标转换为多交易品种、多周期版本。随着我们将创建其他标准和自定义指标，多指标类可能会得到进一步发展。

